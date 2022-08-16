ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami New Times

Fifty Years of Rusty Pelican: Miami's Oasis for Special Moments and Celebrations

In a city where "it" spots have changed as often as a South Florida weather forecast, Rusty Pelican remains the heaviest of hitters. So much so that the Rickenbacker Marina waterfront restaurant, lounge, and lushly-landscaped event hot spot celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. "Everybody is a local to us...
MIAMI, FL
worldredeye.com

Miami: A Future Underwater?

Miami, FL – August 19, 2022 – Miami: Population 6.2 million (and counting). Surrounded by water with the Atlantic Ocean on the Eastern coast and Florida Everglades flooding the West. With rising seas, what does the future hold for a city lying at just 6’ ft. above sea level? The city’s surrounding waters have risen a total of 6 inches in the past 25 years – some of the fastest rates globally. To add to this, saltwater inundation – or what most coastal residents refer to as “sunny day flooding” – is up 400% since 2006. Heavy downpours have intensified, overwhelming drainage systems, and hurricanes are reaching catastrophic intensities at a higher rate.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

Miami Is Getting A Massive Outdoor Holiday Market In November

Is it too early to start thinking about the holidays? Well, it’s never too early to start thinking about all the new happenings coming to the city!. Urbanspace, which runs the biggest New York City markets for the holidays, is expanding nationally and landing right here in Miami with their Lincoln Road Holiday Market. So mark your calendars for sweater weather and ’tis the season to shop because it will be open from November 15 through February 15.
MIAMI, FL
Robb Report

This $22.3 Million Coral Gables Mansion Comes With a Canal That’ll Fit Your 100-Foot Yacht

This Florida mansion was designed with mariners in mind. One perk of owning a waterfront home in the Sunshine State? It can double as a place to park your boat. This newly listed estate comes with its own canal that can easily fit your 100-footer, and it just hit the market for $22.3 million. Nestled inside the ultra-exclusive Coral Gables neighborhood, the residence has direct access to picturesque Biscayne Bay and features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half baths. The sprawling 45,000-square-foot lot comprises a two-story, palm tree-lined residence that has a distinct Dutch-meets-island feel. Elsewhere is a four-car garage,...
CORAL GABLES, FL
thenextmiami.com

Wave-Shaped 54-Story Miami River Tower Now Rising Out Of The Ground (Photos)

The first 54-story Miami River tower is rising out of the ground, and its wavy architecture can now be seen for the first time, new photos by Ryan RC Rea show. The Miami River phase 1 tower itself is planned to top off with a permanent height of 640 feet above ground, making it the only tower to surpass the 600-foot mark this far west in Miami.
MIAMI, FL
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com

2 New Restaurants to Try in Hallandale Beach

Chef Yaniv Cohen, better known as “The Spice Detective” and the winner of the season finale of Best Leftovers Ever on Netflix, has made his Hallandale Beach debut with Jaffa, following an outpost at MIA Market in the Miami Design District. Named after the oldest port in Israel, Jaffa explores the flavors of Israel and the Mediterranean with a kosher-style menu that’s dairy-free and uses Glatt kosher meat, complemented by Middle Eastern spices. The restaurant’s design reflects the vibrant Israeli city with repurposed wooden furniture, vintage Israeli travel posters, and an LED sign that reads: “Home is Where the Hummus is.” Take its cue and order the hummus and pita along with the crispy artichoke hearts. For mains, try the short rib tagine served with cauliflower and potato mousse and the grilled salmon on cedar plank.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon to Fort Lauderdale: Timpano Las Olas to reawaken, plus new Mazza Kitchen planned

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Mazza Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale This fast-casual eatery from Faris Bushnaq, owner of the 15-year-old Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine in Pembroke Pines, is expected to open by mid-September in Fort Lauderdale’s 1600 Commons plaza (where Trader Joe’s is ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
thenextmiami.com

Construction Activity Ramping Up At Miami’s First Ever Supertall Tower

There’s lots of construction activity at downtown Miami’s Waldorf Astoria supertall site this week, according to a video posted by Ryan RC Rea. The Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences is planned to rise to a height of 100 stories, or 1,049 feet above sea level – the tallest ever in Miami by either metric.
communitynewspapers.com

Family and friends to gather for Sarah Stanczyk Service on Sunday Aug. 21 at Pinecrest Gardens

Family and friends of Sarah Leona Stanczyk are hosting a celebration of life memorial at Pinecrest Gardens (Cypress Hall) on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sarah passed away after a long struggle with liver and kidney disease on July 24, 2022, at the age of 39. She went peacefully in Miami, surrounded by the ones who love her endlessly, while holding hands with her mother, former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelley Stanczyk, who never left her side during Sarah’s battle.
PINECREST, FL
Miami New Times

Researchers Rescue Corals Damaged in Miami Beach Seawall Collapse

In the waters of Biscayne Bay around Star Island, colonies of resilient coral that thrive on manmade concrete structures have caught the attention of marine biologists, who believe the unique specimens could help unlock the secret to protecting coral struggling to survive in the natural ecosystem. "It's like Miami is...
MIAMI, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

Pollo Campero to replace Five Guys in SoDo

As The Community Paper reported in June, Pollo Campero will soon replace Five Guys in the SoDo District. Pollo Campero is a Guatemalan chicken chain that has restaurants in Miami and Boynton Beach and a takeout and delivery–only location near Camping World Stadium. The SoDo property at 2520 S. Orange Ave. will include a drive-thru. Pollo Campero’s menu includes fried and grilled chicken, chicken sandwiches, empanadas, plantains and yuca fries.
MIAMI, FL
pointpubs.com

Farewell Festival Flea Market

The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Robb Report

This Sprawling $23 Million Florida Estate Can House 5 of Your Prized Yachts and a Dozen Cars

There are waterfront homes, and then there’s this yachter’s paradise in Florida. Located in the tony neighborhood of Seven Isles in Fort Lauderdale, the 11,000-square-foot gated mansion sits on just under an acre and offers 315 feet of prime water frontage. Designed for boating aficionados, the property sports a new raised seawall and a dock with enough power stations for you to charge up to five electric yachts or simply store others. It also offers direct access to the intracoastal waterway. Perfect for large families, the open-air manse comprises seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interior is fitted with...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

