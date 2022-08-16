Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
Miami New Times
Fifty Years of Rusty Pelican: Miami's Oasis for Special Moments and Celebrations
In a city where "it" spots have changed as often as a South Florida weather forecast, Rusty Pelican remains the heaviest of hitters. So much so that the Rickenbacker Marina waterfront restaurant, lounge, and lushly-landscaped event hot spot celebrates its 50th anniversary this month. "Everybody is a local to us...
worldredeye.com
Miami: A Future Underwater?
Miami, FL – August 19, 2022 – Miami: Population 6.2 million (and counting). Surrounded by water with the Atlantic Ocean on the Eastern coast and Florida Everglades flooding the West. With rising seas, what does the future hold for a city lying at just 6’ ft. above sea level? The city’s surrounding waters have risen a total of 6 inches in the past 25 years – some of the fastest rates globally. To add to this, saltwater inundation – or what most coastal residents refer to as “sunny day flooding” – is up 400% since 2006. Heavy downpours have intensified, overwhelming drainage systems, and hurricanes are reaching catastrophic intensities at a higher rate.
secretmiami.com
Miami Is Getting A Massive Outdoor Holiday Market In November
Is it too early to start thinking about the holidays? Well, it’s never too early to start thinking about all the new happenings coming to the city!. Urbanspace, which runs the biggest New York City markets for the holidays, is expanding nationally and landing right here in Miami with their Lincoln Road Holiday Market. So mark your calendars for sweater weather and ’tis the season to shop because it will be open from November 15 through February 15.
This $22.3 Million Coral Gables Mansion Comes With a Canal That’ll Fit Your 100-Foot Yacht
This Florida mansion was designed with mariners in mind. One perk of owning a waterfront home in the Sunshine State? It can double as a place to park your boat. This newly listed estate comes with its own canal that can easily fit your 100-footer, and it just hit the market for $22.3 million. Nestled inside the ultra-exclusive Coral Gables neighborhood, the residence has direct access to picturesque Biscayne Bay and features six bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half baths. The sprawling 45,000-square-foot lot comprises a two-story, palm tree-lined residence that has a distinct Dutch-meets-island feel. Elsewhere is a four-car garage,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thenextmiami.com
Wave-Shaped 54-Story Miami River Tower Now Rising Out Of The Ground (Photos)
The first 54-story Miami River tower is rising out of the ground, and its wavy architecture can now be seen for the first time, new photos by Ryan RC Rea show. The Miami River phase 1 tower itself is planned to top off with a permanent height of 640 feet above ground, making it the only tower to surpass the 600-foot mark this far west in Miami.
fortlauderdaleillustrated.com
2 New Restaurants to Try in Hallandale Beach
Chef Yaniv Cohen, better known as “The Spice Detective” and the winner of the season finale of Best Leftovers Ever on Netflix, has made his Hallandale Beach debut with Jaffa, following an outpost at MIA Market in the Miami Design District. Named after the oldest port in Israel, Jaffa explores the flavors of Israel and the Mediterranean with a kosher-style menu that’s dairy-free and uses Glatt kosher meat, complemented by Middle Eastern spices. The restaurant’s design reflects the vibrant Israeli city with repurposed wooden furniture, vintage Israeli travel posters, and an LED sign that reads: “Home is Where the Hummus is.” Take its cue and order the hummus and pita along with the crispy artichoke hearts. For mains, try the short rib tagine served with cauliflower and potato mousse and the grilled salmon on cedar plank.
'Selling Sunset' Star Christine Quinn Shows Miami Listings & You Can Park In The Penthouse
Selling Sunset'sChristine Quinn is listing Miami properties and sharing them all over her social media account. If you know anything about the real estate mogul, you know she represents nothing but luxury. After leaving the show and the Oppenheim brokerage, Quinn opened her very own company, RealOpen, which allows people...
Coming soon to Fort Lauderdale: Timpano Las Olas to reawaken, plus new Mazza Kitchen planned
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Mazza Kitchen, Fort Lauderdale This fast-casual eatery from Faris Bushnaq, owner of the 15-year-old Mazza Mediterranean Cuisine in Pembroke Pines, is expected to open by mid-September in Fort Lauderdale’s 1600 Commons plaza (where Trader Joe’s is ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miami New Times
Former Emeril’s Miami Beach Chef Makes Sublime Sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale
The next time you're craving a taste of Chicago, look no further than Broad Shoulders Sandwiches in Fort Lauderdale. A trip to Broward County will deliver a taste of the Windy City's best sandwiches — along with a few Southern-inspired surprises — minus a much longer trip. Named...
WSVN-TV
La Romanita Restaurant & Lounge in Hialeah stirs Cuban flavors into Italian favorites
Food fusions are when you take two types of cuisine and make something super. A new restaurant in Hialeah is mixing things up and bringing together some of your favorite foods. Your stomach and your mouth can now sample the best of Europe mixed with a neighbor to the south.
Here's The Best Loaded Fries In Florida
LoveFood found the best loaded fries in every state.
Nothing Bundt Cakes Gives Away 250 Free Bundtlets for its 25th Anniversary
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a free cake giveaway and a chance to win a $25,000 birthday party. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes. To spread even...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coconut Creek’s Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant Reopening Under New Ownership
The Coconut Creek location closed in early 2020 but will soon start serving its popular Jamaican cuisine once again
thenextmiami.com
Construction Activity Ramping Up At Miami’s First Ever Supertall Tower
There’s lots of construction activity at downtown Miami’s Waldorf Astoria supertall site this week, according to a video posted by Ryan RC Rea. The Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences is planned to rise to a height of 100 stories, or 1,049 feet above sea level – the tallest ever in Miami by either metric.
islandernews.com
After a spike this year, rents in the Miami area among highest in the nation
Seeing a spike in rental prices? You're not alone. Two recent studies show the Miami area ranks among the leaders in soaring listing prices -- second in the state and eighth nationally -- with increases between 27% and 28% over the same period from a year ago. The national average...
communitynewspapers.com
Family and friends to gather for Sarah Stanczyk Service on Sunday Aug. 21 at Pinecrest Gardens
Family and friends of Sarah Leona Stanczyk are hosting a celebration of life memorial at Pinecrest Gardens (Cypress Hall) on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sarah passed away after a long struggle with liver and kidney disease on July 24, 2022, at the age of 39. She went peacefully in Miami, surrounded by the ones who love her endlessly, while holding hands with her mother, former Mayor of Palmetto Bay Shelley Stanczyk, who never left her side during Sarah’s battle.
Miami New Times
Researchers Rescue Corals Damaged in Miami Beach Seawall Collapse
In the waters of Biscayne Bay around Star Island, colonies of resilient coral that thrive on manmade concrete structures have caught the attention of marine biologists, who believe the unique specimens could help unlock the secret to protecting coral struggling to survive in the natural ecosystem. "It's like Miami is...
yourcommunitypaper.com
Pollo Campero to replace Five Guys in SoDo
As The Community Paper reported in June, Pollo Campero will soon replace Five Guys in the SoDo District. Pollo Campero is a Guatemalan chicken chain that has restaurants in Miami and Boynton Beach and a takeout and delivery–only location near Camping World Stadium. The SoDo property at 2520 S. Orange Ave. will include a drive-thru. Pollo Campero’s menu includes fried and grilled chicken, chicken sandwiches, empanadas, plantains and yuca fries.
pointpubs.com
Farewell Festival Flea Market
The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
This Sprawling $23 Million Florida Estate Can House 5 of Your Prized Yachts and a Dozen Cars
There are waterfront homes, and then there’s this yachter’s paradise in Florida. Located in the tony neighborhood of Seven Isles in Fort Lauderdale, the 11,000-square-foot gated mansion sits on just under an acre and offers 315 feet of prime water frontage. Designed for boating aficionados, the property sports a new raised seawall and a dock with enough power stations for you to charge up to five electric yachts or simply store others. It also offers direct access to the intracoastal waterway. Perfect for large families, the open-air manse comprises seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interior is fitted with...
Comments / 1