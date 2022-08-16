ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast item: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites

By D.V. Wise, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fue9X_0hJbgtZ900

( WJBF ) – Chick-fil-A is planning to test a new bite-sized breakfast option — Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites — at participating locations in several U.S. markets later this month.

The breakfast item, said to be baked in-house at Chick-fil-A restaurants each morning, will contain egg, chorizo and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Each order includes four “Egg Bites.”

The dish is said to be Chick-fil-A’s first new “breakfast entrée” since the chicken chain introduced its Hash Brown Scramble Bowl in 2017.

Chick-fil-A in NC faces backlash for offering to pay ‘volunteer’ workers in chicken sandwiches

Chick-fil-A said the new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites were created in response to consumer demand, claiming guests were “asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options.”

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entrée that keeps them satisfied when they’re on-the-go without sacrificing taste,” Leslie Neslage, the director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement included with a press release issued Monday.

Customers can try Chick-fil-A’s new Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 at select locations in Augusta, Georgia; Aiken, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk and Portsmouth, Virginia; Miami; and New Orleans.

Chick-fil-A will determine if the item will be expanded to nationwide menus based on consumer feedback.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Virginia State
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Columbus, OH
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Augusta, GA
Restaurants
State
Georgia State
Augusta, GA
Sports
WDTN

Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

A Pennsylvania man was charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains were to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WDTN

Alabama comedian accused of shooting ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An Alabama man turned himself into Mobile Police after he was wanted in connection to a shooting that happened at a apartment complex. Timothy Kennedy, 39, is accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at the Mobile apartment complex Monday, Aug. 15. Mobile Police identified Kennedy as the suspect, and warrants were […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheddar#Chick Fil A#New Orleans#Food Drink#Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WDTN

Dayton man killed in Harrison Twp. crash ID’d

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Harrison Township Friday. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Antonio Scott, of Dayton. He died after the crash that happened at 8:12 p.m. on Friday, August 12. According to the crash report, Scott was travelling from west […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

24K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy