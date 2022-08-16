ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbangor.com

WVII/WFVX partners with Maine Athletics to televise 3 Maine football games this season

BANGOR/ORONO – Maine Athletics has partnered with ABC 7 and Fox 22, as well as Maine’s CW, to televise three of the Black Bears’ home football games this season. The first broadcast will come on homecoming weekend when Maine hosts Monmouth on Oct. 15. Two weeks later, ABC 7 will broadcast the Black Bears’ game vs. Richmond, with the Border Battle on Nov. 19 closing out televised slate of games.
ORONO, ME
foxbangor.com

Maine football signs 11-year-old Mayson Dawicki through Team Impact program

ORONO – At just eleven years old, Mayson Dawicki is Maine football’s newest recruit to don the blue and white. “Just the energy of all the guys coming together, when they’re chanting and they’re celebrating, it almost brings me to tears that Mayson gets to experience something like that,” said Ashley Hart, Mayson’s mom. “It’s all he’s been talking about, non stop. ‘When am I going,’ and ‘What am I doing next,’ and ‘I can’t wait to wear a jersey.'”
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

Father and son become racing rivals

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Roy and Trevor Hathorn are new father-son racing rivals at Speedway 95 in Hermon. Trevor’s first-ever race on Saturday saw him finish in 7th, while Roy showed him how it’s done, winning the checkered flag. The Brownville natives are getting a taste of the...
HERMON, ME
foxbangor.com

Ten Bucks Theatre Company’s Second Series

BANGOR – Today on the Good Morning Maine show, host Emma Smith spoke with Aimee Gerow who will be directing Ten Bucks Theatre Company’s upcoming “Second Series” show. “Second Series” are four different plays that will begin showings this Sunday, 1 p.m. at TBT’s location within the Bangor Mall.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor, ME
Sports
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Sports
City
Brewer, ME
City
Bangor, ME
State
Connecticut State
City
Bristol, ME
State
South Carolina State
foxbangor.com

Maine football confident in wide receiver depth for 2022

ORONO – It’s no secret Maine football is going to look a little different this fall, and the wide receiver group is no exception. With Andre Miller now catching passes from Daniel Jones in New York, and Devin Young transferring to Sacred Heart, there’s a new group looking to carry the tradition.
ORONO, ME
Seacoast Current

Coastal Maine Tiny House Rental Wows With Stunning Detail and Views

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It's always fun to search for unique rentals in Maine. From treehouses to pristine lake houses, Maine seems to have it all. This diverse collection led me to a very beautiful rental outside of Acadia National Park that highlights one of the nation's popular trends.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Upcoming rock and roll events in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti from the Portland Press Herald joined 207 to preview upcoming concerts in Maine, including Aerosmith in Bangor and The Ghost of Paul Revere’s final show. SHOW: Lake Street Dive with Lady Lamb. WHEN AND WHERE: Sunday, Aug. 21 at Thompson’s Point in Portland....
PORTLAND, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21

Can you believe we are already halfway through August? Summer, as usual in Maine, flies by; before you know it, we are dealing with snow. Yes, I actually used the "s" word in August. This is why you should get out and enjoy these events this weekend. There is something for everyone, from car shows to motorcycle runs, live music to even skillet throwing. Yes, you read that right. There is a skillet throwing contest this weekend and there is also a big wiffle ball tournament that benefits the Maine Make A Wish Foundation in Bangor. You can even eat dinner out and do some good for the community with a couple of the barbecue fundraisers mentioned. Or get a jump start on your Christmas shopping at one of the craft fairs so you will have less to do come November and December.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Hughes
newscentermaine.com

Former dumping ground becomes wildlife sanctuary in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine — Maine is home to many scenic lakes, ponds, and trails; all great places to go bird watching. In recent years, bird watchers in Bangor have been able to enjoy more wildlife while out and about. Essex Woods used to be a dumping ground in the 1960s,...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

MaineDOT closes Belgrade road after part of a bridge structure fails

BELGRADE, Maine (WABI) - The MaineDOT has closed part of Castle Island Road in Belgrade after part of a bridge structure failed. The affected area is approximately two miles west of Route 27. Signs are posted to direct drivers to a 14-mile-long detour that uses Watson Pond Road. Maintenance crews...
BELGRADE, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Husson University#Ct#Little League
foxbangor.com

Bar Harbor cruise ship limits

BAR HARBOR– The Bar Harbor town council has decided to cut down on cruise ship traffic. There can be no more than 3 cruise ships a day under the plan approved by the council. It also puts a daily passenger cap of 3,800 in May, June, September and October.
BAR HARBOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine farmer impacted by PFAS plowing new path forward

UNITY, Maine — Farmers and agricultural producers reeling from contamination from so-called toxic chemicals known as PFAS continue to face an uncertain future. The source of the pollution comes from leftover municipal biosolids, used as fertilizer for decades. But an out-of-work organic farmer found a new way to plow forward as an advocate to keep farmers afloat and protect the environment.
UNITY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Maine Writer

Solar power in Maine

With the passage of LD 1711 by the Maine Legislature in 2019, Maine has seen an increase in solar projects being brought to Maine town planning boards. Governor Janet Mills has encouraged the expansion of solar power in Maine since taking office in 2019. Mills also campaigned on this while she was running as a candidate for governor. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry (DACF) does support the state of Maine pursuing renewable green energy uses, but they prefer that commercial projects not be located on agricultural lands whenever possible due to the limited soil that is available for agricultural use in the state.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Millinocket cleans up tenting sites

MILLINOCKET— Yesterday there was a joint effort by multiple organizations to clean up littered tent sites. Known locally as the “Monkey Trails”, members of the East Millinocket Police Department, Maine Forest Rangers, Millinocket Public Works and Councilor Bragdon all took part in the cleanup of the tent site location that had become littered with trash, personal belongings, drugs and drug paraphernalia.
MILLINOCKET, ME
foxbangor.com

Brewer man arrested for bank robbery sentenced

BANGOR- A man charged with robbing a bank in Brewer was sentenced today. Timothy Larrabee ,51, of Brewer was arrested for allegedly entering the Bangor Savings Bank located at 425 Wilson Street in Brewer and threatening a teller. Court records show he obtained more than $1,400 before running from the...
BREWER, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy