ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The 25 most popular boys and girls baby names in 2022 (so far)

Name that child (USAT) What are the most popular names for babies in 2022? We are glad you asked.25. Boy: Kai, Girl: Isabelle (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)24. Boy: Ryan, Girl: Layla (USAT)23. Boy: Lucas, Girl: Rosie (USAT)22. Boys: Teddy, Girls: Millie (USAT)21. Boys: Archie, Girls: Zoe (USAT)20. Boys: Aiden, Girls: Daisy (USAT)19. Boys: Thomas, Girls: Maya (USAT)18. Boys: Luca, Girls: Luna (USAT)17. Boys: Henry, Girls: Hannah (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)16. Boys: Finley, Girls: Evie (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)15. Boys: Alfie, Girls: Isabella (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)14. Boys: Zayn, Girls: Grace (Photo by Chip...
RELATIONSHIPS
Glamour

The Scandi Bob Is Taking Over—And It Requires Basically No Styling

The Scandi bob is a new style all the cool girls are wearing on Instagram—because it's so low-maintenance and basically requires zero styling. The style is being championed by our Nordic friends for those who want something chic and flattering that doesn't need much love. Yes, you can literally pull on a T-shirt, flip your hair over, and leave the house.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Karl Lagerfeld
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
brides.com

What Color Does the Mother of the Groom Wear?

Watching your son get married is one of the most memorable moments in a mother’s life, right up there with her own wedding. As the mother of the groom, you’ve raised your son and watched him grow, and now you have a front-row seat as your child says “I do” to their partner for life. And since this is such a special day, it absolutely calls for a special dress. Choosing what to wear is important as your ensemble will be captured in photos for a lifetime, so extra thought must be put into the style and, most importantly, the color of your dress.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Life#Pancreatic Cancer#The New York Times
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s blended family: Meet their 5 kids

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had two engagements and are preparing for their second wedding — and now they each have a few new kids to call their own, too. Prior to secretly tying the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, Lopez and Affleck were married to other people with whom they started families. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and they welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008. Meanwhile, the “Argo” actor, director and producer was married to Jennifer Garner from  2005 to 2018. They welcomed their first daughter, Violet, in 2005,...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Kylie Jenner Offers a New Take on the Denim Trend

On Wednesday night, Kendall Jenner hosted an investor party for her tequila brand—so, in other words, on Wednesday night, Kendall Jenner hosted a Kardashian-Jenner fashion parade. The model wore vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, and Kim, Kris, and Khloé all opted for black and white monochrome looks. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner went full-on Y2K in head-to-toe denim. The 25-year-old beauty mogul went with a long-sleeved, form-fitting dress by Glenn Martens’s Y/Project, accessorizing with a matching bag with distressed detailing. (The label’s beloved designer, who recently gained acclaim for his reinterpretation of Gaultier couture, has a knack for getting inventive with denim; he once memorably designed a pair of underwear in the material.) She completed the look with statement sunglasses and a pair of high-heeled python-print boots.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wmagazine.com

Hailey Bieber Mixes Business and Pleasure With Her Latest Look

The idea of taking lingerie out of the bedroom and into the streets is nothing new, the model sect has been doing it for years at this point. But Hailey Bieber gave a whole new meaning to “when business meets pleasure” on Thursday night when she paired some sheer, thigh-high stockings with a cut-out mini dress, making sure to show off the garter piece at the top.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Victoria Beckham Twin With “Style Icon” Harper Beckham

Watch: Victoria Beckham Twins With Daughter Harper Seven. Victoria Beckham is showing off her mini-me. The former Spice Girls member shared a new photo of her and her daughter Harper Beckham wearing matching dresses from her collaboration with Reebok on her Instagram Stories and it looks like the 11-year-old is already taking after her mother. In the snap, the duo wore the tennis dress from the Victoria's clothing line with her opting for the dress in white colorway while Harper sported the black version.
TENNIS
E! News

Emma Watson Revives Her Pixie Cut for New Prada Beauty Campaign

Emma Watson's new beauty transformation is pure magic. The Harry Potter star unveiled a dramatic hairstyle—a fabulous pixie cut to be exact—to debut her new partnership with Prada Beauty. Undoubtedly, Emma's short hair took center stage and captured everyone's full attention with its effortless texture and perfectly messy finish.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PetsRadar

Best teddy bear dog breeds that are just too adorable

Overflowing with love and affection, these teddy bear dog breeds make the perfect companion for anyone looking for a devoted best friend. Teddy bear dog breeds are paws down some of the cutest pups around and not only do they look adorable, but they also happen to have incredibly loving and playful temperaments that make them an absolute joy to have in the home.
PETS
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Parents: Everything To Know About His Mom & Dad

Ben Affleck, 50, was born to Chris Anne Boldt and Timothy Affleck on August 15, 1972. His parents raised him in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which led to a close friendship between Ben and the actor Matt Damon. Although Chris and Timothy divorced back in 1984, the two were together for the first 11 years of Ben’s life. Keep reading to learn all about the famous actor’s parents!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy