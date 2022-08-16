Watching your son get married is one of the most memorable moments in a mother’s life, right up there with her own wedding. As the mother of the groom, you’ve raised your son and watched him grow, and now you have a front-row seat as your child says “I do” to their partner for life. And since this is such a special day, it absolutely calls for a special dress. Choosing what to wear is important as your ensemble will be captured in photos for a lifetime, so extra thought must be put into the style and, most importantly, the color of your dress.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO