Priscilla Presley reveals new secrets about Elvis, 45 years after his death
Today marks 45 years since music icon Elvis Presley died, and Priscilla Presley is sharing brand-new details about The King. Presley's ex-wife dropped a bombshell about something he did not love doing during his career: the classic Elvis beach movies. She told NBC's "Today", "He really wanted to do serious films."
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin. Article continues below advertisement. Christopher Anne Boldt's injury...
The 25 most popular boys and girls baby names in 2022 (so far)
Name that child (USAT) What are the most popular names for babies in 2022? We are glad you asked.25. Boy: Kai, Girl: Isabelle (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)24. Boy: Ryan, Girl: Layla (USAT)23. Boy: Lucas, Girl: Rosie (USAT)22. Boys: Teddy, Girls: Millie (USAT)21. Boys: Archie, Girls: Zoe (USAT)20. Boys: Aiden, Girls: Daisy (USAT)19. Boys: Thomas, Girls: Maya (USAT)18. Boys: Luca, Girls: Luna (USAT)17. Boys: Henry, Girls: Hannah (Photo by Pete Souza/White House via Getty Images)16. Boys: Finley, Girls: Evie (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)15. Boys: Alfie, Girls: Isabella (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)14. Boys: Zayn, Girls: Grace (Photo by Chip...
The Scandi Bob Is Taking Over—And It Requires Basically No Styling
The Scandi bob is a new style all the cool girls are wearing on Instagram—because it's so low-maintenance and basically requires zero styling. The style is being championed by our Nordic friends for those who want something chic and flattering that doesn't need much love. Yes, you can literally pull on a T-shirt, flip your hair over, and leave the house.
5 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Stylists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 11, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists...
Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle
Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
brides.com
What Color Does the Mother of the Groom Wear?
Watching your son get married is one of the most memorable moments in a mother’s life, right up there with her own wedding. As the mother of the groom, you’ve raised your son and watched him grow, and now you have a front-row seat as your child says “I do” to their partner for life. And since this is such a special day, it absolutely calls for a special dress. Choosing what to wear is important as your ensemble will be captured in photos for a lifetime, so extra thought must be put into the style and, most importantly, the color of your dress.
11 interior design styles that never date according to experts
You can't go wrong with these iconic interior design styles. Here's everything you need to know
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s blended family: Meet their 5 kids
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have had two engagements and are preparing for their second wedding — and now they each have a few new kids to call their own, too. Prior to secretly tying the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, Lopez and Affleck were married to other people with whom they started families. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014, and they welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008. Meanwhile, the “Argo” actor, director and producer was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018. They welcomed their first daughter, Violet, in 2005,...
wmagazine.com
Kylie Jenner Offers a New Take on the Denim Trend
On Wednesday night, Kendall Jenner hosted an investor party for her tequila brand—so, in other words, on Wednesday night, Kendall Jenner hosted a Kardashian-Jenner fashion parade. The model wore vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, and Kim, Kris, and Khloé all opted for black and white monochrome looks. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner went full-on Y2K in head-to-toe denim. The 25-year-old beauty mogul went with a long-sleeved, form-fitting dress by Glenn Martens’s Y/Project, accessorizing with a matching bag with distressed detailing. (The label’s beloved designer, who recently gained acclaim for his reinterpretation of Gaultier couture, has a knack for getting inventive with denim; he once memorably designed a pair of underwear in the material.) She completed the look with statement sunglasses and a pair of high-heeled python-print boots.
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Sweet Video of Son Crew Has Fans Obsessed: ‘His Heart Is Pure’
Chip and Joanna Gaines' fans couldn't get enough of videos Joanna posted on Instagram. In one clip, he thanks the ocean and in the other, he helps mom cook.
wmagazine.com
Hailey Bieber Mixes Business and Pleasure With Her Latest Look
The idea of taking lingerie out of the bedroom and into the streets is nothing new, the model sect has been doing it for years at this point. But Hailey Bieber gave a whole new meaning to “when business meets pleasure” on Thursday night when she paired some sheer, thigh-high stockings with a cut-out mini dress, making sure to show off the garter piece at the top.
See Victoria Beckham Twin With “Style Icon” Harper Beckham
Watch: Victoria Beckham Twins With Daughter Harper Seven. Victoria Beckham is showing off her mini-me. The former Spice Girls member shared a new photo of her and her daughter Harper Beckham wearing matching dresses from her collaboration with Reebok on her Instagram Stories and it looks like the 11-year-old is already taking after her mother. In the snap, the duo wore the tennis dress from the Victoria's clothing line with her opting for the dress in white colorway while Harper sported the black version.
Emma Watson Revives Her Pixie Cut for New Prada Beauty Campaign
Emma Watson's new beauty transformation is pure magic. The Harry Potter star unveiled a dramatic hairstyle—a fabulous pixie cut to be exact—to debut her new partnership with Prada Beauty. Undoubtedly, Emma's short hair took center stage and captured everyone's full attention with its effortless texture and perfectly messy finish.
Best teddy bear dog breeds that are just too adorable
Overflowing with love and affection, these teddy bear dog breeds make the perfect companion for anyone looking for a devoted best friend. Teddy bear dog breeds are paws down some of the cutest pups around and not only do they look adorable, but they also happen to have incredibly loving and playful temperaments that make them an absolute joy to have in the home.
TikTokers Are Using Just Lipstick to Create a Full Face of Makeup
Lipstick is no doubt one of the more versatile products in your makeup bag. Not only can it be applied to lips in a number of ways (painted on, patted on, or blended with other shades) but it can also double up as a blush and, at a push, eyeshadow if you're going for a monotone makeup look.
The Airy Bob Is Like Your Own Personal Wind Machine in a Haircut
Get yourself a good haircut and you can chill it on the styling as the shape will do the heavy lifting. A prime example? The airy bob—so named because the skillful layering and shaping makes for a cut so light, voluminous, and breezy, that it defies gravity. Despite what...
Ben Affleck’s Parents: Everything To Know About His Mom & Dad
Ben Affleck, 50, was born to Chris Anne Boldt and Timothy Affleck on August 15, 1972. His parents raised him in Cambridge, Massachusetts, which led to a close friendship between Ben and the actor Matt Damon. Although Chris and Timothy divorced back in 1984, the two were together for the first 11 years of Ben’s life. Keep reading to learn all about the famous actor’s parents!
