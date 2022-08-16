Charlie Parr: “If I get to touch the strings and play a little lick and make some sounds, everything else is gravy”

Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Eric Clapton drops previously unreleased cover of Albert King's Born Under a Bad Sign
Originally recorded during his 1994 From the Cradle sessions , the release comes ahead of Slowhand's forthcoming box set, The Complete Reprise Studio Albums Vol. 1. Eric Clapton has dropped a previously unreleased cover of Albert King’s Born Under a Bad Sign ahead of the release of his forthcoming remaster vinyl box set.
Guitar World Magazine
Learn the blues-rock, acoustic fingerstyle and slide guitar approaches of the legendary Rory Gallagher
This month we are taking a look at the various styles of Irish guitar legend Rory Gallagher. Rory successfully fused together blues and rock guitar vocabulary with home-grown folk and Celtic influences, and his albums have sold over 30 million copies worldwide. The various key ingredients of Rory’s influences can be clearly heard, but they are beautifully blended together with his own nuances.
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Guitar World Magazine
Steve Miller says T-Bone Walker taught him how to play guitar behind his head when he was nine years old
The Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer recalls early encounters with Les Paul, Chuck Berry and T-Bone Walker. Rock journeyman Steve Miller has been discussing his early years as a player, revealing an enviable musical education from guitar A-listers, including Les Paul and T-Bone Walker. Speaking to our friends over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ozzy Osbourne Says Jimmy Page Never Answered His Request to Play on New Album
Ozzy Osbourne had a few special guests play on his upcoming new album Patient Number 9, but there was one more that he wanted — Jimmy Page, who's already explained why he turned down the offer earlier this year. However, in a new interview, Osbourne revealed that the guitarist never even answered him at all.
How Limp Bizkit turned an obnoxious George Michael cover into an epic nu metal banger
Fred Durst loved it, bandmate Wes Borland hated it, and Limp Bizkit’s raucous version of Faith opened the door for every bad nu metal cover that followed
'I don't know if I'm comfortable with that': John Lennon's son Julian is shocked by his father being brought 'back to life' to duet in hi-tech stage performances with ex-Beatles bandmate Sir Paul McCartney
The son of slain Beatles legend John Lennon has told how difficult it was to watch his father's posthumous Glastonbury performance with former bandmate Sir Paul McCartney. Lennon was brought back to life via the magic of video and artificial intelligence to perform a duet of the 1969 track 'I've Got A Feeling' alongside Sir Paul, who delivered a stunning three-hour set at the summer festival in June.
Elton John Played an Instrument on The Hollies’ ‘He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother’
Elton John worked on The Hollies' "He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother." The song became a hit multiple times in the United Kingdom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
soultracks.com
First Listen: A Temptations classic gets a killer remix
(August 8, 2022) The catalog of The Temptations is so deep that it has become a virtual treasure trove for remixers and engineers. And creative young talents have been finding a way to rework Temptations classics for more than a decade. And so it is with an absolutely hot new...
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Sarah Lipstate show off her insane pedal and guitar collection – complete with a wild Gizmotron-equipped Ed O’Brien Stratocaster
The Iggy Pop collaborator and solo artist is custodian of a veritable trove of awesome gear, including a custom BilT Relevator, a Chinese EDS-1275 knock-off, and so many pedals... Session star and prolific solo artist Sarah Lipstate has teamed up with EarthQuaker Devices for a new 40-minute YouTube video that...
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
Robert Plant: Led Zeppelin don’t really satisfy my needs any more
Robert Plant says he can sing Immigrant Song, but doing it again with Led Zeppelin still doesn't appeal
Guitar World Magazine
Mark Hoppus weighs in on Tom Delonge's rumored Blink-182 return: “I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is”
The bassist had only just dispelled rumors of a reunion and is now talking about reconnecting with DeLonge as speculation around a return for the classic lineup gains momentum. Mark Hoppus has once again discussed Tom DeLonge’s rumored return to Blink-182, with the bass guitar hero refusing to rule out the possibility that Blink’s founding guitarist may reunite with his former bandmates in the future.
Guitar World Magazine
The greatest guitar albums of the ‘60s: From Beatlemania to Electric Ladyland, a rock ’n’ roll revolution takes shape
Now, because we wanted to represent every era, from early classics to contemporary guitar heroes, we divided up our polls decade by decade from the 1960s all the way through to the 2010s and 2020s. Total Guitar is one of Europe's biggest guitar magazines. With lessons to suit players of...
Guitar World Magazine
5 ways to up your shred game in the style of Jason Becker
Born in the summer of ’69, Jason Becker signed to the infamous Shrapnel label at the age of 16 and soon after released two albums alongside Marty Friedman, under the banner Cacophony. Speed Metal Symphony came in 1987 and Go Off! in 1988. In ’88 Jason also released his...
Emma Watson Took Us Back in Time to 2010 With This Edgy Version of Her Iconic Haircut
Emma Watson‘s new Prada campaign just rewound us back to 2010 in the most unexpected, sexiest way! Watson is embracing an old haircut of hers, but with an edgier twist that we can’t stop fawning over. On Aug 19, Prada Beauty posted a photo from their new campaign,...
Guitar World Magazine
Hear the ethereal (and "ridiculous") sounds of a harp run through a wah pedal
Covering both funkier territory and out-there modulations, the unorthodox setup works surprisingly well. Remember Emily Hopkins? She's the intrepid YouTube harpist who put her beloved instrument through an Electrofoods Nepenthes distortion pedal and made sounds that almost certainly – somewhere in this world or another – summoned demons.
Guitar World Magazine
How to watch the all-star Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium
Streaming and broadcast details of the September 3 tribute show – which will feature members of AC/DC, Rush, Queen, Metallica and Led Zeppelin – have been announced. In June, the Foo Fighters announced two star-studded, blockbuster concerts celebrating the life of their former drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly in March at the age of 50.
Guitar World Magazine
Todd Rundgren recruits Steve Vai, Rick Nielsen, Rivers Cuomo and more for star-studded new album, Space Force
Todd Rundgren has announced his new album, the follow-up to 2017’s White Knight, will be entitled Space Force and draw upon a series of collaborations with other musicians. Among the names involved are several guitar heroes, including Steve Vai, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen and former David Bowie/King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew.
Stereogum
Stream The Brutal New EP From Vein/Mindforce Side Project No Souls Saved
Earlier this year, a bunch of members of heavy-hitting northeastern hardcore bands got together to make some head-wrecking metallic music in a nasty new side project. The band No Souls Saved features two members of Mindforce, guitarist Mike Shaw and singer Jay Petagine. (Petagine doesn’t sing in this band. Instead, he returns to drums, his original instrument.) No Souls Saved also has Vein bassist Jon Lhaubouet on lead vocals, with Andrew “Lumpy” Wojcik, of King Nine and Sanction, on guitar, and All Out War drummer Jesse Sutherland on bass. Together, these guys make absolutely brutal hardcore with a heavy death metal influence.
Comments / 0