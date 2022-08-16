Read full article on original website
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour. Parts of the Grand […]
Rainy weather expected to bring localized flooding in Robeson County
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook related to the heavy rainfall in the greater Robeson County Area.
WMBF
WATCH: Rotation over Myrtle Beach during tornado warning
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Shortly after the first tornado warning for Horry County, a second rotating storm developed just offshore. Our Skycam captured the rotation and what may have been a tornado just offshore wrapped in rain.
nrcolumbus.com
Columbus Weekend - Hang on tight! Rodeo, movie and more planned for this weekend
Grab the reins and hold onto your hats — this weekend in Columbus County is chock-full of events to keep you, your family and all your friends amply entertained till Monday. Headlining the weekend is the fourth annual Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina rodeo.
bladenonline.com
Big News for Elizabethtown
There is construction going on in front of San Jose Restaurant. The BladenOnline team received a few inquiries about the obvious project starting to take shape. Therefore, our mission is to inform you exactly what is happening. Our team here at Bladen Online spoke with the old landowner, Hobby Greene, to learn about what is getting built.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Mi Casita and Waffle House
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Mi Casita on Reilly Road in Fayetteville and Waffle House on Lillington Highway in Spring Lake.
bladenonline.com
Deer And Dove Season Announced For Bladen County
Bladen County Deer Season will open for archery September 10 through September 30. Black powder deer hunting will be October 1 through October 14 and gun hunting will be October 15 through January 2, 2023. These dates are according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission. Dove season will start...
wpde.com
'They are people that need love:' Laurinburg preacher vows to save at-risk kids
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Rev. Michael Edds of Laurinburg said he can't sit back any longer and watch children get involved in things that are leading them in the wrong direction. "There is no community center. Very little for alternatives for kids to do and it just broke my...
bladenonline.com
Southeastern Carolina Crossroads is an addiction rehabilitation facility in Bladen County, the treatment center is a huge asset to Southeastern North Carolina.
Recently, one resident, D. Smith, gave witness to his restoration story at SCC. In an email he stated, “I have been asked to share how God has shown up in my life in the 12+ months since I have been at Carolina Crossroads, and I am happy to do so. Everything lost due to my drug use and subsequent arrest, has been restored to me. God has provided for every financial need and has saw me through all my legal issues. I am now legally FREE!”
WITN
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
County Crime Report: August 19
ROCKINGHAM — At 12:00 p.m., police responded to the Christian Closet on US 74 HWY following a report of a stolen motion sensor, valued at $100. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 2:48 a.m., police responded to Perdue Farms on South Long Drive following a report of a stolen pocket book, valued at $50, from a vehicle. The case is active.
myhorrynews.com
Carolina Forest golf course expected to close, become residential development
When Brigitte Curto’s family bought a Carolina Forest condo in February, they chose it because of River Oaks Golf Club. The Curtos made trips to the Grand Strand from New York for about 10 years, and her father likes to golf. The location seemed ideal. “The reason why we...
WMBF
Meals on Wheels of Horry County opens new location while looking for permanent home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Meals on Wheels of Horry County has a temporary new home in the Conway area. The new location at Highway 501 and Singleton Road is triple the size of their old location off Postal Way. The nonprofit doesn’t just serve those along the Grand Strand...
40 beagles and hounds need a new home after massive SC neglect case leads to overcrowded shelter
Conway, S.C. — One South Carolina animal shelter is filled to the brim with new animals after two investigations of mistreatment brought in 130 animals. One of the investigations on Aug. 8 led officers to the Conway area, where they said they found a large number of dogs in a pen with no shelter, food or water.
1 dead after North Myrtle Beach lifeguards perform CPR after ocean rescue
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead following an ocean rescue Wednesday evening in North Myrtle Beach, according to a city spokesperson. A 75-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead after crews were called at 6:10 p.m. to 15th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard. When they arrived, crews found […]
WMBF
Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
Up and Coming Weekly
Second Harvest offers drive-thru food distribution
Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina will be hosting three upcoming drive-thru food distribution events. Two of these events will be held in Cumberland County while the other one is set to take place in Harnett County. The first distribution will be on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m....
1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The child ran out into the road and was hit by a car, Lewis said. The driver of the car was unable to avoid […]
wcti12.com
Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified
WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
