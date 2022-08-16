ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
WBTW News13

Record-breaking rainfall likely in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been an extremely active morning thus far, especially in Horry County. Currently, there’s a flash flood warning in effect for parts of Horry and Georgetown counties that will be in effect till 12 p.m. as rainfall rates are expected to exceed 1” per hour.  Parts of the Grand […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Lumberton, NC
Robeson County, NC
Lumberton, NC
Robeson County, NC
bladenonline.com

Big News for Elizabethtown

There is construction going on in front of San Jose Restaurant. The BladenOnline team received a few inquiries about the obvious project starting to take shape. Therefore, our mission is to inform you exactly what is happening. Our team here at Bladen Online spoke with the old landowner, Hobby Greene, to learn about what is getting built.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
bladenonline.com

Deer And Dove Season Announced For Bladen County

Bladen County Deer Season will open for archery September 10 through September 30. Black powder deer hunting will be October 1 through October 14 and gun hunting will be October 15 through January 2, 2023. These dates are according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission. Dove season will start...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Peaches
bladenonline.com

Southeastern Carolina Crossroads is an addiction rehabilitation facility in Bladen County, the treatment center is a huge asset to Southeastern North Carolina.

Recently, one resident, D. Smith, gave witness to his restoration story at SCC. In an email he stated, “I have been asked to share how God has shown up in my life in the 12+ months since I have been at Carolina Crossroads, and I am happy to do so. Everything lost due to my drug use and subsequent arrest, has been restored to me. God has provided for every financial need and has saw me through all my legal issues. I am now legally FREE!”
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: August 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:00 p.m., police responded to the Christian Closet on US 74 HWY following a report of a stolen motion sensor, valued at $100. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 2:48 a.m., police responded to Perdue Farms on South Long Drive following a report of a stolen pocket book, valued at $50, from a vehicle. The case is active.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WMBF

Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Second Harvest offers drive-thru food distribution

Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina will be hosting three upcoming drive-thru food distribution events. Two of these events will be held in Cumberland County while the other one is set to take place in Harnett County. The first distribution will be on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1-year-old hit, killed by car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A 1-year-old child was hit and killed by a car Thursday evening in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The child ran out into the road and was hit by a car, Lewis said. The driver of the car was unable to avoid […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified

WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

