New York City, NY

WIBX 950

New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkcitynews.net

First person: Surviving a deadly hurricane in New York

As extreme weather events grow in intensity and frequency, nowhere is guaranteed to be safe from danger, as New Yorkers discovered on 1 September 2021, when Hurricane Ida struck, causing floods that led to some 29 deaths, and shutting down much of the subway system. Amrita Bhagwandin was at her home in the New York Borough of Queens on that traumatic day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ

Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
NEWARK, NJ
thebronxfreepress.com

Polio detected in NYC wastewater Detectan poliovirus en aguas residuales de NYC

Poliovirus has been detected within wastewater samples in New York City. The findings suggest likely local circulation of the virus, officials have announced. On August 12, New York’s state and city health departments confirmed that sewage samples provided to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified the presence of poliovirus, the virus that causes paralytic polio.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

MTA upgrades app, plans next steps for OMNY

NEW YORK (PIX11) — What’s next for the bus and subway fare payment system in New York City?  The OMNY system, which stands for “One Metro New York,” started its rollout in 2019. The most recent big change was the tap-and-go system, which is still a work in progress. “I think it’s pretty efficient … […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
i95 ROCK

NYC Introduces Program That Would Limit Speeds on Cars

"I Can't Drive 55" is the song that comes to mind, from Sammy Hagar. But if this new plan from New York City Mayor Eric Adams goes through, Sammy will drive as fast as they tell him. According to Auto Week, New York City is implementing technology that will be installed in 50 vehicles across nine different agencies, and prevents cars from going above the speed limit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbfo.org

Hochul says New York is preparing for hurricane season

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has met with the heads of the major downstate utilities in preparation for the upcoming hurricane season, saying she wants to make sure everyone is as prepared as possible for potential extreme weather. Hochul spoke Friday on Long Island, 10 years after Superstorm Sandy, a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

See it? Squish it! Fighting the invasive spotted lanternfly

When Stephen Nixon recently noticed a “beautiful” spotted lanternfly by his bag as he skateboarded in Brooklyn, he heeded the request of city officials. “I don’t like killing things. Not many people do. I’ll catch and release cockroaches if I find them in my apartment,” Nixon said. But he said it “seems like something worse” if the insect's population explodes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

List of Largest Cities in New York (with Map & Photos)

Buffalo, one of the largest cities in the state of New York. New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Yonkers, and Syracuse are the five most populous cities in the state of New York. New York City is also the largest city in the US by population and a world capital of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastnewyork.com

Fair Fares MetroCard Program Gives Eligible New Yorkers 50% off on Transit Fairs

The Mayor’s Public Engagement Unit (PEU) and the Department of Social Services (DSS) hosted a press conference on Friday, August 12 at Albee Square in Brooklyn to celebrate an outreach day of action across subway stations citywide to promote the Fair Fares NYC program, following two weeks of targeted outreach to eligible New Yorkers via text and phone. Please note that Commissioner Rodriguez gives part of his remarks in Spanish and Synthia Jahan gives part of her remarks in Bangla, reminding all New Yorkers that, regardless of their immigration status and the languages spoken, they can be eligible for Fair Fares NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wiredpr News

New York City wants to charge up to $23 a day to drive into Manhattan

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority is relying on a congestion pricing plan to create much-needed revenue but the eye-popping costs to motorists have some experts and lawmakers calling for an alternative fundraising source. The state agency that runs New York City’s subways, buses and commuter rail lines plans to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

