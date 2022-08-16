ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans waive former Vols WR Josh Malone, five others

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 4 days ago

The Tennessee Titans waived five players, including former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Josh Malone , as the first roster cut deadline approached on Tuesday.

The team also waived running back Jordan Wilkins, defensive back Deante Burton, defensive lineman Haskell Garrett. defensive back Elijah Burton and offensive lineman Carson Green.

The Titans also claimed defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. off waivers from Kansas City. Johnson was a second round pick in the 2019 draft out of Kentucky who played 44 games with 19 starts in three seasons with the Texans.

Tennessee had to cut its roster down to 85 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday and will cut down to 80 players by next Tuesday. The final cut deadline to 53 players is Aug. 30.

Malone, who played at Tennessee from 2014-16, had one target and ranked 6th in snaps among wide receivers in the preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday.

Wilkins, a former Colts back, had two catches and one carry against the Ravens and faced an uphill climb against fourth-round pick Hassan Haskins and undrafted free agent Julius Chestnut to earn a reserve role on the 53-man roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0675kA_0hJbedcL00

GENTRY ESTES: Last year's Tennessee Titans turnaround on defense? Tom Brady saw it coming

BACKUP QB BATTLE: How can Tennessee Titans' Malik Willis, Logan Woodside win backup QB job? Todd Downing responds

TITANS 53-MAN ROSTER PROJECTION: Tennessee Titans roster projection 2.0: Who's on bubble after preseason opener vs. Ravens?

Burton, who had played for Dallas in each of the last three years while bouncing from the main roster to the practice squad, was signed by the Titans on Saturday.

Garrett, an undrafted free agent from Ohio State, played 17 snaps against the Ravens.

Green was claimed off waivers from Houston in June after spending his rookie season on the Texans' practice squad.

Benton, an undrafted free agent from Liberty, was signed Aug. 9. He played in one game for the Browns and last year spent time on the practice squad for New England, Seattle and the New York Jets.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans waive former Vols WR Josh Malone, five others

The Tennessean

Tennessee high school football: Highlights, big plays and scores from Friday's games

The first Friday of the Tennessee high school football season includes a Egg Bowl preview as Chris Parson and Ravenwood faces Marcel Reed and MBA. This year, we'll have several ways to follow along and look back at high school football action in Middle Tennessee on Friday nights. We'll have live updates, a live scoreboard and a weekly highlights page each week, along with all of the coverage from our reporters at games and more.
BRENTWOOD, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee high school football scores, live updates from Week 1 in Nashville area

Week 1 of the 2022 Tennessee high school football season had an eventful start.  Several teams across middle Tennessee made their debut on the field for the 2022 season, but one was abruptly halted by a shooting on campus. Shots were fired at West Creek High School, and the game against Clarksville Northeast was halted. It is unclear if the game will be scheduled to resume or be postponed.  ...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

What Mookie Betts told Easton Oliverson ahead of LLWS game vs Nolensville

Mookie Betts hails from Nashville, but his thoughts were with a Utah-based Little Leaguer ahead of Friday's game against Nolensville in the 2022 Little League World Series. Betts, the L.A. Dodgers outfielder who attended Nashville Overton High School, sent words of encouragement Wednesday to Snow Canyon Little League player Easton Oliverson, who was hospitalized after falling off the top bunk in his Pennsylvania dormitory Sunday night.
NOLENSVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

