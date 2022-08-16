The Tennessee Titans waived five players, including former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Josh Malone , as the first roster cut deadline approached on Tuesday.

The team also waived running back Jordan Wilkins, defensive back Deante Burton, defensive lineman Haskell Garrett. defensive back Elijah Burton and offensive lineman Carson Green.

The Titans also claimed defensive back Lonnie Johnson Jr. off waivers from Kansas City. Johnson was a second round pick in the 2019 draft out of Kentucky who played 44 games with 19 starts in three seasons with the Texans.

Tennessee had to cut its roster down to 85 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday and will cut down to 80 players by next Tuesday. The final cut deadline to 53 players is Aug. 30.

Malone, who played at Tennessee from 2014-16, had one target and ranked 6th in snaps among wide receivers in the preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens last Thursday.

Wilkins, a former Colts back, had two catches and one carry against the Ravens and faced an uphill climb against fourth-round pick Hassan Haskins and undrafted free agent Julius Chestnut to earn a reserve role on the 53-man roster.

Burton, who had played for Dallas in each of the last three years while bouncing from the main roster to the practice squad, was signed by the Titans on Saturday.

Garrett, an undrafted free agent from Ohio State, played 17 snaps against the Ravens.

Green was claimed off waivers from Houston in June after spending his rookie season on the Texans' practice squad.

Benton, an undrafted free agent from Liberty, was signed Aug. 9. He played in one game for the Browns and last year spent time on the practice squad for New England, Seattle and the New York Jets.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans waive former Vols WR Josh Malone, five others