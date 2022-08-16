COLLISION NEAR PLANET FITNESS – Two vehicles collided Thursday (Aug. 18, 2022) at around 2:46 p.m. in the southern entrance driveway to the shopping center at 1400 N. Charlotte St., which houses the local Planet Fitness franchise, near School Lane and Orlando Road in Lower Pottsgrove. The force of the impact caused air bags and curtains to be deployed in one of the vehicles. Both cars were damaged; one was towed away. Although Goodwill Ambulance was dispatched to the scene based on a witness account, township police said no one was injured. Responding to the incident in addition to Goodwill were two Lower Pottsgrove police units, volunteers for the Ringing Hill Fire Company, and Hawk’s Towing. Ringing Hill firefighters said the incident represented their fifth call-out of the day.

LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO