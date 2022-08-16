Read full article on original website
Six Townships Affected by Resurfacing Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Crews working next week on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be involved in highway resurfacing operations that could affect drivers in portions of Upper Frederick, Lower Frederick, New Hanover, Upper Hanover, Marlborough, and Lower Salford townships, the department reported Friday (Aug. 19, 2022).
Township Job Offer Made to Prospective Officer
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – As Lower Pottsgrove Police Chief Rick Bell hoped, members of the township Board of Commissioners acted promptly Thursday (Aug. 18, 2022) night, during their regular meeting, and unanimously voted to extend a conditional offer employment to area resident Tyler Smith. Smith has both police and...
None Injured in Accident Near Planet Fitness
COLLISION NEAR PLANET FITNESS – Two vehicles collided Thursday (Aug. 18, 2022) at around 2:46 p.m. in the southern entrance driveway to the shopping center at 1400 N. Charlotte St., which houses the local Planet Fitness franchise, near School Lane and Orlando Road in Lower Pottsgrove. The force of the impact caused air bags and curtains to be deployed in one of the vehicles. Both cars were damaged; one was towed away. Although Goodwill Ambulance was dispatched to the scene based on a witness account, township police said no one was injured. Responding to the incident in addition to Goodwill were two Lower Pottsgrove police units, volunteers for the Ringing Hill Fire Company, and Hawk’s Towing. Ringing Hill firefighters said the incident represented their fifth call-out of the day.
Valley Forge Park Program to Continue with Grant
VALLEY FORGE PA – Money included in Pennsylvania’s 2022-2023 budget will ensure Historic Philadelphia Inc., which provides programs for several area historic attractions, continues its presentations at Valley Forge National Historical Park, 157th House District Rep. Melissa Shusterman reported Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022). A spokesman for Shusterman said...
At Pottsgrove, More Students Register for Sports
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Steve Anspach, director of athletics and co-curricular activities for the Pottsgrove School District, enjoyed Tuesday’s (Aug. 16, 2022) mid-afternoon sunshine and comfortable temperature at Falcon Field as he watched the boys’ soccer team in practice. Accompanied by coaches, it worked on ball-handling skills, and the field seemed filled with players.
