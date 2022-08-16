Read full article on original website
'SEAL Team' Season 6 Trailer Reveals Release Date and What's Next for the Bravo Team
Paramount+ unveiled today a trailer for the new season of the military drama series SEAL Team. The series was renewed for Season 6 earlier this year, and now the streaming platform underscored that the new tour of Jason Hayes’ (David Boreanaz) Bravo team will be a shorter one: 10 episodes total, which will start rolling out in late September. Like in previous seasons, the series will chronicle the professional and personal lives of elite Navy SEALs, as they engage in some of the most dangerous military missions and try to deal with everyday life when they are not deployed somewhere around the globe.
'Stranger Things': What Happened to Eight and Will She Be Back?
The Duffer Brothers sure have set up a bleak scenario for Season 5 of Stranger Things. Set to be the hit sci-fi show’s last hurrah, next season will kick off with the small town of Hawkins taken over by the Upside Down and one of our heroes trapped inside her own mind, if not outright dead. Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) seems to be in way over her head and will need more than just a little help from her friends to defeat a villain that is basically her on steroids. As a matter of fact, she could use a hand from some other former captives at the Hawkins Lab. Alas, Peter Ballard (Jamie Campbell Bower) has made sure that no other telekinetic kid is alive to take him down. Or has he?
‘National Treasure: Edge of History’: Cast, Teaser, and Everything We Know So Far
When Will National Treasure: Edge of History Be Released?. Where Will You Be Able To Watch National Treasure: Edge of History?. What Will National Treasure: Edge of History Be About?. The epic story of action, adventure, and history that is National Treasure is back, with a new story and a...
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 1 Episode 10 Recap: Everyone's On Trial
Finally, all the answers we were dying to know are here. If the OG Pretty Little Liars show took multiple seasons to reveal the masterminds behind "A," Original Sin made everything short and sweet. From finding out who is underneath the jumpsuit and mask to Tabby (Chandler Kinney) and Imogen (Bailee Madison) uncovering their attacker's identity, Original Sin left fans nearly out of breath during the entire season finale. Let's recap everything that happened in this ultimate chapter, and what we can anticipate from a potential Season 2.
Why 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's Mention of [SPOILER] Undermines Its Message
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the season finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, a spin-off of Freeform’s hit show Pretty Little Liars, took us to another small town in Pennsylvania — Millwood — as we follow five new girls who start to be stalked by someone using the infamous moniker of “A” to torture them and force them to reveal the truth. As the girls dig into and learn more about the mysterious suicide of Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo) at the Y2K rave 22 years prior, and her hidden connection to their mothers, the girls are also facing their own struggles. Faran (Zaria) must deal with her tumultuous relationship with her mother, while continuing to struggle with chronic back pain that is a result of the unrecommended scoliosis surgery her mother forced her to do as a child, so she could continue ballet. Noa (Maia Reficco) is suffering the judicial consequences of taking the fall for her mother’s drug addiction. Mouse (Malia Pyles) must face the trauma of her childhood that left her mother Elodie (Lea Salonga) anxious and overprotective.
The Very First 'X-Men' Movie We Never Got to See
In 2000, the very first live-action X-Men movie hit theaters around the globe. Though not solely responsible for the explosion of comic book movies in the 21st century, the major box office haul of this title did redefine what kind of success Marvel adaptations could achieve. Suddenly, a whole new world of comic book movies was opening up…though there was once the potential for this explosion to happen even sooner.
How to Watch 'The Undeclared War': Where Is the British Spy Thriller Streaming?
After its success on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom, the British spy thriller series The Undeclared War is coming to American audiences. Starring Mark Rylance, Simon Pegg, and Hannah Khalique-Brown, The Undeclared War combines current global events with a touch of near-future sci-fi to tell a gripping story full of twists, intrigue, and a chilling look at what the future may have in store for us - or perhaps what the present already does.
Why Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Lost a Role in 'Beast'
This weekend, the Idris Elba-starring survival thriller Beast hits theaters nationwide. The man vs. nature flick features Elba as a recently widowed father who has to protect his daughters from a man-eating lion while on vacation in South Africa, and it has just been revealed that Elba's real-life daughter, Isan Elba, auditioned and lost out on the role to play one of her dad's on-screen kids. Apparently, Elba's 20-year-old daughter auditioned for Beast and didn't win the role because she lacked on-screen chemistry with her actual father. Elba explained that his daughter did not take the news well.
'House of the Dragon': When Does the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Show Take Place?
Game of Thrones returns this month but this time, the battle is set long before the events of the HBO series. Starting August 21, HBO returns to Westeros with the first Game of Thrones spin-off show, House of the Dragon. While the first George R.R Martin show was based on...
'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' Episode 1 Easter Eggs You May Have Missed
Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.Marvel Studios’ latest series, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, has finally premiered on Disney+ and is the penultimate installment in phase four of the MCU. She-Hulk introduces Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and attorney at law who has the unique ability to break the fourth wall and talk directly to the audience. Despite being one of the last projects of phase four it is the most connected to the original three or any other installment yet.
'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars' Is Crowned Queen of Paramount+ Original Reality Series
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 just snagged the crown and has become Paramount+'s most-watched original reality series. On the stiletto heels of Paramount+ ordering an eighth season of All Stars, and VH1 renewing RuPaul's Drag Race for a fifteenth season following Season 14's eleven Primetime Emmy nominations, the world of reality drag is a force to be reckoned with.
'House of the Dragon' Brings Us Back to Westeros With Renewed Hope | Review
The climate after Game of Thrones concluded its final season in 2019 was tense, to say the least. After eight years, fans who ardently followed along with the story of the Starks and the Lannisters and the Targaryens were treated to a bloodbath and ultimately an ending that left many longtime fans wondering what had happened to their favorite show. This impact rippled out to impressions of House of the Dragon. Although the creators, the story, and the cast are all different, the lingering bad taste of Game of Thrones' series finale left viewers skeptical.
'A Friend of The Family' Trailer Shows Jake Lacy as Master Manipulator Robert Berchtold
Peacock has just released a chilling new trailer for Friend of The Family, an upcoming true-crime limited series that takes a dramatic look at one of the most extraordinary instances of fraud, manipulation, and heinous cruelty in American history. The trailer comes ahead of the series premiere on the streamer set for this fall.
You Know It’s a Wes Anderson Movie If... 8 Trademarks of the Talented Director
There is no doubt that Wes Anderson is one of the most influential and accomplished directors of our time. Throughout the years, his work has inspired many; surely, the director's enviable creativity never ceases to amaze anyone who appreciates cinema. The filmmaker debuted his first motion picture, Bottle Rocket, in 1996 and has been actively fascinating people with his distinctive art ever since.
Amy Ryan Joins Detective Series 'Sugar' Opposite Colin Farrell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste
Apple TV+'s upcoming series Sugar has just found a new main cast member in Oscar-nominated actress Amy Ryan. This news follows the recent announcement that The Sandman actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste had been cast opposite Colin Farrell in the new show. Plot details for Sugar are currently scarce, but the show is being described as a modern detective story set in Los Angeles.
From ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ to ‘The Man from Toronto’: 5 Best Patrick Hughes Movies and Where to Watch Them
Patrick Hughes is an Australian film director and screenwriter currently making his mark on the action genre. With his latest project, The Man from Toronto, having been recently released this year, one cannot help but wonder what other films he's lent his keen eye to, but take a quick look at this list and you will be instantly impressed. He has written and directed countless short films, such as The Lighter and Signs that have garnered much respect and many awards, but after making his directorial debut in feature films in 2010, his career has skyrocketed.
Funko Unveils New 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Figures
In celebration of Marvel Studios’ new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funko has released new Pops! for Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, her best friend Nikki Ramos and Hulk, also known as her cousin Bruce Banner. The bobblehead figurines are show accurate and feature Walters dressed in her power...
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
‘House of the Dragon’ Featurette Explores the Noble Houses Vying for the Iron Throne
It’s been a killer summer for hot new television releases. While it’s almost over the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is sending the sunshine-filled season off with a fiery bang. The highly anticipated fantasy series finally premieres this Sunday, August 21, and now HBO has released a new featurette that takes fans through a few of the competing “Noble Houses” the Targaryens will be dealing with in the first season.
'She-Hulk': New Marvel Legends Figure Features Iconic Supersuit
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has finally smashed its way to Disney+ and has received all sorts of critical acclaim. However, the best part of any new MCU entry is arguably all the new toys. Hasbro once again has Marvel fans covered as She Hulk’s Marvel Legends figure is now up for pre-order.
