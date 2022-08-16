Read full article on original website
Grab Your Baskets Because 'She-Hulk' Episode 1 Was Chock-Full of Marvel Easter Eggs
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1 on Disney Plus. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) didn't ask her cousin Bruce (Mark Ruffalo) to make her a Hulk. All she wants to do is focus on her career! However, the first episode of She-Hulk made it clear that Jen can't escape her Hulk-sized destiny no matter how hard she tries to run from it.
A Guide to the Many Dragons Taking Flight in 'House of the Dragon'
Nearly three years since its announcement, HBO's House of the Dragon — based on George R. R. Martin's book Fire & Blood — is finally arriving. The highly anticipated prequel series to Game of Thrones explores the beginning of the end for our beloved House Targaryen and the events leading up to their deadly war of succession known as the "Dance of the Dragons." Wow, this genuinely sounds like Succession with dragons.
'Selling Sunset's' Season 6 Cast Has Some New Faces — and a Few Missing Ones
The first five seasons of Selling Sunset on Netflix have provided some of the most entertaining reality TV show moments ever. It focuses on a group of beautiful and hardworking realtors and real estate agents who are hopeful about selling luxurious properties in the greater Los Angeles area. Article continues...
Will There be a 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2? Stars Dish on the Show's Future (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. As expected, we are obsessed with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The HBO Max original series successfully sets itself apart from its predecessor by incorporating more scares and mysteries than ever before. Everything that occurs in the 10-episode season leads to quite the satisfying ending; however, the finale concludes with a major cliffhanger that could very well carry over into a second season.
Will Nathan Fielder's Bonkers HBO Series 'The Rehearsal' Get Renewed for Season 2?
Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder is the king of cringe comedy; this is a fact. Known for his bizarre social experiment skits, Nathan of Comedy Central's Nathan For You is back with a new HBO Max series, The Rehearsal. The docuseries sets out to explore "the lengths one man will go to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life," as detailed by the synopsis.
'The Sandman' Just Dropped Some Bonus Episodes on Netflix — Let's Break Them Down
If traditional Marvel Studios stories aren't cutting it for you anymore, you may want to check out The Sandman on Netflix. The new series is based on the critically acclaimed comic book series of the same name by Neil Gaiman. It follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the King of Dreams who must restore his battered kingdom after being imprisoned by humans for 100 years. His quest gives him an intimate look at what it means to be human.
The Possibility of a Fourth '365 Days' Movie Coming to Fruition Is Real
Over the course of the last few months no film series on Netflix has commanded as much attention as the 365 Days trilogy. The tale of Laura Biel (played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka), who is kidnapped and given a year to fall in love with Italian mob boss Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone), have captivated millions of the platform's viewers and fans are pining to find out what's next for the torrid couple.
Why Was 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Moved to Thursdays on Disney Plus? Let's Not Make the Same Mistake Twice
With directors Kat Coiro and Anu Valia at the forefront, Disney Plus's new Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is based on Stan Lee and John Buscema's 1980 comic book Savage She-Hulk #1. Jennifer Walters — better known as She-Hulk — only really cares about being a successful lawyer, so being the muscly green version of herself is an inconvenience more than anything. That life-saving, “gamma-radiated” blood transfusion from her cousin Dr. Bruce Banner really shook up her life.
Idris Elba's New Survival Thriller Film 'Beast' Filmed in These Locations
In a new era of survival thrillers, Idris Elba's new film Beast might make travelers think twice about visiting a game reserve. Idris plays Dr. Nate Samuels, a widowed wildlife biologist visiting an old friend on a game reserve in South Africa. When a rogue lion breaks out of the reserve and begins stalking Samuels' family, it's up to him to help everyone escape.
Marvel Reportedly Wanted to Keep She-Hulk on the Smaller Size in Her Show
Since the beginning of 2022, Marvel Studios has been at the forefront of several controversies. From fans claiming they have "Marvel fatigue" to the VFX community scolding the production company for overworking its employees and imposing near-impossible deadlines, many are ready to call it quits with the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Not Everyone Can Solo Carry in 'League of Legends'
Though League of Legends is technically a team multiplayer game, the sign of a really good player is one who is able to solo carry their team to a win — but not every player can do it, regardless of how much time they've put into the game. There...
'House of the Dragon' Emits More Fire Than Ice: A Review
If you fell in love with Game of Thrones for its overabundance of sex and violence, House of the Dragon will not disappoint. However, if it was the complicated variety of stories and characters that were interwoven into one epic saga over the course of several years that you loved, House of the Dragon doesn’t quite live up to its predecessor — yet. Despite this, HBO’s spin-off is still an enjoyable watch, and it encompasses much of the GoT magic that captured the world’s attention over a decade ago.
Why Am I Unable to Connect to the Login Queue in 'League of Legends'?
The online battle arena game League of Legends has kept a steady player base since its release in 2009, bringing in multiple awards and nominations. Unfortunately, despite its popularity and consistent fan base, sometimes players find themselves unable to log on to League of Legends, receiving an error message that they are unable to connect to the login queue. Here's a quick guide on how to troubleshoot this issue on your own.
Can Scraggy Be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'? What the Completionist Trainer Should Know
If you're a longtime Pokémon fan, then chances are that you're a bit of a completionist. With an ever-expanding encyclopedia of Pokémon in every game, who wouldn't want to "catch 'em all," as the popular theme song once suggested. But seasoned Pokémon trainers know that it's not as simple as having one of every species. There's also the shiny versions of Pokémon! Though considerably harder to get, these special Pokémon offer color variants for certain Pokémon for added flare.
Why Does Isabelle Fuhrman Still Look Young in 'Orphan: First Kill'? Let's Discuss the Movie Magic
Calling all horror buffs! Remember that twisty, disturbing movie from 2009 called Orphan? From director Jaume Collet-Serra, the film follows a couple (Vera Farmiga and Peter Sarsgaard) devastated by the loss of their unborn baby who then decides to adopt a child from an orphanage. They stumble upon a strange little girl named Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman), who soon reveals that she's anything but sweet, innocent, and, well, prepubescent.
The Targaryens Have a Long-Standing Tradition of Unorthodox Relationships
Before House of the Dragon was thought up, fans of Game of Thrones knew all about how the Targaryen family works. As in, fans were well aware of the fact that members of the Targaryen family have had romantic relationships with each other for centuries. But, why do the Targaryens in House of the Dragon marry each other?
Bride Angry at Friend Who Won’t Learn Fake Language for 'Game of Thrones' Destination Wedding
Different folks have different ideas on how to celebrate their wedding day. For some, they're just content to spend the rest of their lives with the person of their dreams and don't really care too much about the particulars of their celebration to the point where it drives them crazy.
Rumors Are Swirling That Tom Holland and Zendaya Broke Up, but Are They True?
Ever since they first emerged, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been one of the most powerful and longest-standing power couples in Hollywood. The Spider-Man stars are the subject of thousands of TikTok tributes, and most fans find their every move to be totally charming. Now, rumors are starting to swirl online that the two have broken up, but is there any truth to those suggestions?
Alex Aster's Book 'Lightlark' Is Generating Drama on BookTok — What We Know
The phenomenon known as #BookTok on TikTok has been a fast path to success for several authors. Olivie Blake, who wrote The Atlas Six, became an overnight sensation and secured a publishing deal following the book's skyrocket to popularity on the app. Others like Colleen Hoover have raced to the top of Barnes & Noble sales for the same reason.
Is 'Big Brother's Kyle Capener Trying to Star a Race War? The Internet Thinks So
In a recent episode of Big Brother, one of the most disliked contestants in television history got evicted from the house. Daniel Durston has had a target on his back since day one, and on Thursday, Aug. 11, he was voted out of the house by his co-stars. Article continues...
