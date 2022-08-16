Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle BagBriana BelcherColumbus, OH
How These Threatening Letters Terrorized A Small TownJeffery MacCircleville, OH
Related
sunny95.com
Man dies in Westgate shooting
COLUMBUS – A man is dead after being shot during a running gun battle between people in two vehicles in the area of Westgate Park Friday night. Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles chasing and shooting at each other in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road at approximately 10:19 p.m., Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
WSYX ABC6
Man killed in Westgate neighborhood shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday night, according to Columbus police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Westgate Park at the 3000 block of Wicklow Road around 10:20 p.m. Police say they received multiple 911 calls of vehicles chasing each other and shooting […]
sciotopost.com
WANTED: Second Chase by Law Enforcement in Days for Same Man
Hocking – A wanted man for several felonies out of Franklin and a National warrant out of California for Weapons violations has run from police in Southern Ohio areas twice in just days. Corey J Kelly met Southern Ohio officers first when on the 13th Chief Murphy with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotopost.com
Update: Stolen Car with 1 1/2 Year old in Lancaster
Lancaster – A vehicle was stolen out of Lancaster that has a 1 1/2-year-old inside. News broke just recently of a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for a 2008 Black Ford Taurus that was last seen going northbound on Cherry street in the city. The vehicle is described as having a dent in the hood and missing the mirror on the passenger side. A license plate is HZF8240. A child was reported to be in the back seat.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police discusses uptick in Kia and Hyundai car theft
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breaking in and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars is becoming the new game for teens. Columbus Police joins Good Day Columbus to take a deeper look into the problem. Since January 1st, police say 2,190 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been taken. That's a 484%...
Teacher has Hyundai vehicle stolen from Wedgewood Middle School
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Car thefts in the city of Columbus are up from last year, and nearly 40% of all the stolen cars are Hyundais or Kias. Melissa Tate's car was stolen from her work parking lot. What's even more frustrating to her is that she works at Wedgewood Middle School and the car was stolen from the school parking lot.
sunny95.com
Anti-crime sweep focuses on West Side
COLUMBUS – Columbus police made nearly 100 arrests and confiscated drugs, guns and cash during the fifth “Operation Unity,” a coordinated crackdown on violent crime in targeted neighborhoods. During a 21-hour stretch between early Wednesday and early Thursday, law enforcement and social service agencies collaborated to respond...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Suspect identified in connection to north Columbus fatal shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in a homicide that occurred in May in north Columbus. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Paul Harris. He is accused of fatally shooting Trey Glover, 32, on May 29, 2022. Officers arrived at the...
cwcolumbus.com
Family feels violated after robbers run down Clintonville man and steal his tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Clintonville father of four is being treated at the hospital after robbers hit him and then dragged him with their vehicle. Columbus Police are investigating the hit-skip that happened about 4 a.m. Friday. Witnesses said some guys were stealing tools from a work van...
WSYX ABC6
Woman suspected to be connected to large drug trafficking organization sought by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of being a part of a large drug trafficking operation in Central Ohio. The Central Ohio High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission said the group is known for the...
18-year-old charged after shooting during football game in Groveport
An earlier report on this shooting can be seen in the video player above. GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man was charged following a shooting at Groveport Madison High School during a football game Friday night. At around 9:07 p.m., Groveport police officers responded to a shooting outside the football stadium during a game […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotopost.com
Update – Two Car Crash in Pickaway, Grove City Juvenile Injured
Pickaway -A two-vehicle crash occured in the area of Mattville road and 762 in Pickaway County around 2 pm. At approximately 2 pm two vehicles collided at OH-762 and Matville Rd. A 2009 Toyota Camry traveling South failed to stop at a stop sign, before crossing SR-762 and colliding with a Chevy 2500.
Two men wanted for 2021 Columbus murder
Katherine Persang, the mother of the victim Bryce Persang, spoke with NBC4 earlier this year on the homicide investigation. You can watch that in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to help find two men wanted in the 2021 shooting death of Bryce Persang. […]
17-year-old injured in Lexington Avenue shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 17-year-old boy boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A second […]
Columbus police: Nearly 400 Kias, Hyundais stolen in last 3 weeks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In the last three weeks, 398 Hyundais and Kias have been stolen in Columbus, according to police. That averages out to just under 17 cars a day since July 24. There were two crashes involving teens in stolen cars within 24 hours of each other. Video...
Juvenile driver ‘smiling and laughing’ after ramming patrol car with stolen vehicle, Ohio police say (video)
WHITEHALL, Ohio — Four juveniles, one just 12 years old, were arrested Monday after police say they rammed a patrol car while trying to escape in a stolen vehicle in an incident caught on video. Whitehall Police Chief Mike Crispen expressed frustration in a news release after the incident...
WSAZ
Hocking County accident under investigation
ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
Groveport Madison football game evacuated after report of shots fired
GROVEPORT, Ohio — Two people have been detained after shots were fired at Groveport Madison High School Friday night, which forced the school and football stadium to be evacuated. There was a game between Groveport Madison and Canal Winchester happening at the time shots were fired. Groveport police said...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
Comments / 0