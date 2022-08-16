ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, OH

sunny95.com

Man dies in Westgate shooting

COLUMBUS – A man is dead after being shot during a running gun battle between people in two vehicles in the area of Westgate Park Friday night. Witnesses reported seeing two vehicles chasing and shooting at each other in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road at approximately 10:19 p.m., Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Columbus police Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man killed in Westgate neighborhood shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday night, according to Columbus police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Westgate Park at the 3000 block of Wicklow Road around 10:20 p.m. Police say they received multiple 911 calls of vehicles chasing each other and shooting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: Stolen Car with 1 1/2 Year old in Lancaster

Lancaster – A vehicle was stolen out of Lancaster that has a 1 1/2-year-old inside. News broke just recently of a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for a 2008 Black Ford Taurus that was last seen going northbound on Cherry street in the city. The vehicle is described as having a dent in the hood and missing the mirror on the passenger side. A license plate is HZF8240. A child was reported to be in the back seat.
LANCASTER, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Police discusses uptick in Kia and Hyundai car theft

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breaking in and stealing Kia and Hyundai cars is becoming the new game for teens. Columbus Police joins Good Day Columbus to take a deeper look into the problem. Since January 1st, police say 2,190 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been taken. That's a 484%...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Teacher has Hyundai vehicle stolen from Wedgewood Middle School

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Car thefts in the city of Columbus are up from last year, and nearly 40% of all the stolen cars are Hyundais or Kias. Melissa Tate's car was stolen from her work parking lot. What's even more frustrating to her is that she works at Wedgewood Middle School and the car was stolen from the school parking lot.
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Anti-crime sweep focuses on West Side

COLUMBUS – Columbus police made nearly 100 arrests and confiscated drugs, guns and cash during the fifth “Operation Unity,” a coordinated crackdown on violent crime in targeted neighborhoods. During a 21-hour stretch between early Wednesday and early Thursday, law enforcement and social service agencies collaborated to respond...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Suspect identified in connection to north Columbus fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in a homicide that occurred in May in north Columbus. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 21-year-old Paul Harris. He is accused of fatally shooting Trey Glover, 32, on May 29, 2022. Officers arrived at the...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Update – Two Car Crash in Pickaway, Grove City Juvenile Injured

Pickaway -A two-vehicle crash occured in the area of Mattville road and 762 in Pickaway County around 2 pm. At approximately 2 pm two vehicles collided at OH-762 and Matville Rd. A 2009 Toyota Camry traveling South failed to stop at a stop sign, before crossing SR-762 and colliding with a Chevy 2500.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two men wanted for 2021 Columbus murder

Katherine Persang, the mother of the victim Bryce Persang, spoke with NBC4 earlier this year on the homicide investigation. You can watch that in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for community tips to help find two men wanted in the 2021 shooting death of Bryce Persang. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old injured in Lexington Avenue shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 17-year-old boy boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A second […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Hocking County accident under investigation

ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
COLUMBUS, OH

