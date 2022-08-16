Could Louisville football pull off a major flip? Exploring how the Cards could land a 2-for-1. After a hot summer on the recruiting trail that saw several west-coast prospects join #FlyVille23, the momentum has since shifted back east to one of the biggest talent hotbeds in the country: south Florida. Louisville football has already received commitments from Fort Meyers native, Jordan Church and a trio of Miami-area playmakers including Rayquan Adkins, William Fowles, and Stanquan Clark. There have been recent rumblings about Louisville catching the attention of a dynamic duo of prospects hailing from Miami.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO