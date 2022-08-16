Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
insidethehall.com
Indiana upperclassmen look to put distractions in the past as expectations mount
Most will remember the social media storm in the hour leading up to tip-off before Indiana took on Northwestern last season in early February. That was when Mike Woodson announced that five scholarship players would be suspended for disciplinary reasons on the IU radio pregame show with Don Fischer. The...
wdrb.com
Historic year expected for Simmons College of Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local college will welcome students, staff and a lot of history back to campus this weekend. That's why it's expected to be a historic year for Louisville’s only Historically Black College and University, Simmons College of Kentucky. Friday afternoon, Simmons hosted one of several...
WTHR
HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events
INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
wdrb.com
Raffle for VIP tickets to Bourbon & Beyond going toward eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is partnering with Kentucky 4-H Foundation and others to raise money for victims of eastern Kentucky flooding. The state fair, Danny Wimmer Presents, country star T. Graham Brown and the 4-H foundation are giving away a pair of Bourbon and Beyond VIP passes with a raffle contest. To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wdrb.com
SPORTS PAGE | Payne confident in Louisville backcourt with addition of Fabio Basili
Louisville now has three with the addition of guard Fabio Basili, who is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and 175 pounds from Orlando, Florida. Basili was a high school teammate of Louisville redshirt freshman Mike James for two seasons. He signed a financial aid agreement Thursday with the Cards.
stateoflouisville.com
Target Thursday: A flip brewing in South Florida for Louisville football?
Could Louisville football pull off a major flip? Exploring how the Cards could land a 2-for-1. After a hot summer on the recruiting trail that saw several west-coast prospects join #FlyVille23, the momentum has since shifted back east to one of the biggest talent hotbeds in the country: south Florida. Louisville football has already received commitments from Fort Meyers native, Jordan Church and a trio of Miami-area playmakers including Rayquan Adkins, William Fowles, and Stanquan Clark. There have been recent rumblings about Louisville catching the attention of a dynamic duo of prospects hailing from Miami.
wdrb.com
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair can keep you entertained for 11 straight days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair 2022, August 18-28, showcases the best in Kentucky and provides hours of entertainment. WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the Kentucky State Fair in search fun and food. The Kentucky Exposition Center has something for everyone this time of year from the farm animal...
wdrb.com
Fans return to Friday night football, Central Hardin honors longtime announcer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- High school football fans packed the stands around Kentucky on Friday night as the fall season kicked off. Central Hardin took on DeSales High School before a packed crowd in Hardin County. "Football for us is a little bit of normal," Principal Tim Isaacs said. "And...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
2022 World's Championship Horse Show kicks off Aug. 20 at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The finest saddlebreds are headed to the 2022 World's Championship Horse Show at the Kentucky State Fair. The prestigious competition runs Aug. 20-27 inside Freedom Hall. The arena hosts 2,000 equestrians from around the globe competing for more than $1 million in awards. Horses and their...
WIBC.com
This Quaint, Charming Town Is Fondly Dubbed Indiana’s Most Underrated
Sure…you can enjoy Indy, Fort Wayne, South Bend and Evansville. Many people would consider spending the day in the bigger cities for a fun time. However, Indiana is littered with smaller, quaint towns that also have a lot to offer. One Indiana city was recently named as the most underrated in the state.
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the hundreds of food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
WLKY.com
Did you know there are jellyfish in Kentucky? And it's peak time to see them
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jellyfish in Kentucky? Yah, it's true. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says the state is home to freshwater jellyfish and now is the best time to see them. They can usually be seen in the calmer waters of Kentucky's lakes, ponds and rivers,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wdrb.com
Louisville health department conducting food inspections during Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is inspecting food at the Kentucky State Fair this year. According to a news release, the health department plans to conduct more than 1,500 inspections of food vendors. The vendors also have to obtain local and state temporary food service permits and complete a food safety training class.
Planned Parenthood Action KY, LMPD Union endorse candidates for Louisville mayor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The race for Louisville mayor is quickly ramping up as two major organizations announced their endorsements Thursday, with the November election less than three months away. Thursday morning, Planned Parenthood Action KY officially backed Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg, and later that afternoon, the Jefferson County...
WLKY.com
Winning Cash Ball ticket with $225K prize sold in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another winning lottery ticket has been sold in Louisvlle. According to the Kentucky Lottery, someone bought a Cash Ball ticket in Louisville and matched all four numbers, and the Cash Ball, to win the top prize. That prize is $225,000. The winning numbers from the Wednesday,...
wdrb.com
Sweet job! Meet the man who helps pick the food vendors at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Everyone loves splurging on a funnel cake or corn dog at the Kentucky State Fair, but many people don't know the man responsible for picking the food vendors that get to showcase their menus. Marty Flannery is a sales coordinator for the Kentucky Exposition Center. He's...
wdrb.com
Union declares victory in latest Louisville Starbucks election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at the Starbucks store in Louisville's Bon Air neighborhood voted in favor of unionizing this week, but the result of the secret-ballot election isn't final because uncounted ballots could sway the outcome. If the preliminary tally holds, the store at 3401 Bardstown Road would become...
wdrb.com
Kentuckiana sees home prices continue to increase, sales decrease
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You might have heard that the housing market has started to cool off, but experts say Kentuckiana is not quite there. Both southern Indiana and the Louisville area have seen sales decrease, but prices increased, according to each area's most recent reports compared to the previous month.
wdrb.com
Bardstown's Flaget Memorial Hospital adding pediatric areas for youngest patients
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flaget Memorial Hospital in Bardstown is preparing to open up its newest additions. On Monday, Aug. 22, a ribbon-cutting is scheduled at the hospital at 4:30 p.m. for its newly renovated pediatric emergency waiting area and exam room. The hospital received a grant for nearly $22,000 last year for the project.
WANE-TV
Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
Comments / 1