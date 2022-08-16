ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

wdrb.com

Historic year expected for Simmons College of Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local college will welcome students, staff and a lot of history back to campus this weekend. That's why it's expected to be a historic year for Louisville’s only Historically Black College and University, Simmons College of Kentucky. Friday afternoon, Simmons hosted one of several...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTHR

HOWEY: Indiana facing 125 degree days, severe rain events

INDIANAPOLIS — This past month, Indiana was bookended by two “thousand year” floods, coming in St. Louis and eastern Kentucky, in which at least 37 people were killed. This comes on the heels of a July 6 rainfall event in Fort Wayne that yielded nine inches, as well as a June 13 derecho that snapped hundreds of utility poles.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

Raffle for VIP tickets to Bourbon & Beyond going toward eastern Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky State Fair is partnering with Kentucky 4-H Foundation and others to raise money for victims of eastern Kentucky flooding. The state fair, Danny Wimmer Presents, country star T. Graham Brown and the 4-H foundation are giving away a pair of Bourbon and Beyond VIP passes with a raffle contest. To purchase a raffle ticket, click here.
KENTUCKY STATE
stateoflouisville.com

Target Thursday: A flip brewing in South Florida for Louisville football?

Could Louisville football pull off a major flip? Exploring how the Cards could land a 2-for-1. After a hot summer on the recruiting trail that saw several west-coast prospects join #FlyVille23, the momentum has since shifted back east to one of the biggest talent hotbeds in the country: south Florida. Louisville football has already received commitments from Fort Meyers native, Jordan Church and a trio of Miami-area playmakers including Rayquan Adkins, William Fowles, and Stanquan Clark. There have been recent rumblings about Louisville catching the attention of a dynamic duo of prospects hailing from Miami.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair: What's on the menu?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As the Kentucky State Fair kicked off its opening day Thursday, and the hundreds of food vendors were anxious to feed fair-goers. Mason Miller has been coming to the Kentucky State Fair for as long as he can remember, and he says as a kid he got his first taste of cotton candy there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville health department conducting food inspections during Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is inspecting food at the Kentucky State Fair this year. According to a news release, the health department plans to conduct more than 1,500 inspections of food vendors. The vendors also have to obtain local and state temporary food service permits and complete a food safety training class.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Winning Cash Ball ticket with $225K prize sold in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another winning lottery ticket has been sold in Louisvlle. According to the Kentucky Lottery, someone bought a Cash Ball ticket in Louisville and matched all four numbers, and the Cash Ball, to win the top prize. That prize is $225,000. The winning numbers from the Wednesday,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Union declares victory in latest Louisville Starbucks election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Workers at the Starbucks store in Louisville's Bon Air neighborhood voted in favor of unionizing this week, but the result of the secret-ballot election isn't final because uncounted ballots could sway the outcome. If the preliminary tally holds, the store at 3401 Bardstown Road would become...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentuckiana sees home prices continue to increase, sales decrease

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You might have heard that the housing market has started to cool off, but experts say Kentuckiana is not quite there. Both southern Indiana and the Louisville area have seen sales decrease, but prices increased, according to each area's most recent reports compared to the previous month.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE-TV

Invasive insect has made its way to northeast Indiana

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An insect native to China that first showed up in the United States in 2014 has made its way to northeast Indiana. The spotted lanternfly is known to feed on fruit trees, ornamental trees and other varieties of trees. It also can taint honey created by beekeepers.
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, IN

