Movies

BGR.com

29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch

We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2022

August is flying by, and a new month approaching means new shows and movies coming to our favorite streaming services. Here’s what you have to look forward to on Netflix in September. The streaming site is kicking off the month with “Collateral,” the 2004 film starring Tom Cruise, Jamie...
MOVIES
Popculture

Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix

Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
TV & VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning

One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022

Click here to read the full article. This month, Netflix’s “The Sandman” is coming for your dreams. The new series, an adaptation of the renowned Neil Gaiman comics, stars Tom Sturridge in the role of the Sandman (who more commonly goes by Dream). In this fantastical adventure, Dream has to face walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gewndoline Christie). The 10 episode series coming on Aug. 5 is one of many Netflix originals coming this month. Netflix’s big TV offerings for August include Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking,” the popular reality series...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The top Netflix show in the world just got a surprise bonus episode

For the past two weeks, The Sandman has been the most popular show on Netflix. Adapted from Neil Gaiman’s comic series of the same name, The Sandman follows Morpheus, Lord of Dreams, as he attempts to rebuild his kingdom after being imprisoned for decades. The first season debuted on August 5 with 10 episodes. But this Friday, Netflix surprised-dropped an eleventh bonus episode of The Sandman that advances the story.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

2 of Netflix’s newest shows are also the biggest in the world right now

Thematically, the Netflix series Keep Breathing and The Sandman couldn’t be more different. The former is a straightforward drama, involving a New York lawyer whose plane crashes and leaves her stranded in the remote Canadian frontier. While the latter is a fantasy tale from Neil Gaiman, bringing his beloved DC Comics series of the same name to life.
ScreenCrush

‘Prey’ Is Hulu’s Biggest Premiere Ever

It’s very surprising that there’s a new Predator movie — this one a prequel titled Prey — and instead of debuting in theaters it went straight to streaming on Disney’s Hulu service. The reason for that decision was reportedly an entirely practical one. It wasn’t that Disney didn’t have faith in the film; they have a contract with HBO Max that gives the service the right to stream anything from the old Fox (now 20th Century Studios) after it premieres in theaters. If Prey had played in multiplexes, HBO Max would have gotten it. By keeping it on Hulu, Disney had the film all to itself.
BGR.com

HBO Max lost 37 more TV shows and movies – here’s the full list

In early August, Warner Bros. Discovery covertly removed six HBO Max original movies from the streaming service’s library. The company did not make any formal announcements prior to their removal. Rather, a Reddit thread broke the news. It turns out that wasn’t the end of the original content purge, as the company sent out an email to journalists last night to let them know that 37 more movies and shows are leaving HBO Max this week.
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Guaranteed to Stream on HBO Max 45 Days After Theatrical Release

If you want to stream Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, you’ll have to pay a premium. Warner Bros. movies are no longer guaranteed to stream on HBO Max after 45 days, Vulture reports. Instead, Warner will evaluate its release strategy on a “case-by-case basis” — such is the case with Elvis, which has not yet been made available on HBO Max but was released for digital purchase (and premium rental) on Tuesday. As part of “Project Popcorn,” all of Warner’s 2021 theatrical releases — including In the Heights, The Suicide Squad and Dune — were made available day-and-date on HBO Max, affording audiences an opportunity...
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Netflix To Lose Key Shows at Awkward Time

Despite popular belief, Netflix didn’t create binge watching. That’s a practice that developed in the 2000s as DVDs, first introduced in 1996, began catching on. Devoted fans of cult-beloved TV shows such as “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” and “The Office” would watch entire seasons over and over again. People who kept hearing about buzzy shows such as “The Sopranos” but didn’t have HBO would check out the DVD box sets. (HBO (WBD) - Get Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. Report once had an entire ad campaign about how their box sets were great Father’s Day Gifts.)
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
