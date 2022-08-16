ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of the Dragon star teases which important episode to watch out for

House of the Dragon star Fabien Frankel has revealed which episode fans should watch out for. In an exclusive interview with Digital Spy, the actor, who plays Ser Criston Cole on the series, teased that episode five of the Game of Thrones prequel series is the episode he is most looking forward to, before stating that he's proud of "all of them".
TV & VIDEOS
Does House of the Dragon make up for Game of Thrones' disappointing finale?

When it comes to House of the Dragon's debut, there are only two real camps. Either you intend to approach the Game of Thrones spin-off series with massive trepidation, sweating harder than Samwell Tarly during his first sparring lesson at Castle Black. Or you've simply given up hope of it ever being good. Either way, who could blame you?
TV SERIES
Yellowjackets season 2 casts Lord of the Rings star

Lord of the Rings actor Elijah Wood is set to star in the second season of survival drama Yellowjackets. According to Variety, the Frodo Baggins actor will guest star for the entirety of season 2 and will play Citizen Detective, Walter, who will challenge Misty in unexpected ways. Fans of...
TV SERIES
Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot gets new update

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot is currently being placed "on pause" indefinitely. Executive producer, Gail Berman, announced the update on the Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast. Unfortunately, the show also does not have an official network it can call home yet, which might be one of the reasons why it isn't seeing the light of day anytime soon (via Deadline).
TV SERIES
Your Hollyoaks worst storylines EVER!

Dodger and Sienna but at least, unlike above they didn't know they were related at the time. Jack visiting prostitute Sinead. Carmel seeing Jesus in a potato and her flirtation with a nunnery. The students entering a competition to win a car but it was one of those ones where...
TV SERIES
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star reveals hopes for season 2

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin spoilers follow. Mallory Bechtel has said she has "the highest hopes" for Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin getting a second season. Bechtel's dual roles (at least, initially) in the HBO Max series as the Beasley twins mean she has lots to look forward to if the show is renewed, but there's been no official word yet.
TV SERIES
Orphan: First Kill's brilliant twist shows what the movie should have been

Orphan: First Kill spoilers follow. Prequel movies always face a battle to prove they should have been made, beyond being a cash-in on a recognisable name. It's arguably even more challenging when the main character is dead in the series, such is the case with Orphan: First Kill. Orphan ended...
MOVIES
NCIS: LA boss shares new update on original cast member's return

NCIS: Los Angeles boss R Scott Gemill has teased the return of fan-favourite original cast member Linda Hunt in upcoming episodes. Hunt's character Hetty has only made sporadic appearances recently, popping in to wish Eric and Nell well and updating the team on the situation in Syria. She was actually meant to make a proper return for season 13, but it's still in the works due to pandemic restrictions and the actress being 77 years old.
TV SERIES
Emmerdale star Kevin Mathurin teases jeopardy for Charles's job in new story

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale actor Kevin Mathurin has teased his character's future as the village's vicar following a new storyline with his long-lost daughter. Lately, Charles Anderson has found himself in a precarious position as he attempts to build a relationship with Naomi. It has been a tumultuous few months...
CELEBRITIES
Top Of The Pops: Secrets & Scandals

This is on tonight in Ch5 at 9pm. Be interesting to see if there's anything new that wasn't already covered in the recent 'Story of's...'. Probably just more talking heads spouting a load of hearsay nonsense. This episodes is 90 minutes, usually Secrets and Scandals are 60 minutes. This episodes...
TV SHOWS
First look at Enola Holmes 2 as Netflix release date is confirmed

Enola Holmes 2 finally has a release date on Netflix – and we even have the first look to mark the exciting news. The sequel to the 2020 Netflix hit sees Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) take on her first official case after becoming a detective-for-hire like her brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill), following the events of the first movie.
MOVIES
Did American Horror Stories just sneak in another Coven connection?

American Horror Stories spoilers follow. American Horror Story's many seasons are all connected, and the same is true of the spin-off show, American Horror Stories. Fans are always on the lookout for sneaky links because of this, so the writers are forced to get a bit more creative with their world-building.
TV SERIES
Millie Bobby Brown calls Enola Holmes 2 the "most important moment" in her career to date

Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown has called the Victorian drama film series a defining moment in her career. The Stranger Things actress first played the eponymous heroine in 2020, also earning her first producer credit at age 16. She is set to return in the role of Sherlock Holmes' (The Witcher's Henry Cavill) younger, perceptive sister in a sequel for Netflix.
CELEBRITIES
Rank the C4 series

BB3 - Consistent, entertaining, classic. BB10 - Underrated, wonderful cast for the most part, the only series to get better as it goes on. BB9 - Interesting divide between two groups, generally good from start to end. BB8 - Has some good moments and is quite a funny series, but...
TV SERIES
Corrie Discussion Friday 19th August 8pm : A Stroke Of Genius

Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to tonight’s episode thread. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Summer gets A*s in French and Maths, but an X for English after being disqualified. Aaron calls to collect Summer for their holiday. Suddenly Summer collapses, throwing Aaron into panic. Summer regains consciousness and explains to Aaron that she accidentally forgot to take her insulin. Summer and Aaron head back from the tram station and explain to Todd that they missed their flight. In the flower shop flat, Aaron rummages in Summer's bag and is shocked at what he finds.
TV & VIDEOS

