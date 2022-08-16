ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A ‘National Treasure 3’ script is about to hit Nicolas Cage’s desk

Even though it’s been 15 years since Book of Secrets, fans have never given up hope of seeing Nicolas Cage return for another implausible adventure in National Treasure 3, and that’s even with Disney Plus sequel series Edge of History bringing the franchise to the small screen. For...
MOVIES
‘The Sandman’ EP explains Neil Gaiman’s cameo in surprise bonus episode

Dreams do come true. The Sandman fans woke up to a pleasant surprise this Friday as, two weeks after the 10-part first season premiered, Netflix dropped an unexpected bonus episode of the hit show. The hour-long, two-part episode comprises two distinct standalone stories, one of which is animated. And its guest voice cast includes someone who should be very familiar to followers of Dream of the Endless.
TV SERIES
What is the cast of ‘The Addams Family’ movies doing now?

They’re creepy and they’re kooky, mysterious and spooky, not to mention altogether ooky, but we love them anyway. The Addams have been like an extended family to audiences for decades, ever since Charles Addams’ comic strip creations were first brought to life in the legendary 1960s sitcom. For modern viewers, though, it’s likely the 1990s versions of the characters who they imagine when they think of the Addams Family.
MOVIES
Die-hard Johnny Depp fans are piling on against an unexpected target: the Women’s March

Johnny Depp fans largely felt vindicated by the outcome of the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, despite the fact that the mountains of evidence seemed to hardly paint the picture of a wholly blameless victim. As such, even though Depp continues to pick up work following the verdict, the discourse has not died down as many people continue to voice support for Heard.
CELEBRITIES
‘She-Hulk’ fans going nuts for the MCU’s rudest post-credits scene yet

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. The promotion for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law promised a Marvel show that was going to cut loose a little more than the average MCU entry, what with its fourth-wall breaking moments and wacky sense of humor. Sure enough, today’s first episode did not disappoint in that regard as it featured a hilarious running gag which called into question the private life of one of the OG Avengers, resulting in unarguably the rudest post-credits scene in Marvel history.
TV SERIES
Netflix users cursed by a horror legend’s return to damnation

Sam Raimi made his name as a horror director, becoming an instant legend by crafting the beloved Evil Dead trilogy, and while he leaned into many element of the genre as he developed his signature visual and thematic style, his sabbatical from things that go bump in the night lasted way too long until Drag Me to Hell arrived in 2009.
TV & VIDEOS
Watch: Lea Michele is finally Fanny Brice in ‘Funny Girl’ teaser

In a moment that feels like a flashback to everyone’s favorite musical teen drama, Glee, Lea Michele is starring as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. Not only is she gearing up to play the leading role, but fans have also seen their first look at footage of her journey to Brice, and it really is the role of a lifetime.
MOVIES
A bizarre hybrid of horror and Western goes all guns blazing on the Netflix charts

Have you ever wondered what would happen if the director of countless direct-to-video sequels spun off from popular hits would fare helming a hybrid of horror and Western that saw Danny Trejo bargaining with the devil himself, who also happens to be played by Mickey Rourke for some reason? If the answer is no, then you’re clearly not one of the many Netflix subscribers who’ve become enamored by Dead in Tombstone.
TV & VIDEOS
Marvel fans choking up after ‘She-Hulk’ references a fallen Avenger

Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 1. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law dropped its premiere episode on Disney Plus today, and while it mostly delivered the light-hearted tone we were primed to expect from a show that’s been pitched as a legal-themed half-hour comedy, there were some surprising poignant moments in there too that caused many a lump to form in the throats of fans. And it’s all to do with a much-missed fallen Avenger.
TV SERIES
‘Beast’ reviews indicate Idris Elba vs. a lion delivers on its promise

More than a decade after we saw Liam Neeson punching wolves in The Grey — to surprisingly high acclaim — CATS star Idris Elba is now going toe-to-toe with a lion in Beast and it’s apparently also pulling off the premise as best it can, according to the critical reaction so far.
MOVIES
Martin Short roasts Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’: ‘What did you mean by the Proud Boys is so much more than a club?’

The indubitably delightful Martin Short stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night. Short’s appearance was ahead of next week’s season two finale of Hulu’s acclaimed Only Murders in the Building, which has already been renewed for a third season. But things unsurprisingly went off the rails before Fallon could get around to discussing the Emmy-nominated mystery comedy series.
CELEBRITIES
A disastrous action flop brings gratuitous violence to the Netflix charts

Miguel Sapochnik has established himself as one of the finest television directors of the last decade, but his behind-the-camera career hardly got off to the most auspicious of starts when sci-fi actioner Repo Men landed with a dull thud in 2010. Despite boasting the unlikely-but-appealing central duo of Jude Law...
TV SERIES
DC fans meme WB’s many failed live-action universes

What started out as the typical post from a Zack Snyder fan mourning the loss of the director’s vision for a DC shared universe spiraled out of control into a full-blown meme Friday, thanks to the shenanigans of various Reddit users on the r/DC_Cinematic subreddit. “WB already had a...
MOVIES
Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas movie? Bruce Willis’ kids weigh in

Is there life on other planets? Are humans fundamentally good or evil? Do we have free will? All these questions are merely metaphysical claptrap in the face of the greatest conundrum of the 21st century: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie or not? A source very close to the heart of the matter may finally have an answer for us.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

