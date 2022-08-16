Read full article on original website
Your Hollyoaks worst storylines EVER!
Dodger and Sienna but at least, unlike above they didn't know they were related at the time. Jack visiting prostitute Sinead. Carmel seeing Jesus in a potato and her flirtation with a nunnery. The students entering a competition to win a car but it was one of those ones where...
Stranger Things star lands next movie role
Stranger Things' Joe Keery has lined-up his next film project, alongside Pam and Tommy's Lily James. Deadline reports that Keery will join James and Willem Dafoe in the indie drama Finalmente L'alba (Finally Dawn) which will also star Rachel Sennott and Rebecca Antonac. Italian director Saverio Costanzo is helming the project.
Riverdale's Lili Reinhart reveals kissing with tongues is banned on set
Riverdale seems like the kind of show where anything goes. There's ritual sacrifices, people coming back from the dead, so many secret cults, a parallel universe and a meteor that gave people superpowers. However, certain things are off limits. One of those things being kissing with tongues. Appearing on the...
Neighbours star Alan Fletcher shares real life Kennedy family reunion after show axe
Neighbours star Alan Fletcher has shared a sweet snap of a real-life Kennedy family reunion. The long-running Australian soap came to an end earlier this month after 37 years on screen, with Fletcher playing the role of Dr Karl Kennedy for 28 years. On Instagram, Fletcher shared a photo of...
House of the Dragon boss reveals brutal scene where children "beat each other senseless"
House of the Dragon may be moving away from Game of Thrones' unflinching depiction of sexual violence, but there are still set to be some difficult scenes in the upcoming spin-off. As we inch ever closer to House of the Dragon's long-awaited premiere this weekend, showrunner, executive producer, and director...
Today’s Hoda Kotb chokes back tears on live TV as she reveals heartbreaking loss
THE TODAY Show co-host Hoda Kotb has fought back her tears on live TV after she revealed the passing of a co-worker's son. NBC Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel confirmed his son, Henry, died yesterday, at the age of six. "This morning we have heartbreaking news to share with you...
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin. Article continues below advertisement. Christopher Anne Boldt's injury...
‘Criminal Minds’: New Photo Seemingly Confirms Matthew Gray Gubler’s Absence From Revival
It’s official—Despite all hopes that he was planning a surprise appearance, Matthew Gray Gubler is not returning to Criminal Minds. The FBI crime drama is coming back to the TV screen after a two-year hiatus. And filming has kicked off with several of the original cast members. Paget...
Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’
Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
EE - Frankie to leave
Confirmed by the bbc twitter account. Oops have also created a thread on this not surprised she's going. Just waiting on the Linda announcement then tbh I reckon we will see a whole Carter exit. Oops have also created a thread on this not surprised she's going. We must have...
The Masked Singer comeback trailer reveals first look at wild new costumes and celebrity guests
The Masked Singer US season eight is just around the corner, so get on your thinking caps and jot down those first impressions, because a new run of celebrity weirdness is on its way. Ahead of its return next month, the craziest singing competition on telly has released its first-look...
Hollyoaks: Which Character If Any Will Cause The Upcoming Autumn Stunt ?
Thought I'd start a fun and speculative thread since we have confirmed that where having a huge stunt in autumn and Licy Allan has confirmed that it's going to pretty much have all the major stories coming to together. I have a feeling its Sienna too since Anna was the...
Couples who split up because an actor left
The couples who clearly primed to be long term but we’re forced to split as an actor left (so Janine/Mick won’t count as Mick was always leaving and they weren’t being built long term) I’m thinking more like Peter and Lauren- they were clearly built long term...
NCIS: LA boss shares new update on original cast member's return
NCIS: Los Angeles boss R Scott Gemill has teased the return of fan-favourite original cast member Linda Hunt in upcoming episodes. Hunt's character Hetty has only made sporadic appearances recently, popping in to wish Eric and Nell well and updating the team on the situation in Syria. She was actually meant to make a proper return for season 13, but it's still in the works due to pandemic restrictions and the actress being 77 years old.
EastEnders star Jessie Wallace shares loved-up picture with partner
EastEnders veteran Jessie Wallace has shared a romantic snap of her with partner Justin Gallwey. Over on Instagram yesterday (August 18), the Kat Slater actress shared a picture of the two cuddling and smiling whilst enjoying a night out, captioning it: "My hubby @justin_gallwey [heart emoji]." It's not known if...
Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon hospitalised after cardiac incident
Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon, who played Xander Harris on the TV series, has been hospitalised following a "cardiac incident". The news was revealed in a new statement on the star's Instagram page, which said that he is now "doing fine" following the hospital trip. "Nicky sends his...
EastEnders: When will the show acknowledge June has died and Dot will not return?
June passed away sadly in April yet the show have not acknowledged that Dot will no longer return ? does any find that abit disrespectful that they haven't retired the character by killing her off?. With Dot, shoult be the anniversary episode imo. Even if it’s not a big year,...
Callum's Strictly Series #6
After 1.5 years away, my series is back. We're absolutely pretending that the All Stars uncompleted series never happened and carrying on off the back of Series 5. But who will follow in the line of our previous winners- Myles Stephenson, Catherine Tate, Gabrielle, Billie Piper & Lady Leshurr?. Helly,...
7 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, David meets a woman from his past who helps him feel like himself again, while Dylan starts fighting for his team – but is met with some opposition from Marcus. Here's a full collection of the seven biggest moments to watch out...
The Sandman's Calliope ending explained – Who is Dream's son, Orpheus?
The Sandman 'Calliope' spoilers follow. After Netflix accidentally leaked some bonus footage from The Sandman too early, this PR nightmare has now become a dream come true for fans worldwide who have been greeted with a surprise extra episode in their accounts. As if that weren't dreamy enough, the episode...
