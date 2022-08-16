ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Your Hollyoaks worst storylines EVER!

Dodger and Sienna but at least, unlike above they didn't know they were related at the time. Jack visiting prostitute Sinead. Carmel seeing Jesus in a potato and her flirtation with a nunnery. The students entering a competition to win a car but it was one of those ones where...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star lands next movie role

Stranger Things' Joe Keery has lined-up his next film project, alongside Pam and Tommy's Lily James. Deadline reports that Keery will join James and Willem Dafoe in the indie drama Finalmente L'alba (Finally Dawn) which will also star Rachel Sennott and Rebecca Antonac. Italian director Saverio Costanzo is helming the project.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart reveals kissing with tongues is banned on set

Riverdale seems like the kind of show where anything goes. There's ritual sacrifices, people coming back from the dead, so many secret cults, a parallel universe and a meteor that gave people superpowers. However, certain things are off limits. One of those things being kissing with tongues. Appearing on the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Robinson
Person
Toni Stone
Person
Abbi Jacobson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trolls#A League Of Their Own#Negro Leagues#Softball
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

EE - Frankie to leave

Confirmed by the bbc twitter account. Oops have also created a thread on this not surprised she's going. Just waiting on the Linda announcement then tbh I reckon we will see a whole Carter exit. Oops have also created a thread on this not surprised she's going. We must have...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Couples who split up because an actor left

The couples who clearly primed to be long term but we’re forced to split as an actor left (so Janine/Mick won’t count as Mick was always leaving and they weren’t being built long term) I’m thinking more like Peter and Lauren- they were clearly built long term...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA boss shares new update on original cast member's return

NCIS: Los Angeles boss R Scott Gemill has teased the return of fan-favourite original cast member Linda Hunt in upcoming episodes. Hunt's character Hetty has only made sporadic appearances recently, popping in to wish Eric and Nell well and updating the team on the situation in Syria. She was actually meant to make a proper return for season 13, but it's still in the works due to pandemic restrictions and the actress being 77 years old.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Jessie Wallace shares loved-up picture with partner

EastEnders veteran Jessie Wallace has shared a romantic snap of her with partner Justin Gallwey. Over on Instagram yesterday (August 18), the Kat Slater actress shared a picture of the two cuddling and smiling whilst enjoying a night out, captioning it: "My hubby @justin_gallwey [heart emoji]." It's not known if...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Callum's Strictly Series #6

After 1.5 years away, my series is back. We're absolutely pretending that the All Stars uncompleted series never happened and carrying on off the back of Series 5. But who will follow in the line of our previous winners- Myles Stephenson, Catherine Tate, Gabrielle, Billie Piper & Lady Leshurr?. Helly,...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

7 huge Casualty spoilers for next week

Casualty spoilers follow. Next week on Casualty, David meets a woman from his past who helps him feel like himself again, while Dylan starts fighting for his team – but is met with some opposition from Marcus. Here's a full collection of the seven biggest moments to watch out...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Sandman's Calliope ending explained – Who is Dream's son, Orpheus?

The Sandman 'Calliope' spoilers follow. After Netflix accidentally leaked some bonus footage from The Sandman too early, this PR nightmare has now become a dream come true for fans worldwide who have been greeted with a surprise extra episode in their accounts. As if that weren't dreamy enough, the episode...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy