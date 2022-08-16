Read full article on original website
A day of music to help warm up the homeless
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A local non-profit is looking to warm up the homeless. On Saturday, Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or WARM, held its first fundraiser, called “A Day of Music”. The event featured food, games, a series of raffles, and performances from 5 bands. The proceeds...
Music on the Porch Day in Watertown later this month
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s International Music on the Porch Day next weekend. The North Country Arts Council and HarmoNNY are teaming up to feature local musicians in downtown Watertown. Arts Council treasurer Laura Oakes and HarmoNNY president Joseph Foy talked about it on 7 News This Morning.
Marco J. Franchini, 92, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Marco J. Franchini, 92, of 517 West St. Carthage, passed away on Friday, August 19 2022 at Hospice of Jefferson County in Watertown. Marco was born April 22, 1930, in Watertown, the son of the late John and Elena (Palloni) Franchini. He served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He married the former Elizabeth J. Martin on February 20,1955 at St. James Church in Carthage. Betty died on August 22, 2007.
Cosmo C. Ricca, 25, of Adams and formerly of Sackets Harbor
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Cosmo C. Ricca, 25, of Adams and formerly of Sackets Harbor, passed away on August 17, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on June 1, 1997, in Burbank, California, beloved son to Micahel A. and Adrienne L. Brethen Ricca. Cosmo loved the beaches of California, swimming in his grandparents pool and the endless music being played in their music room. After moving to NYC at 7, Cosmo enjoyed his city life of Central Park, walking the Brooklyn Bridge, taxi cabs, jazz clubs, and his amazing school, PS149 in Harlem. He moved with his family to Sackets Harbor in 2008. Cosmo enjoyed the local music scene and could be seen out dancing to his favorite bands on a regular basis. He enjoyed swimming in the lake and River and riding horses and spending time with the kitties in the tack room at the barn. Cosmo touched everyone who met him and his beautiful, light up a room smile was infectious. His thunderclap was famous in the local band scene and will be missed by all who were privileged to hear him applauding their music. Cosmo lived a big life in a relatively short period of time. He will be missed dearly and remembered by many.
Mary E. Burnell Turcotte, 90, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Mary E. Burnell Turcotte, 90, Clayton passed away Wednesday morning, August 18, 2022, at Albany Medical Center. Mary was born in the town of Clayton October 18, 1931, daughter of Howard Paul Cheever and Grace Bamford Holiday Cheever and she graduated from Clayton High School. On November 13, 1948 she married James W. Burnell at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Brownville and he died May 1, 1991. Mary married Donald I. Turcotte on January 18, 1995 at Christ Episcopal Church, Clayton and he died July 30, 2010.
Betty L. Caputo, 96, of Sackets Harbor
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Betty L. Caputo, 96 of Sackets Harbor passed away August 19, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Home where she had been a resident since July 2019. Betty was born July 14, 1926 to the late Raymond Lewis and Myrtle (Piper) Greene. She attended Watertown City Schools.
Todd M. Pacific, 60, of Clayton
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Todd M. Pacific, 60, died Monday, August 15th, at Samaritan Medical Center. There will be a Graveside Committal Service at 1pm on Friday, August 26th, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Clayton American Legion Colon-Couch Post 821 from 2-6pm. Todd was a 49-year member of the Sons of the American Legion.
Family Comedy Night At Edwards Opera House
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Next up on the Opera House stage is Family Comedy Night, August 27th at 7pm! Please join us for a family friendly evening featuring Dan Viola and Matt Clark - tickets are $10. We are also excited to announce that we have partnered with 2E’s across...
Paul A. Baker, 86, of Rutland Center
RUTLAND CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Paul A. Baker, 86 of Rutland Center, Watertown passed away Wednesday, August 17th,2022 at his home under the care of his loving wife, Leona and his family. Paul was born August 15, 1936 at his home on the Baker Farm in the Town of...
Ronald L. Gilson, 79, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ronald L. Gilson, 79, of Canton, died peacefully Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where he was in the company of family. Ronald was born March 15, 1943 to the late Donald and Edna (Lawrence) Gilson. He was a graduate of Canton High School and from Canton ATI. On July 11. 1970, he was united by marriage to Deitre Thorbahn at the Canton United Methodist Church, the couple celebrated 50 years of wedded bliss in 2020. Dee predeceased him on March 7, 2021.
Robert Ambrose Gormley, 83, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Robert (Bob) Ambrose Gormley died on Saturday, August 13 at his home in Carthage, New York. Mr. Gormley was born in Carthage to Gerald and Grace Bush Gormley in 1939. A 1958 graduate of Carthage Central High School, Bob obtained a bachelor’s degree in history...
Time to register at Augustinian Academy
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Registration is open at Augustinian Academy in Carthage. Fifth-grader Liam Jones and advancement director Tom Wojcikowski talked about the school on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for their interview. The school serves pre-kindergarten through the eighth grade. Classes are smaller than in...
Betty Anna Lewis Sawyer, 90, of Boonville
BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - On Tuesday, August 16th, 2022, Betty Anna Lewis Sawyer passed away peacefully at the age of 90. She was born on March 10, 1932 in Littleton, NH. Betty spent her early childhood with her grandparents, Raymond and Ina Farwell in Wells River, VT. She enjoyed her summers at the family camp on Caspian Lake. Cold VT winters included whizzing down hills on wooden skis. While in high school, Betty and her sisters Alice and Carolyn moved to Jaffrey, NH with their parents, Robert and Alice Lewis. Betty, the eldest daughter, graduated from Conant High School in 1950 at the top of her class. However, because her father was the school’s principal, he decided no valedictorian would be recognized that year. He was appropriately known to be “the principal with principles”!
Helen J. Peck, 78, of Great Bend
GREAT BEND, New York (WWNY) - Helen J. Peck, 78, of County Route 47 died peacefully, Thursday morning August 18, 2022, at the Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Helen was born on October 18, 1943, in Watertown, NY to the late William & Anna (Schweitzer) Huni. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1961, she then went on to attend Northeastern Bible Baptist College, Essex Fells, NJ; and she graduated in 1967. After school, she worked with a Missionary Bible Club Movement and later helped her husband on the family farm.
Dakota J. Weaver, 29, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dakota J. Weaver, 29, Watertown, passed away Thursday, August 11th, 2022 at his residence. There will be no services held. Burial will be at a later date. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. He is survived by his father and step-mother,...
Clarkson hosts workshops for north country entrepreneurs
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Clarkson University is providing free entrepreneurship training for business owners across the north country. The workshops help provide new and innovative business training methods and networking ideas. Clarkson, Jefferson County Economic Development, and Naturally Lewis put on the event at Zero Dock Street in Carthage...
Insect takes heavy toll on Watertown’s ash trees
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A foreign beetle made it to the north country nearly three years ago, infesting many ash trees in the city of Watertown. Thompson Park is one of the most affected areas. Now dozens of trees will have to come down because of the emerald ash...
Frederick Michael Holloway, 73, of Lisbon
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Frederick Michael Holloway, 73, of Lisbon, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at his home where he had been stricken ill. Fred was born June 23, 1949 in Peterborough, Ontario, a son of the late William Holloway Sr. and Hilda (Morris) Holloway. He graduated from Lincoln Park High School in Michigan in 1967. Fred worked for the Ford Motor Company for a year prior to entering the US Navy in 1968. He served on the USS Galveston and was Honorably Discharged in May of 1970. From there Fred went on to graduate from the North American School of Conservation in New Port Beach, CA.
Maryanne O. Monica, 76, of Adams and formerly of Evans Mills
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Maryanne O. Monica, 76, of Adams, formerly of Evans Mills and widow of Elmer Monica, passed away Friday, August 19th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Services will be held on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Times will be...
Gladys Marion White, RN, 105, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Gladys Marion White, RN, age 105, of Clayton, passed away August 16, 2022. She was born in Williamstown, NY on July 9, 1917, daughter of Henry and Frances White. Gladys graduated from Williamstown Union School in 1935 and from St. Lawrence State Hospital School of Nursing in 1939. She was employed by a physician in Boston, MA for many years.
