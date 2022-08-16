ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Cosmo C. Ricca, 25, of Adams and formerly of Sackets Harbor, passed away on August 17, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on June 1, 1997, in Burbank, California, beloved son to Micahel A. and Adrienne L. Brethen Ricca. Cosmo loved the beaches of California, swimming in his grandparents pool and the endless music being played in their music room. After moving to NYC at 7, Cosmo enjoyed his city life of Central Park, walking the Brooklyn Bridge, taxi cabs, jazz clubs, and his amazing school, PS149 in Harlem. He moved with his family to Sackets Harbor in 2008. Cosmo enjoyed the local music scene and could be seen out dancing to his favorite bands on a regular basis. He enjoyed swimming in the lake and River and riding horses and spending time with the kitties in the tack room at the barn. Cosmo touched everyone who met him and his beautiful, light up a room smile was infectious. His thunderclap was famous in the local band scene and will be missed by all who were privileged to hear him applauding their music. Cosmo lived a big life in a relatively short period of time. He will be missed dearly and remembered by many.

ADAMS, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO