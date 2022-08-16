Read full article on original website
Pave 1 efficient eBike provides up to 65 miles of range and a 30 mph maximum speed
Ride for hours on end with the Pave 1 efficient eBike. Giving you a whopping 65-mile range when you use Eco mode, it also offers Cruise mode for daily commuting. Moreover, if you choose Sport mode, you can accelerate to 30 mph in only 3.7 seconds. Designed with performance hydraulic brakes, it even has built-in regenerative braking that allows you to extend your range. Ride without a clutch so you never have to shift gears. Blending the best of a bicycle and a motorcycle, the Pave 1 has a soft foam folding seat in a long bench style. Additionally, extra foot support keeps your passenger comfortable. The battery charges at any standard outlet and gives you up to 30 miles of range in an hour.
GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle is a hiking must-have that fits in any backpack
Get clean, great tasting drinking water in just 10 seconds with the GRAYL 16.9oz UltraPress Purifier Bottle. This compact and portable water purifier is a hiking accessory you can easily carry in your backpack. All you have to do is fill it with water, press it, and drink. Incredibly, this purifier bottle removes all waterborne pathogens. It also comes with a replaceable purifier cartridge rated for 300 cycles, which is about 150 liters. With zero setup and on-the-go filtration functionalities, this water purifier makes a great accessory every global traveler must have in their kit. Additionally, the travel-friendly design comes in 5 amazing colors: Mojave Redrock, Forager Moss, Midnight Granite, Forest Blue, and Camp Black. Getting access to purified drinking water on the go is now a breeze.
2Hold couch & laptop table lets you work and relax by simply changing the height
Do more from the comfort of your sofa with the 2Hold couch & laptop table. In fact, this all-in-one gadget is ideal for both work and relaxation—just adjust the height to your comfort level. It’s everything from a laptop, phone, and gadget stand to a snack holder and self-balancing cupholder. Moreover, its lightweight, compact, and modular design makes it easy for you to take with you around the house or to an Airbnb for the weekend. The 4 built-in plastic containers hold your favorite snacks and even a drink as you sit and chill watching your favorite show. Then, the 2 slide-out hangers can hold a game controller, popcorn bag, or napkin. There are even included bag clips to keep your chips in place! Mount a headphone holder accessory to keep your listening device on hand. Finally, don’t worry about stains or spills thanks to the wood’s coating.
ClipperCreek by Enphase HCS-50 EV Level 2 Charger is rated for indoor or outdoor use
Mount the ClipperCreek by Enphase HCS-50 EV Charger Level 2 charging station in a permanent location on your wall. In fact, choose an indoor or outdoor spot thanks to its sealed NEMA 4 enclosure. Moreover, with a 25′ cable, it lets you park almost anywhere and organize your garage with its cable wrap and holster. Additionally, this safety-certified gadget works with all EVs sold in North America, including Kia Soul, Honda Clarity, and more. Furthermore, it has an easy-to-install design, lights to indicate charging status, and minimal standby power consumption. And this 40-amp, 240-volt, 9.6 kW hardwired charger has a built-in reclosure timer that continues checking conditions and begins charging again as soon as possible. Finally, ground fault protection with a fully automated self-test eliminates the need for you to test it. Overall, add a sleek, useful gadget to your setup.
The most futuristic tech gadgets you’ll want to buy someday
Do you love tech that takes you 100+ years into the future? We’re talking about gadgets with space-age designs and mind-blowing capabilities—like delivery robots and holographic desk displays. They’re some of the most futuristic tech gadgets right now, and you’ll want to buy them someday. It...
WyreStorm FOCUS 210 4K Ultra HD AI-tracking webcam has a 120º lens & wide field of view
Capture everything with the WyreStorm FOCUS 210 Ultra HD AI-tracking webcam. Boasting a 120-degree wide-angle lens, it has a wide field of view and Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) for clear images. Moreover, it offers auto-framing and presenter-tracking features for your work presentations. This automatically frames you as you enter or leave its field of view. With AI enhanced lighting, it has backlight compensation as well as low-light compensation so you always look bright and professional. Additionally, it provides 8x digital zoom to zoom in when you want. And dual AI noise-canceling mics with a 5-meter range block out unnecessary sound. Furthermore, its convenient app control and simple control icons work with Windows and macOS for video configuration and color adjustment. Ideal for small and medium meeting rooms, it can stream 4K Ultra HD video at 30 fps, 1080p Full HD at 60 fps, and 720p at 90 fps.
Starlink Maritime low-latency internet device provides 350 Mbps download speeds at sea
Connect easily even from remote waters with the Starlink Maritime low-latency internet device. This easy-to-install gadget gives everything from merchant vessels to oil rigs to premium yachts a connection no matter where they are. Additionally, this device is also capable of holding up against rocket engines. And it handles extreme cold, heat, hail, sleet, heavy rain, and gale force winds. You need minimal deck space to install it, and it also comes with an easy-to-install mount. All you need to do is choose an install location that always has a clear view of the sky. In order to do that, you can download the Starlink app on your phone. It will help you determine the blockage zones. Get sailing and stay connected!
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds have a coaxial 2-way speaker for rich sound
Travel with Hi-Fi sound in your ear when you have the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro wireless earbuds. These earbuds come with a coaxial 2-way speaker, which provides rich sound quality. Together with their seamless connectivity and comfortable fit, these earbuds make it super easy for you to take calls or listen to music on the go. In fact, their 24-bit Hi-Fi audio will let you enjoy music at its best. To be more specific, every note sounds like the real thing at a concert would. Additionally, the earbuds also include 3 high Signal-to-Noise Ratio microphones for better Active Noise Cancellation. You can also easily switch to in-person conversation with Voice Detect. With 360-degree audio, these wireless earbuds make a great fit for your active lifestyle.
Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell removes blind spots in human and package detection
Detecting both packages and humans, the Lindo Dual-Camera Video Doorbell removes blind spots in your field of view. With a dual-camera design, it shows you everything in super clear 2K resolution. HDR quality ensures blacks and whites appear true to hue. And you can even read vehicle license plates as they drive by. Additionally, this gadget has dual sensor detection, which combines radar and PIR sensors. The former scans for movement while the latter scans for body heat. Combining these with human motion detection ensures it won’t notify you about bugs or debris. Furthermore, you can see, hear, and speak to people at your door with the 2-way talk feature, and the IP67 waterproof rating protects it in weather. Finally, its 6 integrated 850 nm and 2 940 nm infrared lights let you see visitors in the dark as well.
Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2 educational tablet lets kids learn and play with parental control
Give your child new content to discover on the web with maximum parental control. How? Via the Alcatel JOY TAB KIDS 2 educational tablet. A complete package for kids, it offers countless activities, thousands of hours’ worth of playtime, and a steady flow of new content to discover. Additionally, it also gives full access to Kidomi’s kid-friendly platform. Moreover, the Kidomi digital library delivers thousands of games, books, songs. and videos to engage children ages 3 to 13. You can easily manage screen time, mandate limits by activity, and create content barriers with easy-to-use parental control features. The tablet is also certified by the KidSAFE Seal Program. In fact, this makes it COPPA compliant, providing a safe, ad-free experience that protects children’s privacy. Finally, the bumper case will protect from accidental tumbles and reinforced Asahi glass will keep the vibrant 8-inch display scratch-free.
GhostBed Venus Williams Collection mattress & bedding series boosts recovery & performance
The exclusive Venus FIT Layer provides a circulation boost for rejuvenation. Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform that keeps you up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 31 million people per month, we also have iOS and Android apps that support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.
CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD240 32″ IPS QHD gaming monitor brings your games and media to life
Play your favorite games without missing any details on the CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD240 32″ IPS QHD gaming monitor. Its ultra-slim 32″ panel offers 2560 by 1440 resolution. Additionally, the IPS display ensures that you never wait for the next frame or are distracted by blurs. Not only that, but the amazing refresh rate of 240 Hz also gives you an immersive gaming experience. Additionally, Quantum dot technology gives this monitor more vivid, natural colors for superior playtime no matter what game you play. So keep up with your HDR content or play blazing-fast games—because this gaming monitor can do it all. Also, if you want, you can control every setting of your monitor with CORSAIR’s own iCUE software. Finally, enjoy a super-fast 1-millisecond response time to beat the competition.
OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone boasts a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and AI smart charging
Enjoy a seriously powerful gadget, the OnePlus 10T 5G smartphone, which boasts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. It gives you not only the power it need but also the speed you want, running on OxygenOS. Moreover, its AI-powered smart charging feature can give you a full day’s worth of power in only 10 minutes! Additionally, its 3D Cooling System 2.0 uses an ultra-thin vapor cooling system and cryo-velocity technology. Moreover, its 125W SUPERVOOC battery has a 4,800 mAh capacity and provides super fast and super safe charging. Furthermore, its 16 GB RAM has an Always Alive feature that lets you keep more than 35 active apps open in the background—simultaneously. Say goodbye to lag with its improved CPU and memory management technology. Designed to let you game with ease and multitask like a pro, it also has a 360° Antenna system and Smart Link technology.
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro adventure smartwatch provides features for outdoorsy people
Wear the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro adventure smartwatch anywhere you go. Designed for those who love the outdoors, this feature-packed watch is durable enough for wherever you want to go. Hike, cycle, and more while wearing this smartwatch, which uses enhanced Sapphire Crystal on its display to resist wear and tear. Not only that, but its durable titanium casing also protects the display with a protruded bezel design. Furthermore, its D-Buckle Sport Band offers durability, sleekness, and a clean fit. Its incredible battery is 60% larger than that of the Galaxy Watch4, and the watch has a GPX feature as well. Share your routes with friends via the Samsung Health app when you use Route Workout. And download hiking and cycling routes as well. Helpful turn-by-turn directions keep you on track, and the Track back feature helps you follow the same route home.
The James Brand The Midland minimalist key solution carries your items with a slim design
Attach your keys to your backpack or belt loop using The James Brand The Midland minimalist key solution. It may have a minimal design, but this key management solution also offers everything you need. Additionally, milled from a solid block of Billet 6AL4V titanium, it has no moving parts whatsoever. This not only adds to its minimalism but also its durability. Moreover, the flat-profile design fits easily in your pocket without adding any unnecessary bulk. Beyond holding your keys, this useful everyday carry gadget also has a bottle opener. So you can pop open those caps wherever and whenever you like. Measuring 3.4 inches long, it’s big enough to hold your items without taking up too much space. Finally, its deep-carry proprietary belt loop design works with any loop or strap.
I’mOn undetectable mouse mover has audio alerts and a USB power hub for working from home
Make it look like you’re on the job even when you take a break when you have the I’mOn undetectable mouse mover. An ideal work from home companion, this innovative mouse mover integrates both a USB power hub and audio alerts. Designed to keep your computer from locking the screen, it also avoids your status changing to Away when you aren’t at your computer. But there’s no point in just looking like you are online if you don’t respond to messages or calls. With I’mOn, you get a solution: it moves your mouse every 5 seconds. Not only that, but it also transmits to any sounds that come from your computer directly to its included Bluetooth speaker. So simply Put your mouse on I’mOn, grab your portable speaker, and chill. I’mOn keeps your status as Available and lets you know if your computer makes a peep.
Urban 9-5 Industrial Pipe L-Shape Desk uses reclaimed wood panels for a modern look
Improve the look of any office space with the Urban 9-5 Industrial Pipe L-Shape Desk. Designed with a modern look, it blends industrial and refined styles for a stunning result. Overall, the desk has a metal pipe frame coated with black paint. The metal fittings literally tie it all together and complete the look. A major standout element is the reclaimed wood. It hangs in the form of 3 modesty panels from the desktop, hiding cords—and your legs—behind it. Then, the black melamine top brings together the wood and metal aspects. Its color matches the metal pipes, yet it has a faint wood grain pattern. The desktop measures 29 inches deep and 67 inches long, providing plenty of space for all of your essential gadgets. Finally, add a matching hutch for additional storage.
home & foundry BigBin shower caddy holds up to 24 pounds with its durable suction cups
Organize all your shower essentials with the home & foundry BigBin shower caddy. Boasting durable suction cups, it can actually support up to 24 pounds of shampoo, conditioner, and more. In fact, its design holds about 10 bottles and quickly installs with ease. Additionally, its sleek and functional transparent design ensures you can see everything inside. Moreover, its 8 universal hooks hold your squeegee, brushes, loofahs, and other shower accessories. With a very large design, it’s meant to hold all your necessary shower items. Designed for use on only smooth glass surfaces, it comes from a USA-based company and has patented technology. Overall, providing a place for everything, this all-in-one suction cup shower caddy basket organizer keeps everything in its place!
