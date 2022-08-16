Read full article on original website
Luxurious Richland Paradise Features Pool, Tiki Hut, Hot Tub, & Sauna
It's every family's paradise vacation and now, you can live it daily, in Richland. With more than enough room for extended family and friends, this Richland paradise on Meadows Drive South has it all. You'll be the envy of all your friends in this 5 bedroom, 5 bath home. There are 2 master suites. One is complete with a double-sided fireplace and walk-out patio.
Large commercial development coming to south Kennewick + New eatery at public market
Also an Oregon company plans a $3.8 million office and warehouse in Pasco.
End of an era. China Cafe demolished and new restaurant is in the works
Plus update on Ice Harbor Brewing’s downtown move.
Tri-Cities Remembers These Beloved Lost Burger Joints, Do You?
I have only lived in Tri-Cities for almost 20 years now, but I had never heard of these two lost but beloved burger restaurants. Have you? On a local Tri-Cities Facebook forum, they were showing a lot of love. Maybe someone should bring them back!. Do you remember these businesses?
What to know before heading to the 2022 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo
Ticket prices, shuttles, live music, maps and more.
Home Burned by Fireworks in Walla Walla July 4 Goes Up Again
The Walla Walla Fire Department has not said what the cause was, but this appears curious. Home torched by fireworks fire July 4 goes up in flames again. According to information released by Brenden Koch of the Walla Walla Fire Department, a home badly damaged on July 4 was the subject of another fire early Friday morning, August 19th.
Sunnyside Farm Sued for Firings, Replacing With ‘Cheaper’ Workers
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday a Sunnyside mushroom farm is being sued over multiple accusations of discrimination and other issues. Ostrom Farms accused of firing workers, replacing with 'cheaper' H2A Staff. Ferguson's report says Ostrom, between 2021 and 2022, fired nearly 80 percent of their mostly female...
Thief trashes Richland shop; steals company vehicle and expensive equipment
RICHLAND, Wash. — Leaders with a local business are asking the community to keep an eye out for a thief who broke into their shop and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment, including their company vehicle. Joel Kruse, the general manager of Western Food Trucks & Trailers in...
‘We are seeking justice’: Women speak out after Sunnyside mushroom farm fired 85% of its female workers
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Workers are speaking out against a Sunnyside mushroom farm they claim fired the bulk of its majority-female workforce, leaving behind more than one single mom frantically searching for ways to pay the bills. A newly-filed civil rights lawsuit claims Ostrom Mushroom Farms has systemically fired 85%...
Accused Fred Meyer shooter is ordered to take drugs
RICHLAND, Washington – The man accused of fatally shooting another man inside Richland’s Fred Meyer in February has been ordered to take anti-psychotic drugs, Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller has confirmed. Benton County Superior Court Judge Joe Burrowes ruled Tuesday that Eastern State Hospital can require Aaron...
Startling Before & After Photos from Richland’s Queensgate Fire on Saturday
It took several firefighters from all across the Tri-Cities to contain a weekend fire in Richland. The large fire started Saturday just before 9 pm along I-182 near the Queensgate area. Richland Police responded to the fire near the Queareensgate overpass. The blaze scorched between 5 and 7 acres along...
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 18, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Fire risks heightened by dragging chains
Tri-Cities, WASH. — Fire officials urge the community to practice extra caution when driving with chains amid the summer heat. A wet spring in the Columbia Basin contributed to the fast-growing fuels for fires that have recently sparked around our community. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department said...
Firefighters return to home that caught fire last month
WALLA WALLA – Firefighters were dispatched at 3:39 a.m. Friday to a house fire on the 2000 block of Glenn Erin Drive. This same structure was damaged by fire on July 4. As firefighters arrived on the scene this morning, they found a fully involved fire inside the home. No civilians were inside the home and no injuries were reported.
BFT Offering Shuttle Service To The Fair
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. with service every 30 minutes. 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. with service every 60 minutes. 4:45 p.m. - 11:15 p.m. with service every 30 minutes. Ride your normal BFT route to the Knight Street Transit Center and catch the Fair Shuttle. Getting home:. BFT will...
Armed robber threatened to ‘bathe everyone in blood,’ before walking out of Pendleton casino with cash, firing at police, feds say
Javier Francisco Vigil, a 51-year-old man accused of robbing the Wildhorse Resort and Casino at gunpoint Wednesday, claimed he was “God” and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood” before he stole thousands of dollars in cash, walked out the casino doors, pointed his gun and fired at a responding officer, according to court records.
Walla Walla recognized for significant reduction in youth homelessness
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Walla Walla has become the fourth community in the United States to measurably reduce youth homelessness. According to A Way Home Washington (AWHWA), the community is the second to do so in Washington State, following Spokane’s reduction of youth homelessness in 2021. After implementing...
Man shot in confrontation with Yakima police held on $1 million bail
Four months after he was shot by Yakima police, José Trindad De Alba was in court on charges of attacking the officers. De Alba, 27, of Zillah, was arrested after failing to appear in court Aug. 8 on a summons. He is charged with three counts of first-degree assault and two counts of illegally possessing a firearm in connection with the April 16 incident.
‘I was five feet away:’ Tribal member recounts terrifying experience during Pendleton casino shooting
PENDLETON, Ore. — It was supposed to be a fun day filled with brunch and gambling for Portland resident and tribal member Shalaya Williams and her 90-year-old grandmother as they headed out to the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in Pendleton. The duo had decided to split up — with...
Judge rules if mental health meds can be forced on Fred Meyer murder suspect. He’s fighting it
His murder case has been on hold since late February.
