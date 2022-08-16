Read full article on original website
'It was the culture': Helena Capital's Hayden Opitz talks commitment to Griz
Hayden Opitz has achieved a lot during his high school athletics career and technically, his senior year hasn't even started. Not only has Opitz, a Helena Capital senior, earned Second-Team All-State honors on the gridiron as a tight end, he was also a First-Team All-State performer on the Bruins' Class AA state championship team in boys basketball.
18 notable quotes from Dan Lanning after Ducks’ final scrimmage of fall camp
The Oregon Ducks lined up for their second scrimmage of the fall season on Saturday afternoon, taking practice inside the walls of Autzen Stadium and letting a game-like scenario offer players a chance to show what they’re capable of. With just two weeks until the Ducks kick off the season against the Georgia Bulldogs on September 3, time is running out for the team to get prepared and make sure everything is in order for that massive season-opener. After the scrimmage, head coach Dan Lanning met with media members to discuss how things went, and a few things that stuck out on...
Videos from Day Thirteen of Oregon State Fall Camp 2022
The Oregon State football team is back on the field for its 2022 fall camp, and BeaverBlitz will be on hand in Corvallis every day throughout the preseason to take in the action at practice. At the conclusion of most sessions, we’ll interview players and coaches and provide our instant...
Three & Out: Small Butte Central prepares for new season against big Class A
BUTTE, Mont. - Bob Green Field in Butte is starting to look a little more maroon, which means the Butte Central Maroons are just days away from the start of their fall season. After eight months of long offseason, the Maroons take to the turf in 2022 with high hopes. A disappointing 2021 campaign saw the Maroons finish 3-5. They're eager for a bounce-back season in line with their winning tradition.
Cards catcher Molina missing 2 games for 'business matters'
PHOENIX (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was put on the restricted list Saturday and is expected to miss the next two games. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Molina left for “business matters” and is expected to return to the team on Monday. Marmol added that the star previously asked permission to leave for the weekend and the request was granted. Marmol said the 10-time All-Star selection wasn’t scheduled to be in Saturday’s starting lineup but would have played Sunday. The NL Central-leading Cardinals have won five straight games and 14 of their past 17.
Husker’s release ‘hype video’ one week from kickoff
One week from today, the waiting will finally end, and college football will be back in our lives. The season is on the horizon, and the Huskers will start 2022 by facing off in a Week 0 Big Ten Conference game on another continent. Nebraska will play the Northwestern Wildcats in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, at Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 27th. The Husker will hold one final practice, and head coach Scott Forst will address the media for one last time before the team gets on a plane and heads across the Atlantic on Monday....
