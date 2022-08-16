ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aluminum Exposure Induces Cytokine Secretion in Crohn’s Disease Colons

Aluminum internalization was correlated with inflammatory status in Caco-2 cells. New research indicates aluminum exposure induces cytokine secretion in the colons of patients with Crohn’s disease, but does not do so in a healthy control group. A team, led by Madjid Djouina, Univ. Lille, Inserm, CHU Lille, U1286- INFINITE...
SCIENCE
New AHA Statement Highlights Symptom Relevance in Cardiovascular Disease

The scientific statement reviews symptoms associated with ACS, heart failure, valvular disorders, stroke, rhythm disorders, and peripheral vascular disease. The betterment of cardiovascular disease (CVD) symptoms may be an integral part of disease management, but it is crucial to understand that symptoms can vary over time in both frequency or severity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
John J. Miller, MD: A New Era For Psychiatric Medications

The FDA approved esketamine in 2019 for major depressive disorder. The armamentarium of medications for psychiatric disorders is growing rapidly. What started with the US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of esketamine (Spravato) in 2019 for major depressive disorder (MDD), has spawned the studies of other compounds and options such as LSD and psilocybin.
MENTAL HEALTH

