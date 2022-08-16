ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Business
City
Town Of Union, NY
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester Police Accountability Board names newest board member

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s Police Accountability Board welcomed its newest member Thursday night during a videoconference meeting, and once again expressed frustration over what members call a lack of cooperation from the Rochester Police Department and city leaders. Daniel Cadet Sr. is a social worker at Rochester General Hospital. The other PAB Members shared […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New workforce development grant announced

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A new workforce development grant was announced Thursday for the Multi-Craft Apprenticeship Preparation Program (MAPP) in Monroe County. The $400,000 funding aims to fuel workforce development in historically underserved populations in the Rochester area. MAPP is a non-profit organization that provides training and job-site experience,...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esl Federal Credit Union#Retail Banking#Business Industry#Linus Business#Beechwood#Atm
spectrumlocalnews.com

Push to improve accessibility in Rochester for everyone

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester is considered an easy place to get around by most, but not all. Now one group is helping the city better understand how it can make it a place where everyone finds it easy to get where they're going. After fighting in two wars overseas,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester schools to receive $375,000 grant for homeless students

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A new State Education Department initiative will help homeless students. More than $7 million is going to 27 school districts across the state. Here in our region, the Rochester City School District will get $750,000 over three years. Greece, North Rose, Wolcott, and Sodus schools will get $375,000. The grants are based on the number of students in temporary housing.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
FL Radio Group

Dave Carro Hired as Director of Corporate Communications at Thompson Health

Dave Carro has been hired as the Director of Corporate Communications at UR Medicine Thompson Health. A 25-year resident of Canandaigua, Carro is a graduate of the University of Central Florida. He has spent the majority of his career in healthcare settings, including serving as public relations manager for Unity Health System, director of communications for CP Rochester and Happiness House, and director of communications for Finger Lakes Visiting Nurse Service prior to that organization joining the UR Medicine Home Care family of services.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
wxxinews.org

Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?

It has been five years since the team at Abundance Food Co-op opened up shop. Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester as they expected?. We talk about the state of food access in Rochester. Our guests:. Brandon Kane, interim general manager of Abundance Food Co-op Max Gianniny,...
buffalorising.com

For nearly 70 years, Main-Ford General Supply has been an area leader in food service equipment and smallwares

Since 1954, Main-Ford General Supply has had one mission – to take care of the needs of customers beyond expectations and establish long lasting business relationships. Over the last six decades, this mission has led the company to become a leader in foodservice equipment industry. As a founding member of the Pride Centric Resources buying group, Main-Ford has been able to compete on a national level, and customers have grown to include restaurants, hotels, schools, casinos, grocery stores, manufacturers and home cooks.
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Spiritual Renewal to combat violence Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A spiritual renewal in the face of violence in Rochester. Uniting & healing Through Hope of Monroe County is working with faith and community leaders to stop the violence in our community. The spiritual renewal will be held at Frontier Field’s front parking area at...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Cheektowaga man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — A man from the Buffalo area is facing charges after he secretly recorded someone in Canandaigua without their permission. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga is accused of video recording the intimate parts of a victim—two times—without that person’s knowledge or consent. Deputies...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
News 8 WROC

Pedestrian fatally struck near Clifford Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pedestrian was struck overnight Saturday in Rochester at the intersection of North Clinton Avenue and Clifford Avenue, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. The pedestrian, a 49-year-old city resident, succumbed to his injuries Officials say they were able to stop the striking vehicle and detain the driver shortly after […]
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy