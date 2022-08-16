ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Detectives identify, arrest suspect in Spokane Valley slashing attack

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Detectives identified and arrested the suspect in a random slashing attack that occurred on Tuesday. Detectives identified the suspect as 27-year-old Trever D. Hemen. On Friday afternoon, detectives and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Task Force located Hemen just north of the area where the violent assault occurred. Hemen is expected to be...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Pullman serial rapist sentenced to life in prison

PULLMAN, Wash. — A serial rapist who committed crimes across Pullman nearly 20 years ago will spend his life in prison. Kenneth Downing was arrested at a Spokane job site earlier this year. He pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree rape and one count of second-degree assault with sexual motivation in July. Downing committed his crimes between 2003 and...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

SPD identifies suspect in Riverfront Park drive-by shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police have identified the suspect in the Riverfront Park drive-by shooting that occurred on Wednesday. Police have secured an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Matthew S. Brumfield. He faces two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of drive-by shooting, all of which are felonies. The first assault charge is related to...
SPOKANE, WA
Idaho State Journal

Police: Mother and daughter poisoned and suffocated elderly man and then burned his body

A Lewiston mother and daughter who have been charged with first-degree murder for their alleged plan to poison and later suffocate 87-year-old Kenneth Morrison made their initial appearance today before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert in 2nd District Court. Appearing by Zoom at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston, both Kimberly M. Morrison, 54, and Kay M. Morrison, 81, were held on a $1 million bond. The maximum penalty for the charges are life in prison or the death penalty and/or a $50,000 fine. ...
LEWISTON, ID
KREM2

Idaho State Police investigating fatal tractor crash in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal tractor crash that took the life of a 71-year-old man in Lewiston. According to ISP, the incident occurred on Aug. 17, 2022 around 2:42 p.m. on Rosenau Road in Latah County. The 71-year-old victim from Boise, Idaho was traveling southbound in a Peterbilt tractor before leaving the roadway and hitting a drainage canal.
LEWISTON, ID
KHQ Right Now

Freeman High School shooter sentenced to 40 years to life in prison

SPOKANE, Wash. - Caleb Sharpe, who pleaded guilty of premeditated murder and attempted murder after shooting four of his classmates at Freeman High School in 2017, has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. With credit for nearly five years served, Sharpe will be in prison for at...
SPOKANE, WA
