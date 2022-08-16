ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I’m Sure He’ll Learn From It' - James Milner on Darwin Nunez Red Card

By Matty Orme
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TFInP_0hJbRmAJ00

Liverpool's new frontman Darwin Nunez saw red yesterday evening after a headbutt to Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen in the 57th minute, Liverpool vice-captain James Milner has revealed that the Uruguayan must learn from this.

Speaking to SkySports after the game Milner said "I didn't see the incident. Obviously he's going to be disappointed with that and it's down to us to get round him and rally. I'm sure he'll learn from it.

"I think the reaction was the most important thing. The team reacted very, very well and the ground reacted very well – as they always do – they got right behind us and we could've nicked a winner. It wasn't to be but we move on.

"That's what good teams do, they get together with disappointments and you stick together. We've got a great team spirit at the club and you don't have to say too much about the fans here, they're obviously incredible and always get behind us, especially when things are tough."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ve0dF_0hJbRmAJ00

IMAGO / PA Images

Milner added "They did that and we rallied. It was disappointing not to get the winner but I think the reaction was incredible from the boys – 10 men and kept pushing. It's not the ideal start but you see the readiness for the season and it's obviously a long, long season. It's not the start we would want but you see the fight there.

"We've had a week of tough things that have gone on and preparation hasn't been ideal. I think it's disappointing but you see the fighting spirit was there and no-one can deny that. We fought until the end."

