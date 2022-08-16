ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

COVID-19 school policies across DC, Maryland and Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Nearly two and a half years into the COVID-19 pandemic, schools are still grappling with the best way to deal with the virus. School administrators are finalizing their policies, just weeks before students return to classes. Our team reached out to more than a dozen...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Entertainment
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
WUSA

Shooter in Fairfax County identified by police

52-year-old Paul Malone of Alexandria. Police say Malone and the victim got into an argument. Then he allegedly shot the other man multiple times and ran away.
WUSA

16-year-old, 18-year-old charged for December Rockville murder

ROCKVILLE, Md. — Two teenagers have been charged in a Rockville murder that has been under investigation since December. Maynor Josue Bonilla-Flores, 16, and 18-year-old Cesar De-La-O-Rodriguez have both been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. Both teens are from D.C. Police said that...
ROCKVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy