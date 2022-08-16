Read full article on original website
‘Innovation QNS’ Plan to Upzone Industrial Astoria on Life Support
The question soon facing the City Council—and in particular, local member Julie Won—is how much affordable housing is enough to replace the Queens industrial scene with a complex three times bigger than One45, another Harlem development proposal recently squashed over affordability concerns. Beatriz Melo knows about change. She’s...
WATCH: Dem. Candidates for Bronx State Senate Talk Shelter, Future of Kingsbridge Armory
The BronxTalk debate between 33rd District candidates State Sen. Gustavo Rivera and party-backed attorney Miguelina Camilo touched on a range of issues, from bail reform to what “progressive” really means to them. The race for State Senate District 33 in The Bronx is one of the more competitive...
In Bronx Senate Race, Democrats Unite in Opposition to New Affordable Housing
The three Democratic candidates in the 34th Senate District find common ground in opposing a proposed supportive housing site for critically ill former Rikers detainees on the campus of Jacobi Hospital, and a 349-unit apartment complex planned for vacant lots along the Bruckner Expressway. Three candidates running for an open...
NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 17-24
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
Opinion: Helping Students Experiencing Homelessness Head Back to School Without Stigma
“Of all the challenges a child experiencing homelessness may be faced with, a basic lack of supplies to complete schoolwork should not be one of them, especially since education can be a critical tool to breaking the cycle of intergenerational poverty.”. With summer heat still upon us, it may seem...
NYC Now Leasing 11 Hotels for Families as Homeless Population Rises
At a Council hearing short on details, officials from Mayor Eric Adams’ administration pinned the shelter population rise on newly arriving immigrants from the Southern Border. New York City is now leasing 11 hotels for homeless families as the shelter population continues to rise amid record-high rents, lingering inflation...
Legislation Would Give Nonprofits First Crack at Developing NYC-Owned Land
“Public land is a treasure that we need to maximize for truly affordable housing,” said Councilmember Lincoln Restler, whose new bill would preventing the city from selling off land to private, for-profit developers unless no qualified nonprofit group makes an offer. New York City community land trusts and nonprofit...
RUDY'S PUBLIC HOUSING PLAN STALLS OVER RACE BIAS TEST
A new Giuliani administration policy giving public housing applicants with the highest incomes first crack at vacant apartments has been blocked by a lawsuit charging it discriminates against poor blacks and Latinos. The request for a temporary injunction filed in federal court last week by the Legal Aid Society isn’t...
Opinion: Use NYC’s Vacant Lots and Buildings to Help Solve the Housing Crisis
“As of 2016, the city had over 1,131 (more or less) parcels of property at its disposal. Instead of using executive orders on projects that benefit a small group of people, the mayor has the power to relinquish parcels of land and abandoned property to address homelessness.”. In 2016, former...
WORKFARERS FOR MINIMUM WAGE
New York City’s controversial workfare program may soon face legal challenge under state “prevailing wage” laws– if city officials fail to reform the sub-minimum wage formula on which workers’ hours and compensation are based. Members of the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN)...
Debate Watch: Bronx State Senate Candidates Square Off
BronxNet will air debates between Democratic candidates in the newly redrawn District 33, where incumbent Gustavo Rivera is facing party-backed attorney Miguelina Camilo, and in District 34, where Christian Amato and John Perez are up against Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez for the East Bronx seat left open by Alessandra Biaggi. Editor’s...
City’s Heat-Vulnerable Neighborhoods Need More Cooling Centers, Comptroller Says
Queens had the fewest number of cooling centers based on population density with only five for every 100,000 people, while Manhattan had seven, an analysis by City Comptroller Brad Lander’s office found. East Flatbush was the worst neighborhood in terms of access to cooling centers based on vulnerability. Neighborhoods...
Mayor’s Emergency Declaration Will Speed Shelter Openings as Homeless Population Rises
The declaration will allow the the city to open a new intake facility specifically for asylum-seekers and immigrants who have made their way to homeless shelters. It will also allow DHS to issue contracts to nonprofits to open additional shelters, most likely in hotels, while bypassing public review and the usual competitive bidding process.
New York City Housing Calendar, Aug 3-10
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
East New York Families in Limbo as Developer Plans High Rise to Replace Crumbling Housing Complex
Just six units remain occupied in one section of the Arlington Village complex. Now, those who remain worry about what the owners’ plan to develop the site will mean for them. “What exists now won’t exist.”. This story was produced as a collaboration between City Limits and...
Want to Rezone in Western Queens? Here’s How to Win Over the Councilmember
Councilmember Julie Won issued a list of “land use principles” she said she will apply to new projects in her district that require Council-approved changes to the city’s zoning code—including a controversial proposal to build a 3,000-unit complex in southern Astoria. Developers eyeing an Astoria rezoning...
Opinion: We Need a Real Penn Station Plan, Not a Neighborhood Replacement Scheme
“Our leaders seem blithely unaware that we have within our grasp a once-in-a-century opportunity to create a transit hub worthy of New York, which many of us still think of as ‘the greatest city on Earth.'”. A vibrant New York neighborhood is a terrible thing to waste, which is...
Some Rikers Detainees Had No Air Conditioning During Heat Wave, Lawmakers Say
In the week before the recent heatwave, Department of Correction officials testified at a hearing that nearly 200 individuals incarcerated at the jail with conditions that are exacerbated by heat were still without air conditioning. While New York City remained in a steady week-long heat wave, men at a non-air-conditioned...
SEE IT: Your Proposed New NYC Council District
The 15-member NYC Districting Commission released a set of preliminary maps this month for the public to review, updating Council districts to reflect population changes based off the 2020 Census ahead of the City Council elections next year. See how would your current City Council district change under the proposal.
NYC Evictions Have Increased Every Month This Year
So far this year, city marshals have executed at least 1,527 residential evictions, according to statistics maintained by the Department of Investigation (DOI). The true number of legal evictions is likely higher because DOI updates its database only after a marshal reports an eviction, which can take days or weeks.
