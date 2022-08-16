ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 17-24

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
City Limits

RUDY'S PUBLIC HOUSING PLAN STALLS OVER RACE BIAS TEST

A new Giuliani administration policy giving public housing applicants with the highest incomes first crack at vacant apartments has been blocked by a lawsuit charging it discriminates against poor blacks and Latinos. The request for a temporary injunction filed in federal court last week by the Legal Aid Society isn’t...
City Limits

WORKFARERS FOR MINIMUM WAGE

New York City’s controversial workfare program may soon face legal challenge under state “prevailing wage” laws– if city officials fail to reform the sub-minimum wage formula on which workers’ hours and compensation are based. Members of the Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now (ACORN)...
City Limits

Debate Watch: Bronx State Senate Candidates Square Off

BronxNet will air debates between Democratic candidates in the newly redrawn District 33, where incumbent Gustavo Rivera is facing party-backed attorney Miguelina Camilo, and in District 34, where Christian Amato and John Perez are up against Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernandez for the East Bronx seat left open by Alessandra Biaggi. Editor’s...
City Limits

New York City Housing Calendar, Aug 3-10

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
City Limits

SEE IT: Your Proposed New NYC Council District

The 15-member NYC Districting Commission released a set of preliminary maps this month for the public to review, updating Council districts to reflect population changes based off the 2020 Census ahead of the City Council elections next year. See how would your current City Council district change under the proposal.
City Limits

NYC Evictions Have Increased Every Month This Year

So far this year, city marshals have executed at least 1,527 residential evictions, according to statistics maintained by the Department of Investigation (DOI). The true number of legal evictions is likely higher because DOI updates its database only after a marshal reports an eviction, which can take days or weeks.
City Limits

City Limits

Non-profit independent in-depth journalism on New York City's most pressing issues.

