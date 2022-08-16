Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. Officials say around 20...
Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?
If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
elpasoheraldpost.com
City of El Paso Drive-Thru Clinic Offers Free Pet Services to Hundreds of Pets
El Paso Animal Services and its community partners will be offering free pet vaccinations and microchips to hundreds of pets via a drive-thru pet wellness clinic, sponsored by Petco Love. The free event is first-come, first-served and limited to the first 500 pets. So far this year, El Paso Animal...
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new study
The real estate market in El Paso is officially hot. That's according to the latest study released by the website realtor.com which listed the 50 hottest zip codes in the United States.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KVIA
20 people left displaced after a rock wall collapse damages a West El Paso apartment complex
EL PASO, Texas - A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building leading to multiple apartments damaged in the area. The collapse happened at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl Dr. in West El Paso. 20 people have displaced because of the damage, according to first responders. Nobody was taken...
El Paso News
This week’s Most Wanted Fugitives sought by El Paso PD, Sheriff’s Office
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful.
Police: Body found in Juarez canal, appeared to have been thrown in
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A body was found floating in a canal in colonia Loma Blanca in the Juarez Valley. According to police, the body was that of a man and he was wrapped in a blanket. Police report it looks like the body was thrown into the canal and was later stuck with […]
El Paso residents to save millions with electric settlement
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council has approved a settlement in the El Paso Electric Advanced Metering System that will save residents $15.6 million dollars. The settlement will also replace outdated electric meters with smart meters. The original proposal included an advanced metering system surcharge of $2.65 per month for the first […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three victims threatened with AR-15 in Eastside El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, August 17th, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command were dispatched to the 1000 Block of Gambel Quail due to a deadly conduct call. According to the City of El Paso, the investigation revealed that Andrew Paul Avila and Crystal Amanda King both went to a residence on Gamble […]
First farmers market in Upper Eastside El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market, will be hosting a Family Fest and Farmers Market this Friday. The event will start at 5p.m. Friday, August 19th and will be located on 13501 Jason Crandall, at the Beast Urban Park. The Family Fest and Farmers Market will […]
elpasoheraldpost.com
King Foundation Supports Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso Program Aimed at Improving Mental Health for Children in Rural Areas
News of pandemics, mass-casualty incidents and school shootings are difficult for mentally healthy adults to bear. So imagine what children are going through in terms of their mental health. Lack of access to mental health care services increases children’s stress and worry, posing the potential for severe mental or behavioral disorders later in life.
Things to do in El Paso this Weekend
EL PASO, TEXAS -- Join El Paso Ghost Tours on a downtown tour for a historical and paranormal experience that will not be forgotten. They will be hosting a paranormal investigation experience today at 8 pm. General admission is $15.00 For more information visit: http://www.elpasoghosttours.com/ If you're a fan of Stranger Things, Lowbrow Palace will The post Things to do in El Paso this Weekend appeared first on KVIA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
elpasoheraldpost.com
The El Paso Fire Department Earns International Reaccreditation Status
The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) has received Reaccredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The EPFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the...
Judge postpones status hearing against Walmart shooter
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A status hearing set for August 18th regarding the Walmart shooter Patrick Crusius was postponed. The state filed a Motion of Continuance in response to a gag order that Judge Sam Medrano issued on July 1st. Due to this, one of the victim’s family allegedly sent a series of emails […]
KFOX 14
Crash on Border Highway west closes lanes Wednesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash on the Border Highway west before Campbell, closing all lanes for several hours. The crash happened before 7 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Traffic was being diverted to the Paisano exit. No injuries were...
KVIA
Family of Walmart shooting victim must now communicate through private attorney
EL PASO, Texas -- The family of Walmart shooting victim Alexander Hoffman must now communicate through a private attorney with anything having to do with the case. 409th district court judge Sam Medrano issued an order today requiring the Hoffmans to work with lawyer Justin B. Underwood. The Hoffman's surviving...
elpasoheraldpost.com
Las Cruces Beer Festival 2022 quick review
Las Cruces has a lot of festivals and events. There are several that focus on wine, liquor, and beer. The Las Cruces Beer Fest is a Summer beer sampling festival at the Plaza de Las Cruces featuring 240 diverse beer selections available for sampling & purchase. There is food trucks, live music, live DJs, activities, vendors, & a sample cup!
KVIA
Delivery driver shot man in south-central El Paso; police call delivery driver the victim
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a delivery driver who shot a man who had approached him with a wooden pole was the victim of the incident. The confrontation happened Saturday, August 13, on the 100 block of Brown Street in south-central El Paso just after 1 p.m.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Border Patrol agents apprehend convicted child predator
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended a convicted child predator, according to the El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez. Chavez said the man is from El Salvador and was attempting to re-enter the U.S. illegally. Chavez said the man was previously convicted of...
Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn NMSU
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – John Oliver Hamilton from Las Cruces, New Mexico was charged with threatening to burn a building by means of fire. Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12 on a criminal complaint and will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for Aug. […]
Comments / 0