See how TEA rated El Paso area public schools for 2021-2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the 2021-2022 "A" to "F" accountability ratings for school districts and campuses across the state for the first time since 2019. Two public school districts out of the nine in El Paso County showed improvement in their overall...
cbs4local.com
Local school districts find help with teacher shortage through New Mexico State University
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — New Mexico State University said it has seen a 48% increase in students joining the education program between 2019 and 2021 and it is having a positive impact on some local schools. “In 2021 total we actually admitted 123 preservice teachers which was a...
EPISD celebrates completion of new Tinajero PK-8 School
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of another school with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, August 19, 10 am. The new Dr. Josefina Villamil Tinajero PK-8 School has opened its doors to 1,200 students this month for the first day of school in Central El Paso. […]
UTEP inducts 111 future nurses into the School of Nursing
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The University of Texas at El Paso has welcomed 111 incoming students and their family members into the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program at the UTEP School of Nursing Induction Ceremony. The ceremony took place in the Magoffin Auditorium at the UTEP campus. The induction was from 1-3p.m. and […]
iheart.com
School Public District Ratings Released
The Texas Education Agency's ratings for public school districts are out. The T-E-A released school district and campus ratings for the first time in three years yesterday. The T-E-A ratings measure five categories including student achievement and school progress to determine a school's status. Districts and campuses were graded on an A-to-C scale this year instead of A-to-F in accordance with Senate Bill 1365. Among the top rated districts is Ysleta I-S-D in El Paso which earned an A. Austin I-S-D was given a B.
lascrucesbulletin.com
Students’ return injects life into Las Cruces
Over the weekend, New Mexico State University’s campus was buzzing, as students unloaded vehicles and moved into dormitories. With friends and families helping out, people were everywhere. The Aggie Pride band has been practicing on the Horseshoe Lawn, adding brassy evening melodies to the classic collegiate atmosphere. Excitement is...
Parents dread pick up and drop off at new Harmony school in Northeast
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parents picking up their children at the newly opened Harmony Middle and High School in Northeast are concerned about safety of pick up and drop offs at a busy street. The school is located of Dyer Street and was just opened on August 15. Illiana Macias, parent of a middle […]
elpasoheraldpost.com
King Foundation Supports Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso Program Aimed at Improving Mental Health for Children in Rural Areas
News of pandemics, mass-casualty incidents and school shootings are difficult for mentally healthy adults to bear. So imagine what children are going through in terms of their mental health. Lack of access to mental health care services increases children’s stress and worry, posing the potential for severe mental or behavioral disorders later in life.
elpasoheraldpost.com
The El Paso Fire Department Earns International Reaccreditation Status
The El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) has received Reaccredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI’s voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program. The EPFD is one of more than 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the...
krwg.org
Schools a main cause for last-place ranking in child well-being
New Mexico has fallen back into last place in the annual ranking of childhood well-being, and there is one clear reason why, education. The KIDS COUNT data book produced by the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks states in four categories, Economic Wellbeing; Education; Health; and Family and Community. While the first category, which deals with poverty, has understandably received the most attention, it is in Education that we are farthest behind.
elpasoheraldpost.com
El Paso 911 Communications Center Earns Award for Dispatch Excellence
The El Paso 911 Communications Center has been recognized by The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch® (IAEDTM) as an Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE) for emergency Fire dispatching. El Paso 911 is the 65th Fire ACE in the world and the 2nd Fire ACE in Texas. IAED is the...
Dispatch done right; EP 911 earns excellence award
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso 911 Communications Center has been recognized by The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch as an Accredited Center of Excellence for emergency fire dispatching. El Paso 911 is the 65th Fire ACE in the entire world and the 2nd Fire ACE in Texas. Recognition and accreditation from the IAED […]
Former Las Cruces teacher is remembered by former students and family
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A beloved Las Cruces high teacher suddenly passed away leaving a long-lasting mark on his students. David Griego’s wife, Leticia Griego remembers him as a man who wouldn’t turn anyone away and welcomed everyone with open arms and now wants to make sure he is never forgotten. “The people that he […]
KTSM announces 2022 ‘Fine 9’ in conjunction with release of Ultimate Football Guide
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As part of its Studio 9 Ultimate Football Guide Preseason Preview special and the release of the UFG magazine, KTSM announced its ‘Fine 9’ on Friday. The Fine 9 are the best nine high school football players in the Borderland, as voted on by the 9 Overtime crew of Colin […]
KFOX 14
Socorro ISD refuses to comment why district's police chief was fired
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Nate Carman addressed the contract termination of the chief of police Jose Castorena. "The process now is that he can either accept or he can choose within 15 days to appeal and ask for a hearing in front...
Smart meters coming soon to El Paso customers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric hopes to start installing smart meters in January 2023. These meters will allow customers to see in real time how much energy they are using per item in their household. EPE says the goal is for El Pasoans to save money. According to the City news release […]
Centennial upsets top-ranked Cleveland 38-35 in opening week of New Mexico high school football season
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Week 1 of the 2022 New Mexico high school football season was headlined by Centennial pulling off a 38-35 upset over the state’s top-ranked team in Cleveland in Albuquerque, New Mexico on Friday night. The Hawks rallied after being down by nine points, 35-26, with about five minutes to […]
elpasoheraldpost.com
Las Cruces Visitor Center seeks artist for new mural
Visit Las Cruces is excited to announce an open call for artists and artist groups to submit proposals for the design and installation of a permanent exterior mural for the Las Cruces Visitor Center. “This mural will allow the public to engage with art while creating opportunities that promote our...
El Paso residents to save millions with electric settlement
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council has approved a settlement in the El Paso Electric Advanced Metering System that will save residents $15.6 million dollars. The settlement will also replace outdated electric meters with smart meters. The original proposal included an advanced metering system surcharge of $2.65 per month for the first […]
El Paso Artist Takes Part In Uvalde Mural Project To Honor Kids
One El Paso artist has been invited to Uvalde to participate in an art collective to create a mural in honor of the lives lost in May. The deadliest school shooting in Texas history occurred on May 24, 2022, when a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary School, opened fire, and killed nineteen children and two adults in the Latino town of Uvalde in South Texas.
