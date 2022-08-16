New Mexico has fallen back into last place in the annual ranking of childhood well-being, and there is one clear reason why, education. The KIDS COUNT data book produced by the Annie E. Casey Foundation ranks states in four categories, Economic Wellbeing; Education; Health; and Family and Community. While the first category, which deals with poverty, has understandably received the most attention, it is in Education that we are farthest behind.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 4 DAYS AGO