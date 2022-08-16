ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

elpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP Names Andrea Palafox Head Rifle Coach

Andrea Palafox, a five-time All-American during a decorated rifle career at UTEP (2009-12), has been named head coach of the Miners, Vice President and Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced on Friday. “We are thrilled to welcome Andrea back to the UTEP family as our new head coach,” Senter said....
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Burges enters new era in 2022 after Jones moves on to SEC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tavorus Jones was one of the most highly-recruited football players in recent memory to come out of El Paso, but the star running back is now in the SEC with the Missouri Tigers. Without Jones, Burges High School is searching for a new identity in 2022. It’s tough to replace […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Things to do in El Paso this Weekend

EL PASO, TEXAS -- Join El Paso Ghost Tours on a downtown tour for a historical and paranormal experience that will not be forgotten. They will be hosting a paranormal investigation experience today at 8 pm. General admission is $15.00 For more information visit: http://www.elpasoghosttours.com/ If you're a fan of Stranger Things, Lowbrow Palace will The post Things to do in El Paso this Weekend appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Andress looks to continue winning tradition in 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In year one under Chris Taylor last fall, Andress once again made a run to the second round of the playoffs with arguably the best player in the city on their side. Jeremiah Cooper is now gone – off to the Big 12 to play for Iowa State – and […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

‘Ultimate’ Elvis impersonator to give show at El Paso County Coliseum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week marked the 45th anniversary of El Presley’s death. On Nov, 10, 1972, Elvis performed for the last time at the El Paso County Coliseum. To mark the 50th anniversary of his last show at the county coliseum, the venue will host The King in Concert: the Ultimate Elvis Tribute with Elvis impersonator Justin Shandor. The concert will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 9.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. Officials say around 20...
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP Football Fan Day Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather Threat

UTEP Football Fan Day, scheduled for Saturday morning (Aug. 20) in the Sun Bowl, has been cancelled due to the threat of inclement weather. AccuWeather shows a 95 percent change of precipitation on Saturday, and El Paso is under a flood watch from Friday evening until Sunday morning. The Miners...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

USO lounge to close at the El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas –The United Service Organization (USO) is now planning on closing their lounge at the El Paso International Airport. The lounge provided by USO, a nonprofit-charitable corporation, provides members of the United States Armed Forces and their families, a place to relax and included activities and like pool and video games, as well as snacks.
EL PASO, TX
KRDO

‘Prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding’ threaten nearly 10 million people across the Southwest

Nearly 10 million people across Arizona, New Mexico and western Texas are under flood watches Saturday, including Phoenix, Albuquerque and El Paso. “The stage is set for southern Arizona and New Mexico to potentially receive prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding today,” as a low-pressure system brings moist, tropical air to the Southwest in the form of heavy rain and thunderstorms to add to the already active monsoon season across the region, the Weather Prediction Center said early Saturday morning.
TEXAS STATE
KFOX 14

See how TEA rated El Paso area public schools for 2021-2022

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the 2021-2022 "A" to "F" accountability ratings for school districts and campuses across the state for the first time since 2019. Two public school districts out of the nine in El Paso County showed improvement in their overall...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Smart meters coming soon to El Paso customers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric hopes to start installing smart meters in January 2023. These meters will allow customers to see in real time how much energy they are using per item in their household. EPE says the goal is for El Pasoans to save money. According to the City news release […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Borderland Spotlight: 109-year-old El Pasoan shares wisdom

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Santos Fierro has seen quite a few things come and go in her time living in the Borderland. Born in 1913 in the state of Chihuahua, she and her family moved to El Paso in 1916. She’s lived here ever since. These days her family includes her five kids plus […]
EL PASO, TX
600 ESPN El Paso

Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?

If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Crash at I-10 east and Piedras

EL PASO, Texas -- A serious two-car crash on I-10 east at Piedras is backing up traffic. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the clearing time is unknown. The crash happened around 5:03 p.m. For updates, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to...
EL PASO, TX

