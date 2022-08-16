Read full article on original website
El Paso zipcode is Texas’ second hottest for home sales, says new studyAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
KTSM announces 2022 ‘Fine 9’ in conjunction with release of Ultimate Football Guide
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As part of its Studio 9 Ultimate Football Guide Preseason Preview special and the release of the UFG magazine, KTSM announced its ‘Fine 9’ on Friday. The Fine 9 are the best nine high school football players in the Borderland, as voted on by the 9 Overtime crew of Colin […]
UTEP Names Andrea Palafox Head Rifle Coach
Andrea Palafox, a five-time All-American during a decorated rifle career at UTEP (2009-12), has been named head coach of the Miners, Vice President and Director of Athletics Jim Senter announced on Friday. “We are thrilled to welcome Andrea back to the UTEP family as our new head coach,” Senter said....
Burges enters new era in 2022 after Jones moves on to SEC
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tavorus Jones was one of the most highly-recruited football players in recent memory to come out of El Paso, but the star running back is now in the SEC with the Missouri Tigers. Without Jones, Burges High School is searching for a new identity in 2022. It’s tough to replace […]
Things to do in El Paso this Weekend
EL PASO, TEXAS -- Join El Paso Ghost Tours on a downtown tour for a historical and paranormal experience that will not be forgotten. They will be hosting a paranormal investigation experience today at 8 pm. General admission is $15.00 For more information visit: http://www.elpasoghosttours.com/ If you're a fan of Stranger Things, Lowbrow Palace will The post Things to do in El Paso this Weekend appeared first on KVIA.
The Happiest Cities in the Nation Includes the Sun City- Is That Weird?
I don't know how but, somehow, El Paso has made it to a list of "happiest cities in the nation". I checked, it's not El Paso, COLORADO, it's actually El Paso, TEXAS! The 915, the Sun City. If you're wondering why I'm so shocked, it's not because I don't think...
Andress looks to continue winning tradition in 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In year one under Chris Taylor last fall, Andress once again made a run to the second round of the playoffs with arguably the best player in the city on their side. Jeremiah Cooper is now gone – off to the Big 12 to play for Iowa State – and […]
‘Ultimate’ Elvis impersonator to give show at El Paso County Coliseum
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This week marked the 45th anniversary of El Presley’s death. On Nov, 10, 1972, Elvis performed for the last time at the El Paso County Coliseum. To mark the 50th anniversary of his last show at the county coliseum, the venue will host The King in Concert: the Ultimate Elvis Tribute with Elvis impersonator Justin Shandor. The concert will be at 8 p.m. Nov. 9.
Structure collapse in west El Paso leaves 20 people displaced
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A rock wall collapsed on an apartment building in west El Paso. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Fire Department, the collapse damaged multiple apartments. The structure collapsed on apartments near UTEP at the 3500 block of Sun Bowl. Officials say around 20...
UTEP Football Fan Day Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather Threat
UTEP Football Fan Day, scheduled for Saturday morning (Aug. 20) in the Sun Bowl, has been cancelled due to the threat of inclement weather. AccuWeather shows a 95 percent change of precipitation on Saturday, and El Paso is under a flood watch from Friday evening until Sunday morning. The Miners...
USO lounge to close at the El Paso International Airport
EL PASO, Texas –The United Service Organization (USO) is now planning on closing their lounge at the El Paso International Airport. The lounge provided by USO, a nonprofit-charitable corporation, provides members of the United States Armed Forces and their families, a place to relax and included activities and like pool and video games, as well as snacks.
New Mexico State season opener vs. Nevada to kickoff at 8 p.m. on ESPN2
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The Nevada-New Mexico State football game that will open the Jerry Kill era in Las Cruces will kickoff at 8 p.m. and be nationally televised on ESPN2 on Aug. 27. It’s a move that had been in the works for some time and Kill finally made the announcement public on […]
Californians Are Migrating to 10 Top Texas Areas & El Paso Makes the List
Californians are on the move and they're coming to Texas. And who can blame them? Texas has an abundance of Whataburger, H-E-B, it's the home of Dr. Pepper and Big Red, and, according to this study, homes in Texas are 59% less expensive compared to California. So, that may be the big driving force as to why Californians are desperately trying to call Texas home.
‘Prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding’ threaten nearly 10 million people across the Southwest
Nearly 10 million people across Arizona, New Mexico and western Texas are under flood watches Saturday, including Phoenix, Albuquerque and El Paso. “The stage is set for southern Arizona and New Mexico to potentially receive prolific rainfall and widespread flash flooding today,” as a low-pressure system brings moist, tropical air to the Southwest in the form of heavy rain and thunderstorms to add to the already active monsoon season across the region, the Weather Prediction Center said early Saturday morning.
See how TEA rated El Paso area public schools for 2021-2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) released the 2021-2022 "A" to "F" accountability ratings for school districts and campuses across the state for the first time since 2019. Two public school districts out of the nine in El Paso County showed improvement in their overall...
Smart meters coming soon to El Paso customers
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric hopes to start installing smart meters in January 2023. These meters will allow customers to see in real time how much energy they are using per item in their household. EPE says the goal is for El Pasoans to save money. According to the City news release […]
Borderland Spotlight: 109-year-old El Pasoan shares wisdom
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Santos Fierro has seen quite a few things come and go in her time living in the Borderland. Born in 1913 in the state of Chihuahua, she and her family moved to El Paso in 1916. She’s lived here ever since. These days her family includes her five kids plus […]
Is El Paso One Of the Rudest Cities in The United States?
If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all... That's a phrase I think we've heard growing up. Whether it was from your mom, or your dad, or your grandparents... It's been a cardinal rule we were taught to just being polite. But as we know, not EVERYONE follows that mantra. I've had my run ins with rude people & I'm sure you have too. At a restaurant, on the road or those fricking scammers... it's just something we all deal with in our lives. Heck El Paso is sometimes subjected being made fun on social media...
Hear ye! Hear ye! Earl of Sandwich shop opens first location in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The sandwich dates back to 1762 when John Montagu, the fourth earl of Sandwich, got hungry in the middle of a card game. So, the earl slapped some meat between two slices of bread and the sandwich was born. One hopes that such ingenuity was rewarded with a winning hand. […]
Crash at I-10 east and Piedras
EL PASO, Texas -- A serious two-car crash on I-10 east at Piedras is backing up traffic. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the clearing time is unknown. The crash happened around 5:03 p.m. For updates, click here. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KVIA ABC 7 is committed to...
Parents dread pick up and drop off at new Harmony school in Northeast
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Parents picking up their children at the newly opened Harmony Middle and High School in Northeast are concerned about safety of pick up and drop offs at a busy street. The school is located of Dyer Street and was just opened on August 15. Illiana Macias, parent of a middle […]
