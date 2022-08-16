ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj And LL CooL J Set To Host The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

The two icons of entertainment will introduce the exciting lineup of performers, presenters and winners alongside Jack Harlow during the ceremony on August 28. Today, MTV announced that Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J, along with Jack Harlow will emcee the 2022 Video Music Awards on August 28. The three...
Idris Elba On How Fatherhood Helped Him Fight An Apex Predator In 'BEAST'

Idris Elba takes the concept of 'protect Black women' to the ultimate level – famously fist-fighting a lion – in his new suspense thriller 'BEAST'. Idris Elba is no stranger to action and thrills. But for his latest movie, BEAST, the actor got to tap into his own experiences as a father to make the tension come to life.
