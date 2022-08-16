Read full article on original website
Essence
Nicki Minaj And LL CooL J Set To Host The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
The two icons of entertainment will introduce the exciting lineup of performers, presenters and winners alongside Jack Harlow during the ceremony on August 28. Today, MTV announced that Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J, along with Jack Harlow will emcee the 2022 Video Music Awards on August 28. The three...
Essence
'I'm Elated': Jerrold Smith II Is Living The ‘Sweet Life’ On And Off Camera Following Engagement
The 'Sweet Life: Los Angeles' star talks to ESSENCE about getting engaged to co-star and high school sweetheart Cheryl Des Vignes, falling out with friends on TV and living the "dream" on the show. “The opportunity to do it once is something you can only dream of. The opportunity to...
Essence
Bridget Stokes, Season 3 Director Of "A Black Lady Sketch Show," Is Nominated For Her First Emmy
The Emmy-nominated director of the HBO comedy series spoke to ESSENCE about season 3 highlights and her creative process. The 74th Emmy Awards nominations were announced in a live virtual ceremony, and out of the 45 directors nominated this year, only 12 women were selected. Among them was the talented...
Essence
Idris Elba On How Fatherhood Helped Him Fight An Apex Predator In 'BEAST'
Idris Elba takes the concept of 'protect Black women' to the ultimate level – famously fist-fighting a lion – in his new suspense thriller 'BEAST'. Idris Elba is no stranger to action and thrills. But for his latest movie, BEAST, the actor got to tap into his own experiences as a father to make the tension come to life.
