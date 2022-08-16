ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland investigators looking for missing person

By Jordan Unger
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are looking for a person who was reported missing out of the city.

According to investigators, Asia Mona Ervin was last seen at a home in the 8500 block of Superior Avenue on Friday, Aug. 12.

Car drives through 2 fences, hits 2 men

She was reported missing by her family on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police at 216-621-1234.

Cuyahoga Falls slaying draws murder indictment

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force on Friday arrested an Akron man charged in connection to the May shooting death of a 23-year-old man at a Forest Glen Drive home. Deair R. Johnson, 28, was indicted Wednesday, Aug. 17, on six felonies, including three counts of murder, each with a firearm specification, and felonious assault and improperly discharging a firearm at a home or in a school zone.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
