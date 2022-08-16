Cleveland investigators looking for missing person

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are looking for a person who was reported missing out of the city.

According to investigators, Asia Mona Ervin was last seen at a home in the 8500 block of Superior Avenue on Friday, Aug. 12.

She was reported missing by her family on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact police at 216-621-1234.

