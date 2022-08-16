OR Lottery
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky Lines
03-07-11-16-17-22-25-31
(three, seven, eleven, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $15,000
Mega Millions
33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $99,000,000
Pick 4 10PM
5-0-7-6
(five, zero, seven, six)
Pick 4 1PM
2-4-1-3
(two, four, one, three)
Pick 4 4PM
3-9-2-9
(three, nine, two, nine)
Pick 4 7PM
8-2-2-5
(eight, two, two, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000
