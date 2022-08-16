ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Daily 3 Evening

0-0-0

(zero, zero, zero)

Daily 3 Midday

2-6-7

(two, six, seven)

Daily 4

8-8-4-5

(eight, eight, four, five)

Daily Derby

1st:1 Gold Rush-2nd:10 Solid Gold-3rd:8 Gorgeous George, Race Time: 1:49.83

(1st: 1 Gold Rush, 2nd: 10 Solid Gold, 3rd: 8 Gorgeous George; Race Time: one: 49.83)

Estimated jackpot: $51,000

Fantasy 5

14-20-21-26-32

(fourteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $75,000

Mega Millions

33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

(thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $99,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Powerball Lottery#Rrb Daily#Powerball Estimated
The Associated Press

Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in girls’ sports as the school year begins, after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now be sent before a commission that will determine on a case-by-case basis if their participation compromises fairness. Utah’s Republican lawmakers created the commission in a law passed earlier this year as a fallback plan to be implemented in case of an injunction against the law. Under the law, the panel will be allowed to ask for and assess the child’s height and weight in making decisions about whether a transgender girl would have an unfair advantage. The commission, which is set to be convened in the coming weeks, will include politically appointed experts from athletics and medicine.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Potential tropical storm heads for Mexico, Texas Gulf coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A potential tropical storm was heading for the U.S.-Mexico border area Saturday and could cause rains and flash flooding in northeastern Mexico and south Texas. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said that potential Tropical Cyclone Four was located about 165 miles (270 kilometers) south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande, known as the Rio Bravo in Mexico. That area includes the Mexican border city of Matamoros and Brownsville, Texas. The disturbance was moving northwest at 13 mph ( 20 kph), and could become a tropical storm before hitting land late Saturday.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Heavy rain forces road closures, flood watches in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Heavy rain closed roads in Tucson and triggered flood watches and warnings across much of Arizona on Saturday, with more in the forecast through the weekend. More than 3 inches (7.62 centimeters) of rain fell Saturday in the mountains northeast of Tucson, the National Weather Service said. There were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries. But the service warned the heaviest rain was expected Saturday night into Sunday in parts of south-central and southern Arizona. Most of southeast Arizona remained under a flood watch until 11 p.m. Saturday from Phoenix to the New Mexico state line and the Mexican border.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law pushed by Gov. DeSantis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the “Stop WOKE” act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state. The law targets what DeSantis has called a “pernicious” ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in society. Walker said the law, as applied to diversity, inclusion and bias training in businesses, turns the First Amendment “upside down” because the state is barring speech by prohibiting discussion of certain concepts in training programs.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains had been donated to UAMS’s facility and were sent to a mortuary for cremation. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said the remains were sent to Arkansas Central Mortuary Services in Little Rock where they were allegedly stolen by a female mortuary employee and sold, adding that there is an open federal investigation. “We are very respectful of those who donate their bodies, and we are appalled that such a thing could happen,” Taylor said. A representative of the mortuary hung up on a reporter who reached out for comment Thursday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
The Associated Press

State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington

EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
RITZVILLE, WA
The Associated Press

Hiker dies in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls in Oregon on Friday, officials said. Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch said in a written statement that firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday. Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles (2.1 kilometers) up the trail and found a woman who had fallen about 100 feet (30 meters). She was pronounced dead at the scene, Wunsch said.
CORBETT, OR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy