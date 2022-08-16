ID Lottery
BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
5 Star Draw
12-21-30-40-44
(twelve, twenty-one, thirty, forty, forty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $526,000
Idaho Cash
11-36-37-39-42
(eleven, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $73,100
Lucky For Life
26-33-41-45-46, Lucky Ball: 10
(twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)
Mega Millions
33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $99,000,000
Pick 3 Day
6-9-6
(six, nine, six)
Pick 3 Night
5-7-7
(five, seven, seven)
Pick 4 Day
1-9-5-3
(one, nine, five, three)
Pick 4 Night
1-9-8-0
(one, nine, eight, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000
Weekly Grand
08-13-17-20-27
(eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven)
