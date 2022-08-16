ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

ID Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Star Draw

12-21-30-40-44

(twelve, twenty-one, thirty, forty, forty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $526,000

Idaho Cash

11-36-37-39-42

(eleven, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $73,100

Lucky For Life

26-33-41-45-46, Lucky Ball: 10

(twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)

Mega Millions

33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

(thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $99,000,000

Pick 3 Day

6-9-6

(six, nine, six)

Pick 3 Night

5-7-7

(five, seven, seven)

Pick 4 Day

1-9-5-3

(one, nine, five, three)

Pick 4 Night

1-9-8-0

(one, nine, eight, zero)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 66,000,000

Weekly Grand

08-13-17-20-27

(eight, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-seven)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
The Associated Press

Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains had been donated to UAMS’s facility and were sent to a mortuary for cremation. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said the remains were sent to Arkansas Central Mortuary Services in Little Rock where they were allegedly stolen by a female mortuary employee and sold, adding that there is an open federal investigation. “We are very respectful of those who donate their bodies, and we are appalled that such a thing could happen,” Taylor said. A representative of the mortuary hung up on a reporter who reached out for comment Thursday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Estimated
The Associated Press

Transgender kids can play girls sports in Utah after ruling

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Transgender girls in Utah will be given the opportunity to participate in girls’ sports as the school year begins, after a judge on Friday reversed a ban pending legal challenges from parents. Instead of an outright ban, transgender girls will now be sent before a commission that will determine on a case-by-case basis if their participation compromises fairness. Utah’s Republican lawmakers created the commission in a law passed earlier this year as a fallback plan to be implemented in case of an injunction against the law. Under the law, the panel will be allowed to ask for and assess the child’s height and weight in making decisions about whether a transgender girl would have an unfair advantage. The commission, which is set to be convened in the coming weeks, will include politically appointed experts from athletics and medicine.
UTAH STATE
The Associated Press

Hiker dies in fall at Oregon's Multnomah Falls

MULTNOMAH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A hiker fell and died near Multnomah Falls in Oregon on Friday, officials said. Corbett Fire Chief Rick Wunsch said in a written statement that firefighters were sent to a call of a fallen hiker at about 1:20 p.m. Friday. Four firefighters hiked about 1.3 miles (2.1 kilometers) up the trail and found a woman who had fallen about 100 feet (30 meters). She was pronounced dead at the scene, Wunsch said.
CORBETT, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
The Associated Press

Washington state school shooter sentenced to 40 years

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Caleb Sharpe, who shot one classmate to death and wounded three others five years ago in a Washington state high school, apologized to his victims before he was sentenced Friday to at least 40 years in prison. Sharpe, who was 15 at the time of the 2017 shootings, pleaded guilty early this year in Spokane County Superior Court. The 20-year-old Sharpe showed no emotion as Superior Court Judge Michael Price handed down a sentence that was twice what defense attorneys had requested. After serving his sentence, Sharpe will have to go before a sentencing review board prior to his release, Price ruled. The board will evaluate Sharpe’s likelihood to reoffend and his level of rehabilitation. He will get credit for the nearly five years he has already been in custody, the judge said.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
The Associated Press

Mississippi school district ousts superintendent

KILN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who took office in May 2021, had occupied the office for less than two years.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
The Associated Press

Police: 2 dead in boating accident off Connecticut shore

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Two men were killed when their boat apparently struck a breakwall off the eastern Connecticut shoreline, state authorities said Saturday. The accident happened Friday evening off the coast of Stonington, not far from the Rhode Island border. Another boater called police shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday to report finding a center console boat adrift and two unresponsive men aboard, Stonington police Capt. Todd Olson said. The men were pronounced dead at the scene. State environmental conservation police were called in to investigation. They said it appeared from a preliminary investigation that the boat hit a breakwall. Authorities said the boat was taking on water because of damage from a collision.
STONINGTON, CT
The Associated Press

Ohio man killed in accident at West Virginia coal mine

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner died in an accident at a northern West Virginia underground mine, officials said. William A. Richards, 38, of Cadiz, Ohio, was killed in the accident Wednesday at the Tunnel Ridge Mine in Triadelphia, the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training said in a news release.
CADIZ, OH
The Associated Press

Police: Suspect in I-85 shootings had 2,000 rounds of ammo

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Police who arrested a man with an arsenal of weapons in his car are trying to determine a motive for three seemingly random shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia, including one that critically wounded another motorist. Jerel Raphael Brown, 39, of Montgomery was arrested without incident Wednesday near the courthouse in LaFayette with more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his 1996 white Cadillac Fleetwood, police said. Auburn Assistant Police Chief Michael Harris said they had not found a motive for the “seemingly random shootings” as of Thursday night, but would be investigating Brown’s “digital footprint” for clues. Authorities responded first to a 45-year-old man who had left his car and collapsed on the pavement with a gunshot to his head, apparently fired through his rear window as the interstate passes through Auburn. The victim was taken by helicopter to a Montgomery hospital.
AUBURN, AL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy