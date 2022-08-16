Read full article on original website
Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday night, according to Columbus police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Westgate Park at the 3000 block of Wicklow Road around 10:20 p.m. Police say they received multiple 911 calls of vehicles chasing each other and shooting […]
Man sought after fatal Marion shooting
Man sought after fatal Marion shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QGWdFS.
Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man
Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee.
Columbus police identify 21-year-old as May homicide suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police filed a warrant Friday for the arrest of a man accused of killing a 32-year-old in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Paul R. Harris III, 21, is suspected of fatally shooting 32-year-old Trey L. Glover and injuring another man on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue on May 29, according to […]
One person dead after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle early Saturday morning in southeast Columbus, according to police. Police say a call came in just after 1:45 a.m. of a pedestrian being struck at South Hamilton Road and U.S. Route 33 West. Officers arrived and found the victim dead at […]
17-year-old injured in Lexington Avenue shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 17-year-old boy boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A second […]
Hand grenade ‘inert training device’ in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Streets have re-opened in Nelsonville after a suspected hand grenade was found to be an inert training device. The city closed Myers Street after what was thought to be a hand grenade was found in a car. Myers Street between Watkins and Monroe Streets was closed, the Nelsonville Police Department said […]
Woman missing from west Columbus found
UPDATE: Columbus police said Faith Trischler has been found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult. Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes. Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Faith was […]
Columbus police arrest 92 people in Franklinton, Hilltop operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police made more than 90 arrests, recovered eight illegal guns, issued 69 liquor citations and seized more than 50 grams of cocaine as part of an operation in Franklinton and Hilltop. In response to violent crime trends in the two areas, police completed its fifth “Operation Unity” to address violent […]
19-year-old paralyzed in week’s second Ashburton Road shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old was paralyzed Thursday evening after being shot on the city’s southeast side, Columbus police said. Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road — the second serious shooting the block has seen this week — where they found the […]
Columbus teachers set to vote on strike Sunday
Columbus teachers set to vote on strike Sunday. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Kaj9eb.
Accused Columbus shooter arrested for killing 25-year-old woman
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of killing a 25-year-old woman on the city’s north side was arrested Thursday, police said. Joseph Mendoza, 37, is accused of fatally shooting Mirracclle Anderson Morris, who police found unresponsive on the evening of Aug. 10, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Medical crews pronounced Morris […]
Two suspects fatally shot in officer-involved shooting in Knox County
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Knox County standoff with law enforcement that began Friday night after a shooting ended Saturday morning after two suspects were killed in an officer-involved shooting, per the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Knox County Sheriff’s Office Captain Jay Sheffer said that a shooting occurred at 11:30 p.m. Friday night at […]
FULL: Knox County Sheriff's Office update on Friday evening shooting
A shooting Friday evening in Knox County had the Sheriff's Office recommending residents to shelter in place.
Driver dead after hitting telephone pole in Perry Township
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Thursday evening after crashing into a telephone pole in Perry Township. Just after 9 p.m., a westbound motorist driving a Toyota Camry on State Route 161 near West Dublin Granville Road and Fiesta Drive veered off the right side of the road, according to a news release from […]
Police arrest man in a tree who made bomb threats in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested the man in a tree making bomb threats in downtown Columbus. Officers responded to reports that a man had climbed a tree near the federal courthouse across from the AEP headquarters, threatening that he had a bomb. Officers closed the surrounding streets and cleared the courthouse. Authorities had […]
18-year-old charged after shooting during football game in Groveport
An earlier report on this shooting can be seen in the video player above. GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man was charged following a shooting at Groveport Madison High School during a football game Friday night. At around 9:07 p.m., Groveport police officers responded to a shooting outside the football stadium during a game […]
28-year-old shot multiple times near east side Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was shot multiple times Thursday evening on the city’s east side. Around 7:15 p.m., police responded to the Marathon gas station on the 3300 block of East Livingston Avenue on reports of a shooting, where they found a 28-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to the upper body, […]
Galion police chief placed on leave
GALION, Ohio (WCMH) – The Galion Police Department’s chief has been placed on administrative leave, according to city officials. Chief Marc Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave beginning on Wednesday, said Matt Echelberry, Communications Director for the City of Galion. The city confirmed it placed Rodriguez on leave “pending a fact-finding effort,” but did not […]
Court: Columbus banks stabbing suspect won’t stand trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man arrested earlier this year for allegedly stabbing a teller at a north Columbus bank won’t stand trial any time soon. Danilo Nangkeang Nkematiah, 18, was ruled not competent to stand trial and will be sent for treatment at Twin Valley Behavioral Health for at least one year. According to […]
