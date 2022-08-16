Read full article on original website
Best Thrifting Cities in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
Things have come a long way from the days of 'hand me down' and 'second-hand' clothes and the negative stigma that sometimes came with them. Now, buying gently used fashion is all the rage. And some places are embracing it more than others. In honor of this week's National Thrift...
Art Exhibition Features Sioux Nations This Weekend In Sioux Falls
For some time now a Sioux Falls local artist has been doing pencil portraits in color. More than 10 years ago Kurt Holdorf got the idea to do charcoal art when a restoration project was presented to him. A unique method with charcoal on a textured surface was developed and...
Sioux Falls to Get ‘Chick N Max’ Location in Early 2023
As Sioux Falls continues to strive to have a different chicken restaurant on seemingly every street, word came out on Thursday that we're about to get another one!. Dakota News Now is reporting the Chick N Max franchise has set its sights on Sioux Falls. Chick N Max, known for...
The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look. According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
Flashback: South Dakota Lemonade Stand Makes Huge Splash
Do you remember a young kid named Wyatt Dennis who sold lemonade to the bikers during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Who would have imagined that one simply lemonade stand would top local and national news?!. Well this year during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Wyatt was back selling lemonade to...
Did You Know that Sioux Falls has 2 Sister Cities?
Did you know that Sioux Falls has two Sister Cities? Yep, our town is partnered with cities in Germany and Northern Ireland. The Sister Cities program was founded by President Eisenhower in 1956. The goal is people-to-people citizen diplomacy through cultural exchanges and relationship building. Through the Sister Cities Association...
‘Best of Show’ Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk Winners Announced
The downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk just announced its three Best of Show sculptures for the 2022 season. Each year SculptureWalk picks three different pieces of art from its exhibition and honors them with the Best of Show award. The SculptureWalk Sioux Falls team judges the various pieces of art that...
When Does Sioux Falls Get Its First Snow?
On average, Sioux Falls is free of snow from May to September. We usually get our first snowfall in November. but, an October visit from Jack Frost isn't out of the question. When was the Earliest Snow In Sioux Falls in History?. According to the National Weather Service, here are...
Sioux Falls Child Care Provider Of 60 Children Closing
If you were asked the reason for quitting your job after having a child, would the answer have anything relating to the shortage of childcare facilities? Sounds like you live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. With over 225 licensed providers in Sioux Falls, you'd think that should be a sufficient...
Sioux Falls Launches New School Bus App
When the 2022-23 school year begins in Sioux Falls next week (August 25), students and parents will have a new tool at their disposal. The Sioux Falls School District and its transportation provider, School Bus Inc., are launching the Stopfinder app that will allow parents and guardians to accurately track their children’s school bus in real-time.
Next Fantastic All-You-Can-Eat Sioux Falls Pancake Breakfast Coming!
Don't Pancakes, Sausage & Eggs sound good about now?. It's a Sunday morning and you're craving a "Sunday Breakfast" with all the trimmings, but have absolutely no ambition to get out of bed and whip it up in your kitchen. No problem. Just throw on some clothes, (yes, you can leave on the jammie pants) & head over to the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast.
One Road to Reopen, One Closed in Sioux Falls
Road construction season continues in Sioux Falls, with one road reopening while another one closes. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that Six Mile Road at the Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) intersection will be opened to traffic from 26th Street to Madison Street beginning Thursday (August 18). The work...
Two Sioux Falls Men Robbed at Gunpoint Trying to Sell Shoes
Geesh, what's this world coming to when a couple of guys can't even sell a simple pair of shoes face to face without getting rolled at gunpoint?. That's exactly what happened to two Sioux Falls men on Tuesday (August 16) outside an apartment complex on the city's eastside. Dakota News...
What to Expect at the Spectacular 9th Downtown Riverfest
If you're going to Downtown Riverfest this Saturday, August 19, you better make yourself an agenda, a list, and a few notes at least, because it is going to be a busy, busy event! And don't forget that this extravaganza has moved to Fawick Park this year. That's right, you...
