ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Despite billions in canceled orders, container imports stay near peak

Walmart said Tuesday that it had “canceled billions of dollars in orders to help align inventory levels with expected demand.” Target disclosed the following day that it had canceled over $1.5 billion in orders, and revealed that it had shipped in much of its back-to-school goods early. Nevertheless,...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnbc Europe#Mallet#Port Of Savannah#Business Industry#Linus Business#Logistics Industry#Seko Logistics#American Shipper#Worldwide Logistics#Cnbc
freightwaves.com

Rapidly plunging Rhine remains supply chain problem even as some relief looms

Just as the Rhine looked like it was going to turn into nothing but a dry riverbed, with even more supply chain impacts to follow, there may be relief in sight. While the impacts from reduced traffic on one of the world’s most important waterways may be felt for weeks, Bloomberg News reported Thursday that water levels on the Rhine will start to rise this weekend, as Switzerland — the source for the river — has received some badly needed rain.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Used truck prices dip in July except for lower-mileage models

Used truck prices are falling at auctions and dealerships, with one exception — newer equipment with fewer than 400,000 miles on the odometer. After months of stratospheric prices, the air is escaping the balloon. Higher production of new trucks is prompting trade-ins that all but dried up during pandemic-related supply disruptions.
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

Truck Tech: ‘Don’t ask, don’t tell’ edition

TuSimple told federal officials about the crash of one of its supervised autonomous trucks and temporarily grounded its fleet. But it neglected to inform its partner, Navistar. Meanwhile, the incident led rival Torc Robotics to make some changes to its own self-driving truck processes. Was meaning to say something …
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
freightwaves.com

Stord names Tom Barone president and CCO

Continued business expansion has created the need for additional executive-level expertise at cloud supply chain company Stord. On Thursday, the Atlanta-based company named Tom Barone, an experienced e-commerce and logistics executive, its first president and chief commercial officer. Most recently chief revenue officer for CommerceHub, Barone boasts more than 20...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Flexport reunites ex-Amazon HR exec with incoming CEO Dave Clark

Flexport, a rapidly growing logistics services provider out front in automating international trade processes in a central platform, said Thursday it has hired a former top executive at Amazon and close colleague of incoming co-CEO Dave Clark as chief human resources officer. Darcie Henry will join the company, effective Oct....
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

CN, Keyera mull creation of new energy terminal in Alberta

Canadian midstream oil and gas operator Keyera and CN are exploring the possibility of creating a clean energy terminal in Alberta, Canada. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding to evaluate the endeavor, which they maintain would create infrastructure that could aggregate conventional and clean energy from multiple sources and transport those products.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy