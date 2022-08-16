Just as the Rhine looked like it was going to turn into nothing but a dry riverbed, with even more supply chain impacts to follow, there may be relief in sight. While the impacts from reduced traffic on one of the world’s most important waterways may be felt for weeks, Bloomberg News reported Thursday that water levels on the Rhine will start to rise this weekend, as Switzerland — the source for the river — has received some badly needed rain.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO