ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are searching for two suspects in an attack in East Rome that left a man with a severe leg injury on Monday. Police were called to the 700 block of East Dominick Street just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 15 where they found a man suffering from a serious cut on his leg. Witnesses at the scene told officers two males attacked the victim and one of them cut the victim’s leg with a machete. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

ROME, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO