Mexico, NY

Woman accused of intoxicated driving in Turin, deputies say

TURIN- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of intoxicated driving towards the southern end of Lewis County, authorities say. Ashley M. Meyers, 30, of Rome, NY was arrested Friday night by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, following a traffic stop shortly before 9:30 p.m. on State Route 26, town of Turin.
TURIN, NY
Authorities investigating bomb threat at Rome Walmart

ROME- Investigators say no explosives were discovered in the wake of a bomb threat in Oneida County. It was shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday when a Rome Walmart employee received a phone call from an unidentified male, who threatened that there was a bomb in the store. According to the...
ROME, NY
Troopers: Local woman accused of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs

THERESA- A Lewis County woman is accused of driving while impaired in the North Country, authorities say. Kara A. Hall, 30, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Thursday morning by the New York State Police (Philadelphia). She is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first-degree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/16/22

On the 16th day of August 2022 at approximately 9:08 p.m., Tara Conley was arrested on a Probation Warrant through the County of Oswego Probation Division. Conley was transported to OCJ and held pending arraignment. Inmate Name: PERONNE, MICHAEL A. Address: 2345 CORT 4, PALERMO, NY. Birth Date: 08/12/87. Arrest...
OSWEGO, NY
Missing teen from Fulton now with a warrant out for her arrest

FULTON — A Fulton teen that has been missing since the beginning of August now has a warrant for her arrest through the Oswego County Court. Natalie Steele, 16, was reported missing on Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. She has not yet been located by law enforcement.
FULTON, NY
Pair arrested for allegedly stealing from campers in Lewis County

DIANA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man and woman have been arrested following an incident involving campers in Lewis County. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office alleged that on May 13, Syracuse resident’s William D. Anderson and Liana M. flack entered campers on Austin Road in the Town of Diana, and took items from inside without permission.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Whitesboro PD looking for suspects in property damage case

WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department is attempting to identify suspects and locate two vehicles used to damage property in the Village of Whitesboro on August 16th. Around 6:10 pm on Tuesday, the individuals in the images below allegedly damaged the window of an unoccupied apartment using a baseball bat. One of the […]
WHITESBORO, NY
City Police: Man punches officer in face following incident

A Cortland man punched a police officer in the face after he waved a knife at bystanders and business patrons on Main Street, according to a city police report. According to the report, when city police confronted John M. Rawson, 42, on Union Street, he “refused to put down the knife” and “ignored orders to cease his actions.”
CORTLAND, NY
Pair who allegedly broke into and stole from Lewis County campers released under New York’s Bail Reform

DIANA- A pair from Onondaga County are accused of breaking into and stealing items from numerous campers in the North Country, police say. William D. Anderson, 28, and Liana M. Flack, 32, both of Syracuse, NY were arrested last Thursday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. They are officially charged with four felony counts each of burglary in the third-degree and criminal mischief in the third-degree.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Crash snarls traffic on Route 11

LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Part of U.S. Route 11 was closed Thursday night after a crash involving at least two vehicles in the town of LeRay. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in front of Walmart. One of the vehicles wound up on its roof. An ambulance was seen leaving...
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison

DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
UTICA, NY
Rome police searching for suspects following machete attack on East Dominick Street

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are searching for two suspects in an attack in East Rome that left a man with a severe leg injury on Monday. Police were called to the 700 block of East Dominick Street just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 15 where they found a man suffering from a serious cut on his leg. Witnesses at the scene told officers two males attacked the victim and one of them cut the victim’s leg with a machete. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
ROME, NY
Grand Jury Launches Criminal Investigation into NY Fire Academy Training Death

A Schuyler County grand jury is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a Watertown firefighter recruit while in training at New York’s State Fire Academy. Firefighter Peyton Morse, 21, died after a March 3, 2021 incident at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls. Morse died while participating in mask confidence training.
WATERTOWN, NY
Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. Police say the theft happened on Aug 12. UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who...
UTICA, NY
