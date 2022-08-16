Read full article on original website
Related
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman accused of intoxicated driving in Turin, deputies say
TURIN- A woman from the Mohawk Valley is accused of intoxicated driving towards the southern end of Lewis County, authorities say. Ashley M. Meyers, 30, of Rome, NY was arrested Friday night by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, following a traffic stop shortly before 9:30 p.m. on State Route 26, town of Turin.
flackbroadcasting.com
Authorities investigating bomb threat at Rome Walmart
ROME- Investigators say no explosives were discovered in the wake of a bomb threat in Oneida County. It was shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday when a Rome Walmart employee received a phone call from an unidentified male, who threatened that there was a bomb in the store. According to the...
flackbroadcasting.com
Troopers: Local woman accused of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs
THERESA- A Lewis County woman is accused of driving while impaired in the North Country, authorities say. Kara A. Hall, 30, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested Thursday morning by the New York State Police (Philadelphia). She is officially charged with one count of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs in the first-degree.
Cop Logs: Oswego PD – 8/16/22
On the 16th day of August 2022 at approximately 9:08 p.m., Tara Conley was arrested on a Probation Warrant through the County of Oswego Probation Division. Conley was transported to OCJ and held pending arraignment. Inmate Name: PERONNE, MICHAEL A. Address: 2345 CORT 4, PALERMO, NY. Birth Date: 08/12/87. Arrest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eight guards injured during attacks by inmates at CNY max security prison, union says
Auburn, N.Y. — Eight guards were injured during an Aug. 10 attack by inmates at a Central New York maximum security prison, correctional officers union officials said this week. At about 7:43 a.m., two Auburn Correctional Facility officers were escorting a prisoner from the mess hall when the prisoner...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Missing teen from Fulton now with a warrant out for her arrest
FULTON — A Fulton teen that has been missing since the beginning of August now has a warrant for her arrest through the Oswego County Court. Natalie Steele, 16, was reported missing on Aug. 1 around 3:30 a.m. She has not yet been located by law enforcement.
Sheriff’s deputy fired after being charged with unlawful surveillance of woman, deputies say
Brewerton, N.Y. — An Onondaga County sheriff’s deputy was fired after being arrested on a charge of unlawful surveillance Tuesday, deputies said. Brandon Coogan, 29, secretly placed cameras in the Brewerton home of a “former female companion,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office on Thursday.
informnny.com
Pair arrested for allegedly stealing from campers in Lewis County
DIANA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man and woman have been arrested following an incident involving campers in Lewis County. The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office alleged that on May 13, Syracuse resident’s William D. Anderson and Liana M. flack entered campers on Austin Road in the Town of Diana, and took items from inside without permission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Whitesboro PD looking for suspects in property damage case
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Whitesboro Police Department is attempting to identify suspects and locate two vehicles used to damage property in the Village of Whitesboro on August 16th. Around 6:10 pm on Tuesday, the individuals in the images below allegedly damaged the window of an unoccupied apartment using a baseball bat. One of the […]
cnycentral.com
Eight officers injured in attack at Auburn correctional facility, Police association said
Auburn, NY — Eight officers were injured at Auburn Correctional Facility on August 10 after two inmates provoked an attack, the New York State Police Benevolent Association said. In a release, the association said two officers were escorting a disruptive inmate from the facility mess hall when the 31-year-old...
82-Year-Old Fulton Burglary, Assault Victim Dies Of Injuries One Month After Attack
FULTON – According to police, one month after a Fulton man was arrested on burglary and assault charges, he is also now facing murder and manslaughter charges after the 82-year-old victim died from his assault injuries. On July 29, the City of Fulton Police Department arrested Cody A. Backus,...
cortlandvoice.com
City Police: Man punches officer in face following incident
A Cortland man punched a police officer in the face after he waved a knife at bystanders and business patrons on Main Street, according to a city police report. According to the report, when city police confronted John M. Rawson, 42, on Union Street, he “refused to put down the knife” and “ignored orders to cease his actions.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
flackbroadcasting.com
Pair who allegedly broke into and stole from Lewis County campers released under New York’s Bail Reform
DIANA- A pair from Onondaga County are accused of breaking into and stealing items from numerous campers in the North Country, police say. William D. Anderson, 28, and Liana M. Flack, 32, both of Syracuse, NY were arrested last Thursday by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. They are officially charged with four felony counts each of burglary in the third-degree and criminal mischief in the third-degree.
Six people - including three children - reported injured in Tully crash
Update: CNY driver suffers medical emergency before crashing into other car, sending 6 to hospital. Tully, N.Y. — Six people, including three children, were reported to be injured in a crash in Tully Thursday morning, according to dispatches. Deputies were dispatched at 9:21 a.m. to the intersection of Route...
WKTV
Abandoned 911 call during domestic dispute leads to arrest in town of Western
TOWN OF WESTERN, N.Y. – A man is facing charges following a fight in the town of Western Wednesday morning. Deputies from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Camroden Road around 7:15 a.m. after an abandoned 911 call was received from that residence.
wwnytv.com
Crash snarls traffic on Route 11
LERAY, New York (WWNY) - Part of U.S. Route 11 was closed Thursday night after a crash involving at least two vehicles in the town of LeRay. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in front of Walmart. One of the vehicles wound up on its roof. An ambulance was seen leaving...
WKTV
Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison
DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
WKTV
Rome police searching for suspects following machete attack on East Dominick Street
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are searching for two suspects in an attack in East Rome that left a man with a severe leg injury on Monday. Police were called to the 700 block of East Dominick Street just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 15 where they found a man suffering from a serious cut on his leg. Witnesses at the scene told officers two males attacked the victim and one of them cut the victim’s leg with a machete. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
firefighternation.com
Grand Jury Launches Criminal Investigation into NY Fire Academy Training Death
A Schuyler County grand jury is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a Watertown firefighter recruit while in training at New York’s State Fire Academy. Firefighter Peyton Morse, 21, died after a March 3, 2021 incident at the New York State Fire Academy in Montour Falls. Morse died while participating in mask confidence training.
WKTV
Utica police asking for help identifying suspect in laundromat theft
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department is investigating a theft at Julian’s Laundromat on Oneida Street and is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect. Police say the theft happened on Aug 12. UPD released a photo from security footage showing the man in question, who...
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 1