Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in OhioIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
DoorDash Customer Received Drugs Inside Chipotle BagBriana BelcherColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Mr. Captain’: Friday battles back from ACL injury, earns captain role in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NBC4 Columbus
With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust
With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AbpLVl. With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust. Thousands of Columbus students get help heading back …. Columbus teachers set to vote on strike Sunday. Man sought after fatal Marion shooting. Two suspects fatally shot in officer-involved shooting …. FULL: Knox...
NBC4 Columbus
Columbus teachers set to vote on strike Sunday
Columbus teachers set to vote on strike Sunday. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Kaj9eb. Thousands of Columbus students get help heading back …. With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust. Two suspects fatally shot in officer-involved shooting …. FULL: Knox County Sheriff’s Office update on Friday …. Man killed in Hilltop shooting,...
NBC4 Columbus
Thousands of Columbus students get help heading back to school
Thousands of Columbus students get help heading back to school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3dF0afL. Thousands of Columbus students get help heading back …. With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust. Two suspects fatally shot in officer-involved shooting …. FULL: Knox County Sheriff’s Office update on Friday …. Man killed in...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee. The suspect on Wednesday walked into the store in the 1400 block of E. Livingston Avenue. A security camera video showed him walking around the inside and looking at a few products. He then came […]
WSYX ABC6
Man killed in Westgate neighborhood shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday night, according to Columbus police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Westgate Park at the 3000 block of Wicklow Road around 10:20 p.m. Police say they received multiple 911 calls of vehicles chasing each other and shooting […]
Woman missing from west Columbus found
UPDATE: Columbus police said Faith Trischler has been found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult. Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes. Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Faith was […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
18-year-old charged after shooting during football game in Groveport
An earlier report on this shooting can be seen in the video player above. GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man was charged following a shooting at Groveport Madison High School during a football game Friday night. At around 9:07 p.m., Groveport police officers responded to a shooting outside the football stadium during a game […]
cwcolumbus.com
Family feels violated after robbers run down Clintonville man and steal his tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Clintonville father of four is being treated at the hospital after robbers hit him and then dragged him with their vehicle. Columbus Police are investigating the hit-skip that happened about 4 a.m. Friday. Witnesses said some guys were stealing tools from a work van...
Shooting breaks out at high school football game in Groveport
GROVEPORT — Friday night, a high school football stadium was forced to evacuate after gunshots were fired at Groveport Madison High School. Our news partners at WBNS in Columbus report that two people have been detained in connection to the shooting. >>14-year-old boy identified as victim killed in Dayton...
WSYX ABC6
Shots fired near Groveport Madison football game cause evacuation
GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunshots rang out in the final moments of a Groveport Madison football game Friday night, school officials say. Groveport Madison was playing in a home football game against Canal Winchester. Jeff Warner, the Communications and Community Relations Director for the district, said in a message...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hand grenade ‘inert training device’ in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Streets have re-opened in Nelsonville after a suspected hand grenade was found to be an inert training device. The city closed Myers Street after what was thought to be a hand grenade was found in a car. Myers Street between Watkins and Monroe Streets was closed, the Nelsonville Police Department said […]
Columbus Police Searching for Woman Who is Part of Larger Ohio Drug Trafficking Ring
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus are searching for a woman who is believed to...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
'He took everything': Northeast Columbus business burglarized 4 times in 2 months
Better Buy, located in Northland Plaza, says a burglar has raided their store four times. The business has lost about $50,000.
92 people arrested in Franklinton, Hilltop during 5th Operation Unity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to crack down on crime, the Columbus Division of Police completed the fifth Operation Unity collaboration focusing their patrol operations in the Franklinton and Hilltop neighborhoods. Police describe Operation Unity as a collaborative effort aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from...
17-year-old injured in Lexington Avenue shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 17-year-old boy boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A second […]
NBC4 Columbus
Galion police chief on leave
GALION, Ohio (WCMH) - Chief placed on leave while waiting on a fact finding report. Football Friday Nite Week 1: New Albany at Marysville. Football Friday Nite Week 1: Westerville North at …. Football Friday Nite Week 1: Olentangy vs. Westerville …. Football Friday Nite Week 1: Aug. 19. Police...
sunny95.com
Anti-crime sweep focuses on West Side
COLUMBUS – Columbus police made nearly 100 arrests and confiscated drugs, guns and cash during the fifth “Operation Unity,” a coordinated crackdown on violent crime in targeted neighborhoods. During a 21-hour stretch between early Wednesday and early Thursday, law enforcement and social service agencies collaborated to respond...
Comments / 0