Hilliard, OH

NBC4 Columbus

With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust

With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3AbpLVl.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus teachers set to vote on strike Sunday

Columbus teachers set to vote on strike Sunday. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Kaj9eb.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Columbus students get help heading back to school

Thousands of Columbus students get help heading back to school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3dF0afL.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Division of Police celebrates promotion of 27 officers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police held a ceremony Friday morning celebrating the promotion of several officers. 27 sworn personnel were promoted to the ranks of Commander, Lieutenant and Sergeant. According to Columbus police, this was the largest group of sworn personnel in its division history...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee. The suspect on Wednesday walked into the store in the 1400 block of E. Livingston Avenue. A security camera video showed him walking around the inside and looking at a few products. He then came […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man killed in Westgate neighborhood shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a shooting Friday night on the west side. Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Wicklow Road in Westgate. The victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene, police...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday night, according to Columbus police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Westgate Park at the 3000 block of Wicklow Road around 10:20 p.m. Police say they received multiple 911 calls of vehicles chasing each other and shooting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman missing from west Columbus found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Faith Trischler has been found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult. Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes. Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Faith was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Shots fired near Groveport Madison football game cause evacuation

GROVEPORT, Ohio (WSYX) — Gunshots rang out in the final moments of a Groveport Madison football game Friday night, school officials say. Groveport Madison was playing in a home football game against Canal Winchester. Jeff Warner, the Communications and Community Relations Director for the district, said in a message...
GROVEPORT, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hand grenade ‘inert training device’ in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Streets have re-opened in Nelsonville after a suspected hand grenade was found to be an inert training device. The city closed Myers Street after what was thought to be a hand grenade was found in a car. Myers Street between Watkins and Monroe Streets was closed, the Nelsonville Police Department said […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
10TV

92 people arrested in Franklinton, Hilltop during 5th Operation Unity

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In an effort to crack down on crime, the Columbus Division of Police completed the fifth Operation Unity collaboration focusing their patrol operations in the Franklinton and Hilltop neighborhoods. Police describe Operation Unity as a collaborative effort aimed at removing violent offenders, weapons and narcotics from...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old injured in Lexington Avenue shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 17-year-old boy boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A second […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Galion police chief on leave

GALION, Ohio (WCMH) - Chief placed on leave while waiting on a fact finding report.
GALION, OH
sunny95.com

Anti-crime sweep focuses on West Side

COLUMBUS – Columbus police made nearly 100 arrests and confiscated drugs, guns and cash during the fifth “Operation Unity,” a coordinated crackdown on violent crime in targeted neighborhoods. During a 21-hour stretch between early Wednesday and early Thursday, law enforcement and social service agencies collaborated to respond...
COLUMBUS, OH

