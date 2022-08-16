Read full article on original website
Despite billions in canceled orders, container imports stay near peak
Walmart said Tuesday that it had “canceled billions of dollars in orders to help align inventory levels with expected demand.” Target disclosed the following day that it had canceled over $1.5 billion in orders, and revealed that it had shipped in much of its back-to-school goods early. Nevertheless,...
Red Arts Capital acquires Midwest warehousing, transloading provider
Red Arts Capital announced it has acquired warehousing and transloading services provider Partners Warehouse. Headquartered outside of Chicago, Partners Warehouse operates eight facilities with nearly 1 million square feet of space in Illinois. Its warehousing functions include cross docking, pick-and-pack, container unloading and rail car loading and unloading. It serves the building materials, lumber, metals, automotive and consumer goods verticals.
Used truck prices dip in July except for lower-mileage models
Used truck prices are falling at auctions and dealerships, with one exception — newer equipment with fewer than 400,000 miles on the odometer. After months of stratospheric prices, the air is escaping the balloon. Higher production of new trucks is prompting trade-ins that all but dried up during pandemic-related supply disruptions.
Stord names Tom Barone president and CCO
Continued business expansion has created the need for additional executive-level expertise at cloud supply chain company Stord. On Thursday, the Atlanta-based company named Tom Barone, an experienced e-commerce and logistics executive, its first president and chief commercial officer. Most recently chief revenue officer for CommerceHub, Barone boasts more than 20...
Hyzon Motors ousts CEO Craig Knight as financial probe continues
Hyzon Motors has ousted CEO Craig Knight because of a financial quagmire over how the trucking fuel cell maker reported revenue in China and managed internal financial controls. Parker Meeks, most recently Hyzon’s chief strategy officer, was named president and interim CEO effective immediately. Knight also was removed as a...
