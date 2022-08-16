ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the Hilltop neighborhood Friday night, according to Columbus police. Officers responded to reports of a shooting near Westgate Park at the 3000 block of Wicklow Road around 10:20 p.m. Police say they received multiple 911 calls of vehicles chasing each other and shooting […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man sought after fatal Marion shooting

Man sought after fatal Marion shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QGWdFS. Thousands of Columbus students get help heading back …. With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust. Two suspects fatally shot in officer-involved shooting …. FULL: Knox County Sheriff’s Office update on Friday …. Man killed in Hilltop shooting, found inside...
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police identify 21-year-old as May homicide suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police filed a warrant Friday for the arrest of a man accused of killing a 32-year-old in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Paul R. Harris III, 21, is suspected of fatally shooting 32-year-old Trey L. Glover and injuring another man on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue on May 29, according to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee. The suspect on Wednesday walked into the store in the 1400 block of E. Livingston Avenue. A security camera video showed him walking around the inside and looking at a few products. He then came […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police arrest 92 people in Franklinton, Hilltop operation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police made more than 90 arrests, recovered eight illegal guns, issued 69 liquor citations and seized more than 50 grams of cocaine as part of an operation in Franklinton and Hilltop. In response to violent crime trends in the two areas, police completed its fifth “Operation Unity” to address violent […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman missing from west Columbus found

UPDATE: Columbus police said Faith Trischler has been found. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an 18-year-old woman they said is a missing endangered adult. Faith Trischler has blonde hair with red streaks and blue tips and blue eyes. Faith is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Faith was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hand grenade ‘inert training device’ in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Streets have re-opened in Nelsonville after a suspected hand grenade was found to be an inert training device. The city closed Myers Street after what was thought to be a hand grenade was found in a car. Myers Street between Watkins and Monroe Streets was closed, the Nelsonville Police Department said […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

FULL: Knox County Sheriff's Office update on Friday evening shooting

A shooting Friday evening in Knox County had the Sheriff's Office recommending residents to shelter in place. FULL: Knox County Sheriff’s Office update on Friday …. After drops in Ohio teacher pensions, money managers …. Evening Weather Forecast 8-20-2022. Thousands of Columbus students get help heading back …. Columbus...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Columbus students get help heading back to school

Thousands of Columbus students get help heading back to school. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3dF0afL. Thousands of Columbus students get help heading back …. With mask policy lifted, Columbus businesses adjust. Two suspects fatally shot in officer-involved shooting …. FULL: Knox County Sheriff’s Office update on Friday …. Man killed in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old injured in Lexington Avenue shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 17-year-old boy boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A second […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Accused Columbus shooter arrested for killing 25-year-old woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of killing a 25-year-old woman on the city’s north side was arrested Thursday, police said. Joseph Mendoza, 37, is accused of fatally shooting Mirracclle Anderson Morris, who police found unresponsive on the evening of Aug. 10, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Medical crews pronounced Morris […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Driver dead after hitting telephone pole in Perry Township

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person died Thursday evening after crashing into a telephone pole in Perry Township. Just after 9 p.m., a westbound motorist driving a Toyota Camry on State Route 161 near West Dublin Granville Road and Fiesta Drive veered off the right side of the road, according to a news release from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

16-year-old dead after crash in Richland County

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Authorities are investigating a crash in Mifflin Township that left a 16-year-old dead on Thursday. The crash occurred when a Chevrolet Impala driven by a 16-year-old boy veered off the right side of the road and hit a tree and landed in a ditch around 1:25 p.m., according to the […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

28-year-old shot multiple times near east side Marathon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man was shot multiple times Thursday evening on the city’s east side. Around 7:15 p.m., police responded to the Marathon gas station on the 3300 block of East Livingston Avenue on reports of a shooting, where they found a 28-year-old man with several gunshot wounds to the upper body, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Galion police chief on leave

GALION, Ohio (WCMH) - Chief placed on leave while waiting on a fact finding report. Football Friday Nite Week 1: New Albany at Marysville. Football Friday Nite Week 1: Westerville North at …. Football Friday Nite Week 1: Olentangy vs. Westerville …. Football Friday Nite Week 1: Aug. 19. Police...
GALION, OH

