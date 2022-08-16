Read full article on original website
San Angelo LIVE!
WATCH: Rollover Crash on Rain-slicked Roadway Sends Driver to Hospital
SAN ANGELO –– The Driver of a blue Toyota SUV was injured Friday afternoon when his vehicle failed to negotiate a curve on US-67 southbound near the Tom Green County Jail on a rain slick roadway. The area had recently experienced rain and the roadway may have been...
San Angelo LIVE!
Whatacrash: Lunch Time Crash Shuts Down Intersection
SAN ANGELO, TX – Two people were injured during a lunch time crash on Thursday afternoon at the intersection of 19th St. and N. Bryant near Whataburger. According to the Assistant Public Information Officer Kelsey Hernandez, on Aug. 18 at around 1:30 p.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of 19th and N. Bryant for the report of a major crash involving a blue Mitsubishi Outlander and a white Honda Civic.
San Angelo LIVE!
Arrests for Fishing Without a License & DWI Top the Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO, TX – Two dozen suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the past 24 hours. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record.
kksa-am.com
Meals for the Elderly Expanding Service to Concho County
San Angelo’s Meals For The Elderly program has announced that they will expand services. to Concho County. Meals For The Elderly is a non-profit organization that currently delivers. lunchtime meals Monday through Friday to homebound seniors in Tom Green County and. Miles. Starting September 1st they will be expanding...
City Council Approves Funding to Improve Most Dangerous Intersections
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo City Council Tuesday approved a contract for design improvement at six of the city's most dangerous intersections during its regular meeting. During the presentation to council, Operations Director Patrick Frerich listed six of the most dangerous intersections. This list was determined by the number of crashes at those intersections. The following were determined to be among the most dangerous intersections in San Angelo according to the TxDOT Study. Sunset & Sherwood Sherwood & Arden FM388 (Ave. L) & Chadbourne Bryant and 29th Bryant and…
San Angelo LIVE!
Parole Violations & Weed Possession Arrests Tops Friday Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report...
Man charged with second degree felony after 2018 hit-and-run
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Jacob Martinez was riding his bicycle northbound in 2018 on a San Angelo road when he was suddenly struck by an oncoming truck. Driver Clayton Dunn hit Martinez from behind at 6:05 p.m. Nov. 21, 2018 on North Van Buren Street and instead of stopping to help, he continued to drive off.
Trashy Texas Criminals Could Pay the Price for Using the Wrong Dumpster
No one likes litter. The signs all over Texas boldly proclaim, "Don't Mess With Texas." Sometimes when you're on the go it can be hard to find a trash can. In an effort to do the right thing, we've all been tempted to avoid littering by using a random unlocked dumpster outside an apartment complex or business. Even more often, many of us have have had a mattress or old tires to dispose of and had no idea where to dump it.
Utility Construction Closes Busy San Angelo Intersection on the 1st Day of School
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo City officials Tuesday afternoon announced that the intersection of College Hills Blvd. and Oxford Dr. will close again on the first two days of school Wednesday and Thursday. According to information from the city, the intersection of College Hills Boulevard and Oxford Dr. will be completely closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 & 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18. Citizens traveling north on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling west on Millbrook Drive to Southwest Boulevard then to Sherwood Way to Avenue N to access the…
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: August 19, 2022
New positive cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in Tom Green County. Read the latest report from the City of San Angelo to learn more.
San Angelo LIVE!
DETAILS: San Angelo Woman Arrested for Shooting Man Below the Belt
SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo woman has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting a man in the leg. According to police reports, a San Angelo police officer was dispatched to Shannon Medical Center, located at 120 East Harris regarding a shooting victim last Saturday. Once officers arrived, they were informed that the shooting occurred at a residence in the 4100 block of Nottingham Trail.
Credit Card Abuse highlights SAPD’s Wanted Wednesday
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has released this week’s ‘Wanted Wednesday,’ highlighting Jeremy Cozad, who has a felony warrant out for Credit/Debit Card Abuse. Cozad is a 29-year-old male, stands 5’9″, roughly 200 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes Any information that leads to Cozad’s arrest could result in a reward […]
City Council approves $253,500 boilers for Foster Coliseum and Spur Arena
"The coliseum and Spur Arena do share two boiler units, since 1999," Walker explained. "We cannot operate both the coliseum and Spur Arena without having the boiler units operable."
Firefighters union: 50 Guns in 50 days for $50
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Fire Fighters Association is selling tickets for their gun raffle, 50 Guns in 50 days for $50. The raffle is advertised as having $25000 in prizes with only 1000 tickets available for purchase, all proceeds benefit the San Angelo Firefighters Association. You must be 18 years old or […]
Jury Sends Dunn to Prison for Bicycle Dragging Death
SAN ANGELO – The man accused of running over 33-year-old Jacob Martinez on Thanksgiving Eve in 2018 and dragging him to his death was sentenced to 15 years in prison Thursday afternoon. The jury trial of Clayton Dunn vs. the State of Texas has come to end after four days. San Angelo LIVE!, the only media outlet in the courtroom, reported earlier that the jury closed out day 3, Aug. 17, with the guilty verdict. The court resumed on Aug. 18 at 8:30 a.m. for the punishment phase. The most impactful moment of the punishment phase came when Martinez's mother, Patricia Hernandez, took the stand.…
San Angelo LIVE!
Rowena Man Arrested for Violently Beating & Kidnapping a Woman in Tom Green County
SAN ANGELO – A Rowena man has been arrested after the violent kidnapping a woman from a Tom Green County home Monday afternoon. According to law enforcement reports, on August 15, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., San Angelo Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman stating, “Help me. Help me. He’s trying to kill me.” After that, the phone call disconnected. Dispatch was able to locate the origin of the call to a residence in the 1000 block of Mahon Ave. in rural Tom Green County.
2 Persons Injured After Crash In San Angelo (San Angelo, TX)
Assistant Public Information Officer Kelsey Hernandez stated that 2 people were injured on Thursday afternoon in a motor vehicle crash. The incident is reported to have taken place at the intersection of 19th St and N. Bryant.
San Angelo LIVE!
DAILY LIVE! | Dangerous Intersection Due for an Upgrade
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, Joseph Vargas joins Joe Hyde to talk about his new book. Also, an alleged murderer was indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, six intersections will be upgraded by the city, Clayton Dunn has pled not guilty, TLCA is getting a new stadium and speaking of school, it starts tomorrow!
San Angelo LIVE!
Your County Attorney Got a Break, Why Can't Evan Berryhill?
SAN ANGELO, TX — Tom Green County Attorney Chris Taylor whose office is prosecuting Evan Berryhill for a hate crime has not responded to our questions about why his office chose to charge Berryhill with “unwanted touching” after Berryhill, a single woman in her 20s, was the subject of a months’ long politically-motivated online harassment, bullying and stalking campaign.
Kidnapping suspect booked at Tom Green County Jail
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 44 year old kidnapping subject was arrested Aug. 17 in San Angelo after he assaulted a man and woman, according to Tom Green County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to the 1000 block of Mahon Ave. Aug. 15 by a female and when they arrived to the scene, a man said he had been assaulted.
