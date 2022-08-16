Read full article on original website
The Verge
Apple’s new podcast charts show Amazon at the top
Apple Podcasts is introducing a pair of new top 100 charts today that track subscription podcasts and subscription podcast channels. And as of day one, Amazon is at the top. Amazon’s stable of shows dominates the new charts. Morbid, SmartLess, and Something Was Wrong, which release early for subscribers of Amazon-owned Wondery Plus, nab the top three spots among subscriber shows in the US. The type of limited-time exclusivity arrangement, which is looser than the platform-exclusive arrangement that Spotify has with shows like The Joe Rogan Experience and Call Her Daddy, appears to be working in driving subscriptions, even if it’s away from Amazon’s platforms.
J Lo and Ben Affleck hold lavish estate wedding
Celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot Saturday -- for the second time in just over a month -- in a lavish ceremony at the "Good Will Hunting" star's estate, US media reported. Lopez posted a video of herself appearing emotional and admiring a green ring in her newsletter, "On The JLo." US media reported that the ring was an emerald-cut pale green diamond.
Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg Ties the Knot With Bizman Tom Bernthal
Facebook honcho Sheryl Sandberg married businessman and former TV producer Tom Bernthal in Wyoming on Saturday. The groom wore jeans and cowboy boots and the bride wore a long, lacy gown, according to People magazine and a photo on Instagram. It’s the second marriage for both; Bernthal, 50, is divorced, and Sandberg, 52, is widowed. “After both experiencing loss, @sherylsandberg and I weren’t sure we would ever find love again. Over the last three years, we’ve merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true,” Bernthal wrote in an Instagram post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheryl Sandberg (@sherylsandberg) Read it at People
The Verge
Instagram says it wasn’t trying to block Reels exports and will fix sound issue
Instagram says it wasn’t intentionally trying to stop creators from filming in its app and then exporting their videos to other platforms like TikTok. The Verge reported this week that sound was being stripped from video clips exported from the Instagram Reels edit screen for iPhone users, meaning you had to fully publish a Reel in order to properly save it. Now, Instagram’s owner, Meta, says this was a bug and that it intends to fix the issue.
The Verge
It looks like streaming ruled monthly TV viewing for the first time ever
More people spent their TV time watching a streaming service than cable or broadcast last month, according to a report from Nielsen (via The Wall Street Journal). The audience measurement company says that this is the first time ever that streaming services have accounted for the biggest chunk of people’s viewing habits.
The Verge
Meditation apps also experienced a post-pandemic falloff
I’ve really tried to meditate. I know it would probably be good for me! But no matter how much I tried (and if my therapist asks, I definitely tried), I couldn’t make the habit stick. So I gave up. And I’m not alone: over the past two years, fewer and fewer people have been using meditation apps like Calm and Headspace, according to some new data from app research firm Apptopia.
The Verge
Instagram gets mean about sending video clips to TikTok
Instagram is tired of creators making their videos in Reels and then heading over to TikTok. While using Reels this week, The Verge discovered that when trying to download an edited clip to an iPhone, the audio from the clip disappeared. This means if you want to export the footage from Reels to use in another app, you have to actually post the Reel first in order to save the sound. As recently as late July, it was possible to download the clip with audio and use it in a separate app — like, say, TikTok — without posting it first.
The Verge
HBO Max is offering 30 percent off a one-year subscription for new and returning subscribers
New HBO Max owner Warner Bros. Discovery has been playing fast and loose with content recently on the streaming service as a result of fallout from the messy megamerger. Even though it’s been shedding shows and movies from the service to save money — and even canceling late-stage projects — it’s trying to course-correct any lost subscriptions by offering a new deal to bring in subscribers.
The Verge
Are we dreaming? The Sandman just released a two-part bonus episode
Netflix has just released a bonus, full-length episode for The Sandman, its critically acclaimed live-action series based on Neil Gaiman’s DC Comics series of the same name. This new episode is split into two parts, each covering a standalone short story from the original dark fantasy comic series. The...
The Verge
Stop using BeReal like Instagram
Some of you are using BeReal exactly the way it was intended to be used. For that, I applaud you. But some of you are using it in a very, very wrong way. You people know exactly who you are. For those unfamiliar, BeReal is a social network that’s an...
The Verge
Twitter tests a special tag to highlight phone number-verified accounts
Elon Musk’s bot-baiting aside, Twitter has had many people call for changes to how it identifies accounts and what can be done to call out which ones are more legit than others. Now engineer Jane Manchun Wong has dug up a Twitter label that would put a mark on accounts with a verified phone number. She also noted another test feature showing view counts for tweets, which some users already have access to for their own tweets under the label of “analytics.” However, she said it’s unclear if this would be limited to the author or visible to everyone.
The Verge
The Big Ten’s new deal makes sports streaming rights more confusing than ever
The Big Ten Conference announced a new slate of sports TV and streaming deals on Thursday, which will reportedly bring the conference more than $8 billion over the next seven years. It’s the richest rights deal in the history of college sports, with most of the money coming from Fox, CBS, and NBC — and most of the games coming to linear TV. There’s a streaming element, too, mostly through Peacock and Paramount Plus. But the big takeaway from the latest big-money deal? Watching sports is only getting more confusing and more expensive.
The Verge
How to create an Alexa Routine
If you’ve got an Echo smart speaker sitting on your kitchen counter and all you’ve used it for so far is to set an egg timer, play some music, and maybe enjoy the occasional “pull my finger” joke, you’re missing out. Alexa, the virtual assistant...
The Verge
HBO Max drops 200 Sesame Street episodes from its catalog
In potentially devastating news for kids and parents, about 200 episodes of Sesame Street have been removed from HBO Max, Variety reports. Many of the dropped episodes are from the show’s earliest seasons, and the number of Sesame Street episodes on the service has fallen from around 650 to 456, according to Variety.
The Verge
Mark Zuckerberg has responded to the metaverse memes
Earlier this week, Mark Zuckerberg posted a screenshot of his digital avatar standing in front of the Eiffel Tower and what I think is supposed to be la Sagrada Família as a way of announcing that Horizon Worlds was launching in France and Spain. Unfortunately for him, the internet more or less immediately started dragging and meme-ifying the screenshot of the virtual reality platform — likely because the graphics were, as one Twitter user described it, about on par with the Teletubbies game for the PlayStation One.
The Verge
Snap is giving up on its Pixy drone after just four months
Snap just introduced its selfie drone, Pixy, in April, but the company won’t be developing any future versions of the product, according to The Wall Street Journal. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel apparently told employees at a Q&A session about the choice to no longer develop the Pixy line. A source told the publication the company plans to sell the current Pixy, and that model is still available for purchase on the Pixy website.
The Verge
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are its best earbuds yet
We’re entering new territory in the walled garden earbud wars: to get the very best audio quality from Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, you need to use them with a Samsung phone. It was always going to come to this. Between Apple’s AirPods, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, Google’s Pixel Buds, and other earbuds developed by companies with a deep-rooted interest in the smartphone world, we’ve already seen many convenience-minded features — one-touch setup, automatic device switching, head-tracking spatial audio, and others — that incentivize consumers to match their brand of buds with the phone in their pocket. The goal is to lock you into that ecosystem as you gradually upgrade one device and then the other in perpetuity.
The Verge
Google brought back the timer, and it’s about time
Google’s handy timer and stopwatch that you can use right from Search have returned. The tools have been unavailable for weeks, but Google public search liaison Danny Sullivan announced that the timer was back in a tweet on Wednesday. To use the timer, just type “set a timer for...
The Verge
Google search updates will prioritize real reviews over clickbait
Google is making a series of updates to Search that aim to tackle clickbait and improve the relevancy of search results, prioritizing original and authentic reviews over recycled information that passes around aggregator sites. The changes in the form of two updates are being rolled out in the weeks ahead, according to a blog post announcing the ranking updates.
The Verge
Fitbit Pay’s days might be numbered
It’s been more than two years since Google plopped down $2.1 billion for Fitbit, but there hasn’t been much integration between the two companies’ products thus far. That looks like it’ll change this fall. Not only is the upcoming Pixel Watch set to get a shiny Fitbit integration, but it also appears that the rumored Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 might have some kind of Google Wallet integration as well.
