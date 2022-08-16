Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's Most Eccentric TownTravel MavenMars, PA
Related
Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback
Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
Yardbarker
Report: Lions Interested in Steelers QB Mason Rudolph
Rudolph worked with the second team, and occasionally the first, during the first three weeks of training camp. But after Kenny Pickett's impressive performance in the preseason opener, he's jumped Rudolph in the depth chart. Sources say the Steelers are looking for a third-round pick in exchange for Rudolph. The...
Mason Rudolph gets brutally honest on being behind Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky in Steelers’ preseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a three-man quarterback competition going on in the preseason and Mike Tomlin provided a key update ahead of preseason Week 2. With Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Mason Rudolph all facing off in hopes of being named the starter, Tomlin revealed that it will be Trubisky starting against the Jaguars on Saturday. Tomlin also informed fans that Pickett would be the second quarterback to take the field, running with the second stringers, pushing Rudolph down to third-string duties.
Yardbarker
Steelers to Start Giving QB Chris Oladokun More Reps
LATROBE, PA -- Despite already having used their first-round pick on a quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers reached further into the 2021 class of signal-callers in the seventh round, selecting South Dakota State star Chris Oladokun with the 241st pick the Draft. Oladokun arrived in Pittsburgh at an awkward time. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Steelers Make Seven Moves Including Placing Karl Joseph & Anthony Miller On IR
The Steelers also cut DT Doug Costin, OL Jake Dixon, OL Chris Owens and P Cameron Nizialek. Miller, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,353,700 contract when the Bears traded him to the Texans to swap a seventh-round pick for a fifth-round pick.
Mason Rudolph Not Happy With Reps in Steelers QB Battle
The Pittsburgh Steelers veteran has taken a back seat to Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.
Yardbarker
Mike Tomlin Confirms Steelers QB Plan Against Jaguars
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will roll with Mitch Trubisky as their starting quarterback for a second-straight preseason game. Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed the veteran will remain with the ones against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Behind Trubisky will be Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph. Pickett will be the second...
Yardbarker
Steelers QB Update: Mason Rudolph Takes Back Seat to Kenny Pickett
LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have entered the final phase of their three-way quarterback competition. After nearly a month-long battle, some has changed, and we're getting a real feel for what it'll look like in Week 1. For now, Mitch Trubisky remains the starter. The Steelers signed him with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Larry Ogunjobi Solidifies Steelers D-line
Ogunjobi was selected 65th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns out of Charlotte. He only started 1 game in his rookie year but played in 14 games. He ended his rookie season with 1 sack, 32 tackles and 4 tackles for loss. From there he would go on to be the starter and would put up some pretty good numbers. In his 4 years with the Browns he would total 14.5 sacks, 229 tackles and 29 tackles for loss. If you compare him to a guy like Cam Heyward who’s first 4 years as a started total 23.5 sacks, 187 tackles and 37 tackles for loss. Besides sacks the numbers are not too far off.
NFL・
Comments / 0