Modified Bid Posting The Recreation Center at Bear Branch Gym Ceiling Tile Removal and Replacement for The Woodlands Township

I-45 IS NOW CLOSED -BACKUP TO GLADSDELL
TXDOT HAS CLOSED SOUTHBOUND LANES UNTIL 5AM MONDAY-AT CRIGHTON/RIVER PLANTATION. TXDOT HAS JUST BEEN NOTIFIED BY THE CONTRACTOR THAT ALL THE MATERIAL NEEDED HAS NOT ARRIVED THERE WILL BE A ONE-WEEK DELAY FROM THE ORIGINAL TUESDAY AUGUST 16, 2022. TUESDAY NIGHT , AUGUST 23 AND 24TH FROM 9 PM UNTIL...
Families say they have to deal with brown, smelly water in new Conroe neighborhood
CONROE, Texas – When you buy a new home, you normally expect to have working electricity and running, clean water. For some residents in the Deer Trail Estates in Conroe, they say they saw water issues the first day they moved in. “We never had a reliable water source,”...
Road construction this weekend puts the ‘GRRR’ in ‘gridlock’
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Road crews are pulling a double whammy this weekend for travelers, commuters, and visitors. Anyone who survived last weekend’s brake-light bonanza north of The Woodlands on Interstate 45 southbound are about to be treated to a second weekend of standstill traffic. Not to be outdone, one of the alternate routes, FM 249 – aka ‘The Tomball Parkway’ – will also be shutting down.
‘It was over $300 more than our electric bill’: Conroe families see water bills double -- even triple
CONROE, Texas – You can usually predict how much you’ll pay for your water bill each month. But for some residents in Conroe, they got quite the surprise on their most recent bill. “Our mouths fell open and hit the floor,” said Linda Gill of Conroe. Linda...
Montgomery County Sheriff Office Seeks the Community’s Help to Locate Stolen Classic Truck
PORTER, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen 1971 Chevrolet C1500 truck bearing Texas LP GS73MT. The vehicle has a restored exterior and interior with a matching seafoam green color. The vehicle was stolen on July 29th, 2022 from a home in the Porter, Texas.
Total closure of Tomball Tollway main lanes scheduled this weekend, Aug. 19-22
The Harris County Toll Road Authority has announced a total closure of the northbound and southbound lanes on the Tomball Tollway—the tolled portion of Hwy. 249—near the Grand Parkway from 9 p.m. Aug. 19 to 5 a.m. Aug. 22. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) The Harris County Toll Road...
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $351,460
Exquisite 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Southern Pointe from DR Horton! Beautifully constructed, the Richmond offers an open concept floor plan with a spacious living room, dining area, and much more. Enjoy cooking in the gourmet kitchen featuring sparkling granite counters, espresso cabinetry, island, pantry, and stainless appliance package. Escape to the primary suite with oversized tile shower and huge walk-in closet. Smart home features include video doorbell, programmable thermostat, and smart lights at the front entry. Experience College Station's premiere master planned community! Future development plans for Southern Pointe include a dog park, 10 miles of walking trails, recreation center with community pool, multiple ponds, and more. Conveniently located right off Highway 6, you're just minutes to shopping, medical centers, schools, and restaurants in Tower Point, and a quick commute to Houston. Don't forget the vinyl plank flooring throughout common areas, covered patio, and more! With an energy efficient design, this home is sure to be #1 on your list. Ready for Fall 2022 move-in!
6-year-old dropped off by bus at wrong location found alone on street corner miles away from home
HOUSTON – After her first day of school, Olivia Reynolds’ parents anxiously waited for her at the corner of their block where the bus was supposed to drop her off. However, when the bus arrived, there was just one problem. Olivia wasn’t on it. The 6-year-old’s mother...
Longtime residents at Houston apartment complex feel new ownership is trying to push them out
WEBSTER, Texas - Longtime residents at one Houston apartment complex spoke with FOX 26 exclusively, saying new ownership is trying to push them out. "It seems like she’s trying to kick us out, and not explain anything to us," says Vikkie Kiddy, resident of the Pine Arbor Apartments for 25 years.
WASHINGTON CO. FIREFIGHTERS REMIND PUBLIC OF ACTIVE BURN BAN
While Washington County has received some rain and looks to potentially get more in the coming days, local firefighters caution residents against starting outdoor burning again. The Washington County Firefighters Association says the county’s burn ban is still in effect and will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
City of Conroe Proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Budget
THE WOODLANDS, TX - The Conroe City Council held a special council meeting on Wednesday, August 17, to discuss the proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Operating Budget and Capital Improvement Program Budget. City Council is considering the voter approval tax rate of $0.4280. The City’s current tax rate is $0.4375. This...
Nothing Bundt Cakes coming to League City in September
Nothing Bundt Cakes will come to League City by mid-September. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will open mid-September at 2515 Gulf Freeway S., Ste. 200, according to the store. The bakery offers a variety of bundt cakes, allowing customers to choose from up to 10 flavors and over 60 cake designs throughout the year based on seasons and holidays. Cake sizes range from 4-10 inches. www.nothingbundtcakes.com.
Construction to begin this fall for Katy’s historic J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer
The landmark, located at 5321 First St. in Katy, has been mostly unmaintained for decades. (Laura Robb/Community Impact Newspaper) After nearly three decades of disuse, a plan for new life for Katy’s J.V. Cardiff & Sons Rice Dryer is underway. A permit for $2.1 million in construction to the...
Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21
Here are three things to do in the Conroe area Aug. 20-21. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Attend a home show: Aug. 20-21 The Montgomery County Home and Outdoor living show offers home goods, decor and artisan furniture. Teachers get in half off; first responders, military personnel and veterans get in free. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $7. Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, 9055 Airport Road, Conroe.www.texwoodshows.com.
High-water locations on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — Storms can cause some Houston-area roads to flood. This page will be updated when there are high-water spots along your route.
ANYONE HAVING ISSUES WITH CELL SERVICE OR CABLE TV IN CONROE
Getting multiple reports of cable tv down as is cell service in Conroe. If you are one and can text. which company and closest intersection and zip code. We are trying to track it down. 10:30pm update-AT&T is having issues since 05:40 PM EST.
Montgomery County proposes absorbing Woodlands Township's $10M law enforcement payroll
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Montgomery County commissioners want sheriff’s office employees now dedicated to The Woodlands Township to be added to the county payroll, ending a longtime financial contract with the township. As part of that proposed change, the county is planning...
Houston-area company plans Wonderland entertainment development
SAN ANTONIO – A Houston-area company plans to redevelop retail space inside Wonderland of the Americas into a new entertainment venue. The new tenant is “taking up a large amount of space” Balcones Heights Mayor Suzanne de Leon said. AR’s Entertainment Hub owner Archie Wright said the...
Strong winds, hail and rain tore through Pearland neighborhood, damaging fences and homes
PEARLAND – Strong winds caused thousands of dollars of damage to a Pearland home and fence and destroyed a neighbor’s shed, which was found in pieces spread throughout the neighborhood. “It just started getting worse. I mean you could hear the wind, you could hear it. I mean...
Some roads impassable due to high water
Keep an eye on high-water locations reported on area roads and other trouble spots for drivers.
