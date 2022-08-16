Read full article on original website
Man wanted in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) -- The Lee County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man accused of fraud. They are looking for Bryan Dill, according to the LCSO Facebook page. He is currently being sought by the LCSO after being indicted for home repair fraud. If you know where he...
Threat on life of Mississippi supervisor under investigation
Panola County investigators on Thursday continued their questioning of residents in and around the Enid Shores area, after District 3 Supervisor John Thomas was threatened in a letter received at the Batesville Courthouse by mail Tuesday. Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed that investigators have a person of interest in the case,...
Oxford, Mississippi: Thursday, August 18, 2022 Food and Drink Specials + Entertainment
Off Square Books: RINKER BUCK in conversation with JOHN RUSKEY for Life on the Mississippi (6 pm) Powerhouse: Oxford Film Festival presents a screening of Pulp Fiction (7 pm; TWIST CONTEST! Serving Royale w/ Cheese and Kahuna Burgers, $5 Milkshakes and more!) Rockhouse Live: DJ & LADIES NIGHT. Campus Wines:...
Shelby County Clerk’s Office closes early on Friday, turning away two dozen people in line
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ahead of a weeklong closure of the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, staffers closed early at the Mullins Station location and turned away more than two dozen people. The hours of the Mullins Station location are normally 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., according to hours posted...
Security camera footage helped Oxford police identify auto burglary suspects
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - At least two people will be charged for auto burglaries in Oxford. According to the Oxford Police Department, the individuals broke into unlocked vehicles early Wednesday morning, Aug. 17 in the area of Old Taylor Road. Police shared security camera footage of two individuals walking toward...
California man arrested by Mississippi officers after traffic stop leads to discovery more than 800 fentanyl pills
A traffic stop by the Tupelo Police Department led to the discovery of more than 800 fentanyl pills and the arrest of a California man. On Aug. 17, TPD initiated a misdemeanor traffic stop in the area of East Main and Elizabeth on a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Leopoldo Gomez (aka “Polo”, 38 years old, Los Angeles).
Tupelo police ask for help in finding missing person
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department made a public appeal Wednesday asking where officers could find a woman missing since her release from the Lee County jail July 7. Peggie Gray Norris, 67, stands 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. Someone last saw her wearing a pink...
Shooting at park in Tupelo leaves many concerned
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo shooting is leaving several people concerned about an uptick in gun violence. The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting, Aug. 15 at Theron Nichols Park. One teenager was shot and was taken to the hospital. A bullet grazed another teenager. Police...
Second shooting in two days — both involving deputies from same sheriff’s office — under investigation by Mississippi authorities
Mississippi authorities are investigating a second shooting involving a Desoto County deputy in two days. Another person was reportedly shot Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed in a news release. the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. at Bethel Road near 178 at a car wash in Olive...
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
Human trafficking suspect identified after being shot by DeSoto County deputy
This story has been updated to reflect the identity of the suspect and charges. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was shot by a DeSoto County deputy is now facing charges after officials say he tried to run the deputy over. This shooting happened at Bethel Road near 178 at a car wash in Olive […]
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
BREAKING: Tupelo Police investigating shooting at a city park that left 2 injured
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – 2 Teenagers are injured in a shooting at a Tupelo park. Police were called to a report of a shooting at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road around 6:30 Monday evening. Officers found one juvenile with gunshot wounds and another juvenile who had been grazed,...
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
Mississippi restaurants ordered to pay back wages for federal labor violations
A Mississippi franchise operator of five chain chicken wing restaurants was illegally deducting money from workers’ wages and violated child labor regulations, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Boss Wings Enterprises LLC in Southaven, which is owned by the family of rapper Rick Ross, was ordered to pay...
Vehicle fire jetted black smoke into air in north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tractor trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17 in north Tupelo. The incident happened on Interstate 22 near McCullough Boulevard. The driver was not injured, according to Tupelo police.
2 teens shot in Tupelo, 2 suspects detained
TUPELO, Miss. (WMC) - Two teens were injured Monday night as a result of a shooting at Theron Nickels Park in Tupelo, police say. Tupelo police responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m., where they located one teen with multiple gunshot wounds and another with a graze wound. The more...
MHP: New Albany driver's license office temporarily closed
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol says its driver's license office in New Albany is temporarily closed until further notice. MHP made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 16. MHP did not provide a reason for the closure.
Tallahatchie sickle cell patient sent back to prison on faulty charges, mother claims
A barrage of gunfire rang out on the otherwise quiet streets of small-town Tutwiler at about 1:30 a.m. on July 24, 2021, the officer on patrol reported. At least 15 shots were exchanged between the shooters in two vehicles, with one man reportedly standing outside of one of them while firing.
Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident
OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
