sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 React “Oreo”
With a variety of Air Force 1 variations presented to us in 2022, where does the Air Force 1 React rank? The modern upgrades aren’t dispersed evenly throughout the shoe; instead, Nike opts for a classic toe (albeit inverted) and a lace collar with the standard rubber sole, while the mid-panel and heel are dressed up in a translucent TPU material common in Nike’s modern footwear offerings.
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold" Officially Revealed: Photos
With the year beginning to wind down, it has become extremely clear that Jordan Brand still has a lot to offer all of its fans out there. The brand has come through with some incredible sneakers this year, and even more, are supposedly on the horizon. One of those shoes just so happens to be the Air Jordan 12 "Black & Gold," which just got hit with some official images from Nike.
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
hotnewhiphop.com
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Jade Ash" Coming Soon: First Look
Over the last decade or so, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 has proven itself to be one of the best sneakers on the market. It is a Yeezy that Kanye keeps going back to, and throughout the last couple of years specifically, we have been subjected to a whole host of new colorways. While a new colorway hasn't been revealed in quite some time, it looks like that has changed with the arrival of the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Jade Ash."
sneakernews.com
Jordan Brand Gets Into The Christmas Spirit With Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid
Though still quite a ways away, Jordan Brand is already making preparations for the upcoming Holiday Season. And alongside much-anticipated releases, such as the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” and the 2022 Air Jordan 2 “Chicago,” we can expect seasonal renditions of silhouettes like the Air Jordan 1 Mid.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 9 "Fire Red" Release Date Delayed: Details
One of the more forgotten 90s Jumpman silhouettes is the Air Jordan 9. It is a sneaker that came out while Michael Jordan was out playing baseball, and as a result, we never truly got to see it on the court. With that being said, Jumpman still comes out with some new colorways from time to time, including the "Fire Red" model below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 "Afro Beats" Rumored Release Date Revealed
This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 7. As a result, we have seen some nice retros make their way back to the market, all while new colorways have also been shown off. This should be exciting for all sneakerheads who are fans of the early 90s sneaker, as the Jordan 7 has oftentimes been forgotten about by the brand.
A New Trio of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Styles Are Reportedly Releasing Soon
More iterations of the beloved Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker could be hitting stores soon. Sneaker leak social media account @Yeezyinfluence revealed on Instagram yesterday that three new iterations of Kanye West’s popular lifestyle runner will launch before year’s end. The aforementioned account shared mock-up depictions of the latest offerings, which revealed that the styles will don predominantly “Jade Ash,” Granite” and “Slate” color schemes throughout the entirety of the Primeknit upper and is offset by a stealthy black “SPLY-350” stripe on the lateral side. Each colorway features matching colored shoelaces, full-length Boost cushioning in the midsole, and a rubber outsole. In...
hypebeast.com
Rounding Up Air Jordan 13 Retro Grails Ahead of the "French Blue" Release
Michael Jordan donned the Air Jordan 13 Retro throughout his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Tinker Hatfield‘s design visually riffed on Jordan’s nickname, the “Black Cat,” adapting a sculpted, paw-like outsole in commemoration of the athlete’s animalistic prowess on the court. Since the model’s 1997 debut, the silhouette’s unconventional paneling has seen numerous iterations met with devout fanfare. Ahead of the “French Blue” drop, HYPEBEAST revisits noteworthy AJ13s that continue to dominate the closets of avid sneaker collectors.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bronny & Bryce James Show Off A New Nike LeBron 20 Colorway
LeBron James has had a solid signature sneaker run over the past 20 years. LeBron is known for delivering some fantastic shoes, although most fans will tell you that he peaked during his time in Miami. Either way, the Nike LeBron line continues to shine, and in 2022, fans will be getting the Nike LeBron 20, which is likely to drop closer to the start of the NBA season.
hypebeast.com
Atmos Celebrates the Nike Air Force 1's 40th Anniversary with 'Sneaker Heritage' by SHOES MASTER
A number of Nike silhouettes are celebrating anniversary milestones this year. While the Air Max 97 sees its 25th birthday in 2022, one of Nike’s most exemplary models will be hitting its 40-year mark: the Air Force 1. Since its release in 1982, the legendary pair has held a prolific stance in sports and music culture, never losing touch with the wearers that have made it iconic.
Kehlani Sported Blue Boots & Matching Hair While Out in NYC With Girlfriend 070 Shake
Kehlani performed in New York City last week and was accompanied by girlfriend 070 Shake (real name: Danielle Balbuena) after the show. The “Up At Night” singer was spotted holding hands with Balbuena while showing off a chic, trendy look complete with sky blue pointy-toed boots, which subtly matched her hair. Known for her edgy style, she paired the knee-high silhouette with a black leather micro mini skirt embellished with zippers and a semi-sheer black corset top featuring a dipped front design. The Grammy-nominated artist — who is a self-proclaimed “sneakerhead” — pulled the eye-catching outfit together with layered necklaces and a...
LeBron James' Nike Sneakers Have Become Family Business
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' two sons, Bronny and Bryce, have begun debuting new colorways of the Nike LeBron 20.
Adidas Brings Back Shoes of Controversial NBA All-Star
Former Washington Wizards point guard Gilbert Arenas' signature sneakers are available on Adidas website for $150.
