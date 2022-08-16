Read full article on original website
Related
Win Tickets to See Wu-Tang Clan and Nas at Mansfield’s Xfinity Center
Rap legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are performing at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts on Saturday, September 10, and WBSM has your shot at winning tickets to the big show. Wu-Tang is synonymous with hip hop in the 1990s, as both the group and its individual members dominated the...
WMUR.com
Jennifer Hudson gives mega fans surprise of their lives in Boston
BOSTON — Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson gave mega fans the surprise of their lives in Boston last Friday. Fans from singing sisters to a Berkley College of Music professor, who is also a multi-Grammy-winning recording engineer, showed up at the Boston Harbor Hotel ready to try out for promos touting "The Jennifer Hudson Show," which premieres next month.
Boston’s first black female CEO of a digital radio station looks to expand
BOSTON — August is National Black Business Month. One sector that really relies on support from the community is a radio station. Tucked away in a converted warehouse, Boston’s first black female Founder and CEO of a digital radio station, Danielle Johnson, runs Spark FM Radio. Every weekday...
clarku.edu
‘We all thought we’d have a little more time with him’
About his welcome-to-Clark dinners that in a single evening would turn newly arrived faculty into dear friends. About the intellectual rapacity that sent him into deep and forgotten corners of German and queer history, from which he emerged with fresh perspectives and profound truths. About his abiding commitment to, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
South End music video shoot leads to firearm arrest
Junior Martinez-Perello of Boston is facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest. A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm around a group of people filming a music video in a South Boston park, according to Boston police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.
ABC6.com
Rhode Island talk show host arrested in Warwick on trespassing charge
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island talk show host John DePetro was taken into custody Tuesday night following a livestream on social media. The radio host was filming a Facebook Live outside a home that was previously investigated in relation to the disappearance of Charlotte Lester on Staples Avenue in Warwick, when he was arrested.
Radio host John DePetro arrested on trespassing charge
Warwick police tell 12 News DePetro was arrested outside a home on Staples Avenue.
‘I live in the basement’: Airbnb stay turns ugly for bachelorette party in Providence
The women thought they rented out the entire home until a man from the basement tried forcing his way in.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Place to Eat Is At This Rhode Island Staple
Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary experts. The guy with the crazy hair has built a career around food and seeking out the best spots in the country. Getting a stamp of approval from Fieri is like a golden ticket for restaurant owners.
Field of themes: Puerto Rico in the spotlight at Polar Park
WORCESTER —The Worcester Red Sox held Puerto Rican Night to honor Roberto Clemente and local members of the Puerto Rican community during a ceremony Thursday. The pregame event came on what would have been Clemente's 88th birthday. The Hall of Famer died in a plane crash during a humanitarian trip to Nicaragua on Dec. 23, 1972....
ABC6.com
Car hits Wendy’s in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car hit the side of a Wendy’s in Warwick on Wednesday. The crash happened around 12 p.m. at the location on Quaker Lane. Warwick police said the driver suffered a medical event and was taken to the hospital. Witnesses at the scene told...
wgbh.org
A fight for chickens in Worcester: Resident petitions city to allow chickens in backyards
A dozen chickens in a coop in Amanda Shearstone’s backyard usually spend their time laying eggs or pecking at the ground, looking for food. Shearstone has had the birds since 2020, but she’s unsure how much longer she can keep them. Last year, she received a letter from...
Man accused of charging at radio host John DePetro with lawnmower
A man is facing assault charges after he allegedly went after radio talk show host John DePetro with a lawnmower, according to police.
Springfield native and Latin King gang leader Michael Cecchetelli sentenced to 4 years for racketeering in secret sentencing hearing
BOSTON - He admitted ordering murders and assaults on rival gang members and suspected traitors in his midst. He admitted to drug trafficking and racketeering for one of the most violent and pervasive street gangs in the country. But, Latin King gang leader and Springfield native Michael Cecchetelli was sentenced...
10 indicted for trafficking fentanyl in Mass.
Prosecutors say the suspects sold the drugs in public areas including the diaper aisle of a store and in supermarket parking lots.
25 Investigates: Charges upgraded in attack on Boston principal
BOSTON — 25 Investigates has learned a Suffolk County grand jury has indicted 16-year-old Laurette LeRouge as a “youthful offender” for the beating of a Boston Public Schools principal in November. Prosecutors can seek a “youthful offender” indictment when a teen has been previously committed to the...
ABC6.com
Car crashes into Providence restaurant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a restaurant in Providence Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the Caribeño restaurant on Academy Avenue. ABC 6’s Dan Coates was at the scene and saw a gray Toyota being towed away. The side of the building was damaged.
fallriverreporter.com
Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
Weekend Traffic Advisory: Streets Closed for Latin American Festival in Worcester
WORCESTER - Residents can expect traffic delays in downtown Worcester on Saturday with several streets closed for the 2022 Latin American Festival. The Worcester Police Department will implement intermittent traffic control on Aug. 20 and is advising drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians to be considerate of others while traveling downtown. Streets...
WCVB
Teen girl charged in attack that left principal of Massachusetts school unconscious
BOSTON — A teenage girl accused of attacking her principal and knocking her unconscious at a Boston school was arraigned in court Wednesday. Principal Patricia Lampron was knocked unconscious on Nov. 3 during dismissal at the Upper Campus of the Dr. William W. Henderson K-12 Inclusion School. The girl,...
Comments / 0