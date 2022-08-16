ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WMUR.com

Jennifer Hudson gives mega fans surprise of their lives in Boston

BOSTON — Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson gave mega fans the surprise of their lives in Boston last Friday. Fans from singing sisters to a Berkley College of Music professor, who is also a multi-Grammy-winning recording engineer, showed up at the Boston Harbor Hotel ready to try out for promos touting "The Jennifer Hudson Show," which premieres next month.
BOSTON, MA
clarku.edu

‘We all thought we’d have a little more time with him’

About his welcome-to-Clark dinners that in a single evening would turn newly arrived faculty into dear friends. About the intellectual rapacity that sent him into deep and forgotten corners of German and queer history, from which he emerged with fresh perspectives and profound truths. About his abiding commitment to, and...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

South End music video shoot leads to firearm arrest

Junior Martinez-Perello of Boston is facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, and resisting arrest. A 23-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm around a group of people filming a music video in a South Boston park, according to Boston police and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Rhode Island talk show host arrested in Warwick on trespassing charge

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island talk show host John DePetro was taken into custody Tuesday night following a livestream on social media. The radio host was filming a Facebook Live outside a home that was previously investigated in relation to the disappearance of Charlotte Lester on Staples Avenue in Warwick, when he was arrested.
WARWICK, RI
FUN 107

Guy Fieri’s Favorite Place to Eat Is At This Rhode Island Staple

Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary experts. The guy with the crazy hair has built a career around food and seeking out the best spots in the country. Getting a stamp of approval from Fieri is like a golden ticket for restaurant owners.
ABC6.com

Car hits Wendy’s in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car hit the side of a Wendy’s in Warwick on Wednesday. The crash happened around 12 p.m. at the location on Quaker Lane. Warwick police said the driver suffered a medical event and was taken to the hospital. Witnesses at the scene told...
ABC6.com

Car crashes into Providence restaurant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into a restaurant in Providence Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the Caribeño restaurant on Academy Avenue. ABC 6’s Dan Coates was at the scene and saw a gray Toyota being towed away. The side of the building was damaged.
fallriverreporter.com

Ten indicted for alleged role in drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

BOSTON – Ten individuals were indicted today by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking organization that distributed fentanyl throughout Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The defendants were initially arrested and charged on July 19, 2022. Approximately 14.9 kilograms of suspected fentanyl and substantial amounts of cash were seized at the time of the arrests.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

