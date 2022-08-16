Read full article on original website
bethesdamagazine.com
Blair gains four votes, Elrich loses four in recount of early voting ballots
As county election workers concluded the first day of a recount in the Democratic primary for county executive, challenger David Blair appeared to gain four votes from the early voting period while incumbent Marc Elrich lost four votes. Elrich, who is seeking a second term, beat Blair in the July...
bethesdamagazine.com
County election workers recounting some early voting ballots amid concerns of possible mistakes
This story was updated at 2:40 p.m. Aug. 20, 2022, to include comment from both campaigns. It was updated at 3:15 p.m. to include more details about why the recount of early ballots was conducted. Election workers are conducting another count of ballots from multiple early voting centers as the...
rockvillenights.com
Convicted January 6 attendee to host event at Montgomery County Executive Building in Rockville
Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.
mymcmedia.org
Bidens Will Visit Montgomery County for Rally Next Week
President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden will appear at a rally in Montgomery County on August 25. The time and exact location of the event have yet to be announced. Alerts were sent out by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Thursday afternoon announcing the “special grassroots event.”. On Monday,...
Is Larry Hogan trying to bury Dan Cox at the starting gate?
In radio interview, Maryland's governor questions GOP candidate's mental stability. The post Is Larry Hogan trying to bury Dan Cox at the starting gate? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
mocoshow.com
Update: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Will Visit Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville For General Election Rally
A notice was sent out by the Democratic Party of Montgomery County informing residents of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the county on August 25th. The event, which has just named Richard Montgomery High School as the location, is to rally Democrats to vote in November’s General Election. Richard Montgomery High School is located at 250 Richard Montgomery Drive in Rockville.
David Blair files a recount petition in Montgomery Co. executive election
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A recount is expected to begin this week in the race for Montgomery County Executive in Maryland's Democratic primary. The Maryland Board of Elections certified that incumbent Marc Elrich won by a paper-thin margin of 35 votes over challenger David Blair over the weekend. Now,...
WUSA
Democratic primary for Montgomery County certified a month after voting
Incumbent Marc Elrich beat challenger David Blair by just 35 votes. Blair has filed a petition for a recount. It's unclear how long the recount will take.
Baltimore County plans to pay $10M for Sears building at Security Square Mall
Baltimore County plans to spend $10 million to buy the former Sears building at Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, announced County Executive Johnny Olszewski today.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland schools 'lower bar' amid shortage, despite more money to attract better teachers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In just a few weeks, students across Maryland will return to school. Yet, despite a massive influx in new education dollars, more classes will be taught by teachers who do not have professional certifications. The job postings are everywhere. In these final weeks of summer, Maryland...
mocoshow.com
President Joe Biden Will Be in MoCo on August 25th For a General Election Rally
A notice was sent out by the Democratic Party of Montgomery County informing residents of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the county on August 25th. The event, which has not yet announced its location, is to rally Democrats to vote in November’s General Election.
mocoshow.com
Press Release: Decedent Identified in July’s Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting in Montgomery County
Per the news release from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office: The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent in the fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred on July 20 in Gaithersburg, Maryland. The decedent has been identified as 35-year-old Hamed Ghorouni Delcheh, of...
Mother of man killed in shooting in Capitol Heights talks loss, curbing gun violence
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A mother in the District is mourning after someone shot and killed her son in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Capitol Heights, Md. “He had dreams, he had a lot of goals. I can’t even put it into words how frustrated I am about this whole situation. […]
This Prince George’s County Plantation Museum Is Bringing Stories Of Enslaved People Out Of The Shadows
Walking through the steep, narrow servant staircases of Riversdale House, it’s hard not to be struck by how separated you are from the dramatic halls, dining room, and parlors in the rest of the mansion. You feel hidden. And for the approximately 55 enslaved African American workers that maintained this estate, they were.
rockvillenights.com
7th assault since May 18 reported at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Wednesday night, August 17, 2022. The assault was reported at 7:49 PM. This was the seventh 2nd-degree assault reported at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department recently announced it would be opening a "resource room" at the property.
foxbaltimore.com
Revisiting Mayor Brandon Scott's crime reduction plan
A new report is shining light on the relationship between police and victims of crime. Now the city is announcing changes to better serve and support victims. Former chief of police in West Virginia Maury Richard joined FOX 45 News to weigh in on the situation. "Well I read through...
mocoshow.com
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
loudounnow.com
SOL Results Shows Impact of School Closures, Loudoun Scores Improve
The Virginia Department of Education on Thursday released results from statewide Standards of Learning tests. Loudoun County Public Schools students did well, passing 26 of the 31 SOL tests administered, and test results show SOL proficiency rates among Loudoun students are returning to pre-pandemic levels, according to a press release from the division.
fox5dc.com
DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
5 sentenced for running unlicensed assisted living facilities in Baltimore area
Five people who ran unlicensed assisted living facilities around the Baltimore area have been sentenced by the Maryland Attorney General, with the latest operator being sentenced today.
Comments / 7